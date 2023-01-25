ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Sandy Davis
3d ago

he's not saying stop black history nobody stops black history he said you can't bring in drag queens how to put on a rubber or any of that stuff that's what he's stopping the indoctrination of your children open your eyes and ears

Bennie Vaughn
3d ago

The professor is so correct. The State of Florida directed by Governor DeSantis's non-caring & unwillingness to have unity has created this culture of fear which supposed to create a culture of understanding about our differences so we all could bring togetherness.

largo
3d ago

He’s not trying to stop black history from being taught ….. he’s trying to stop THEORIES from being taught …. Factual black history is not theory!!! Theory leaves to much opinion room for teachers who wanna manipulate and sway towards their own opinion which can actually drive more of a wedge between races …… racism will NEVER disappear….. but we can certainly educate with facts and hope for the best …….. no race should feel shame for what race or religion they were born into …. THIS. Is what Desantis is trying to prevent ….. making white people feel ashamed is not going to fix racism …. Teaching true black history may help them understand why blacks feel the way or act the way they do…..

