Breckenridge, CO

The Denver Gazette

27-year-old youth mentor dies off jump at Aspen Snowmass

A 27-year-old skier died at Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort in a single-skier accident Thursday, according to a Pitkin County Coroner's Office news release. Tyler James Updegraff, 27, of Silverthorne, suffered an undisclosed injury on the first jump feature at Little Makuna Park in the Aspen Snowmass ski area. His cause of death is under medical review, but the coroner's office declared the manner of death accidental.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Summit Daily News

Silverthorne to host a Valentine’s Day comedy show and Brewer’s Rock for Rescue benefiting Summit County Rescue Group this Saturday

The town of Silverthorne is hosting a couple of ticketed events soon, including a Valentine’s Day comedy show and a fundraiser benefitting the Summit County Rescue Group. The first of two events is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway. Called the Brewer’s Rock for Rescue, the event is a fundraiser benefitting Summit County Rescue Group and returns after a two-year hiatus from the pandemic.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Douglas County School District preps for school closures

Douglas County School District is preparing to consolidate elementary schools in the Highlands Ranch area in 2026 due to declining enrollment, while looking to build new schools in surrounding neighborhoods. Superintendent Erin Kane and district staff presented plans to the school board on Jan. 24 addressing the drop in elementary...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
villagerpublishing.com

Breckenridge International Snow Sculpture Championships

Make your plans to visit Breckenridge to see the International Snow Sculpture Championships. This year carving week is January 23-27, and viewing week is January 27-February 1. 25-ton blocks of snow will be carved into amazing sculptures by teams from around the world. No power tools are allowed to craft...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Brittany Anas

Photographer captures Vail aerial shots from open-air helicopter

Fine arts photographer Gray Malin took aerial photos of Vail for the resort's 60th anniversary.Photo byGray Malin’s Vail series titled The Legendary Back Bowls, Vail. (Vail, Colo) Vail turned 60 in December, and as part of its diamond anniversary celebrations this season, the mountain posed for an epic photo shoot.
VAIL, CO
9NEWS

New hotel coming to CU Boulder campus

BOULDER, Colo. — Construction has begun on a new 250-room hotel at the University of Colorado. The Limelight Conference Center and Hotel will be located between CU and the Pearl Street Mall at the intersection of Broadway and University. A joint project between CU and Aspen Hospitality, the hotel...
BOULDER, CO
yellowscene.com

The Sink: Iconic Boulder Restaurant Turns 100

Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. This year The Sink is celebrating their 100-year anniversary. Their centennial will be a testament to the rich history they have been a part of as Boulder’s oldest restaurant. 2023 will be dedicated to The Sink creating opportunities for the community to come together in their graffiti-decorated space to enjoy a meal amongst friends, to raise a beer to those who have been part of the journey, and to celebrate Boulder, the town that has supported them for 100 years.
BOULDER, CO
99.9 The Point

What’s Really Going on with Colorado’s Biggest Theme Park?

If you've lived in Colorado for long enough, you've probably spent some time at the state's biggest, and arguably most fun theme park, Elitch Gardens. However, if that does apply to you, some news back in 2018 likely hurt your feelings pretty bad as an announcement was made that the park would be closing and the property is set to be developed into something that is, well, not roller coasters.
COLORADO STATE
Brittany Anas

13 Colorado Restaurants and Chefs Named James Beard Semifinalists

(Colorado) Not only is it awards season in Hollywood, but it’s also the culinary world’s time to recognize the best best chefs and restaurants. The James Beard Foundation, which celebrates those behind America’s food culture, released its list of 2023 restaurant and chef award semifinalists, also known as the “long list.” Award winners will be announced on June 5.
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Officials confirm pets killed by mountain lion attacks in recent days near Kremmling and Grand Lake ares

A rash of recent mountain lion attacks have resulted in the deaths of at least one dog and 15 cats, and Grand County residents remain on edge because lions are still in this area. The first attacks on cats began in Kremmling, at the home of Sami and Shawn Lechman during the week of Jan. 15. On Jan. 19., a mountain lion killed Rob and Sara Gonzales’ dog, then a separate lion attacked a dog on Jan. 23, the dog survived the Jan. 23 attack. Both dog attacks occurred in Grand Lake.
KREMMLING, CO
Summit Daily News

Frisco Town Council awards more than $110,000 to local nonprofits in 2023

The Frisco Town Council awarded a total of $117,050 in cash grants and about $30,000 in in-kind donations to dozens of local nonprofits this year. At their meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24, the council honored the nonprofits with a video presentation. The council dedicated $10,000 toward scholarships for high school seniors, according to the video, and funds toward nonprofits including Friends of the Dillon Ranger District, Smart Bellies, Summit Advocates for Victims of Assault, and many more.
FRISCO, CO

