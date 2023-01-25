Read full article on original website
27-year-old youth mentor dies off jump at Aspen Snowmass
A 27-year-old skier died at Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort in a single-skier accident Thursday, according to a Pitkin County Coroner's Office news release. Tyler James Updegraff, 27, of Silverthorne, suffered an undisclosed injury on the first jump feature at Little Makuna Park in the Aspen Snowmass ski area. His cause of death is under medical review, but the coroner's office declared the manner of death accidental.
Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders calls trip to Vail a life-changing experience
Coach Prime caught Vail in the prime of the winter season, and he appears to have left town transformed by its magic. In a social media post, Sanders said his recent visit to Vail with Tracey Edmonds was “unbelievable.”. “Vail, Colorado, changed my life, I’ll never be the same,”...
Summit Daily News
Scotty James wins men’s superpipe competition at Aspen X Games; Summit’s Rochelle Weinberg places 3rd on last day of Copper’s Rev Tour
The end of the work week brought a plethora of snowboard action across the state of Colorado with the conclusion of the U.S. Revolution Tour’s stop at Copper Mountain Resort and the men’s halfpipe final at the X Games in Aspen. At the X Games, a field of...
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne to host a Valentine’s Day comedy show and Brewer’s Rock for Rescue benefiting Summit County Rescue Group this Saturday
The town of Silverthorne is hosting a couple of ticketed events soon, including a Valentine’s Day comedy show and a fundraiser benefitting the Summit County Rescue Group. The first of two events is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway. Called the Brewer’s Rock for Rescue, the event is a fundraiser benefitting Summit County Rescue Group and returns after a two-year hiatus from the pandemic.
Summit Daily News
Late hours, dark mornings and beautiful sunrises: An inside look at the life of a Breckenridge snowcat operator
Long after most skiers and riders have laid their heads on their pillows for a good night’s rest ahead of their next ski day, a long train of snowcats have started making their way up the mountain to refresh the skied-over terrain. For Dylan Tierney —team lead of grooming...
Summit Daily News
Head’s up Summit County skiers and snowboarders: Your responsibility code for on the mountain just got two new rules
The 60-year-old Your Responsibility Code for skiers and riders was expanded at the beginning of this ski season to include two new safety measures related to avoiding skiing and riding while impaired by alcohol or drugs as well as sharing contact information after a collision. “Reckless skiing is really a...
highlandsranchherald.net
Douglas County School District preps for school closures
Douglas County School District is preparing to consolidate elementary schools in the Highlands Ranch area in 2026 due to declining enrollment, while looking to build new schools in surrounding neighborhoods. Superintendent Erin Kane and district staff presented plans to the school board on Jan. 24 addressing the drop in elementary...
Arvada library closes due to meth contamination
Another Colorado library has shut its doors to the public after testing showed methamphetamine contamination.
villagerpublishing.com
Breckenridge International Snow Sculpture Championships
Make your plans to visit Breckenridge to see the International Snow Sculpture Championships. This year carving week is January 23-27, and viewing week is January 27-February 1. 25-ton blocks of snow will be carved into amazing sculptures by teams from around the world. No power tools are allowed to craft...
Photographer captures Vail aerial shots from open-air helicopter
Fine arts photographer Gray Malin took aerial photos of Vail for the resort's 60th anniversary.Photo byGray Malin’s Vail series titled The Legendary Back Bowls, Vail. (Vail, Colo) Vail turned 60 in December, and as part of its diamond anniversary celebrations this season, the mountain posed for an epic photo shoot.
New hotel coming to CU Boulder campus
BOULDER, Colo. — Construction has begun on a new 250-room hotel at the University of Colorado. The Limelight Conference Center and Hotel will be located between CU and the Pearl Street Mall at the intersection of Broadway and University. A joint project between CU and Aspen Hospitality, the hotel...
Summit Daily News
Summit’s Fynn Bullock-Womble takes 2nd in Rev Tour’s snowboard slopestyle competition
The Summit County community was well represented at the third day of the 2023 Revolution Tour at Copper Mountain Resort on Thursday, Jan. 26. After watching the freeski halfpipe and slopestyle finals the two previous days, snowboarders got their chance to put a solid run together on Copper’s slopestyle course.
Alleged threat against school leads to arrest in Colorado mountain town
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a man was taken into custody in the Old Snowmass area on Wednesday, believed to be responsible for making a threat against a Summit County school. The sheriff's office put all Pitkin County schools on 'secure' status on Wednesday morning after getting the...
yellowscene.com
The Sink: Iconic Boulder Restaurant Turns 100
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. This year The Sink is celebrating their 100-year anniversary. Their centennial will be a testament to the rich history they have been a part of as Boulder’s oldest restaurant. 2023 will be dedicated to The Sink creating opportunities for the community to come together in their graffiti-decorated space to enjoy a meal amongst friends, to raise a beer to those who have been part of the journey, and to celebrate Boulder, the town that has supported them for 100 years.
Two Colorado spots among 'best cities for hippies'
Break out the tie-dye and peace symbols – Estately has ranked two places in Colorado among the 'best US cities for Hippies.'. Ranking 4th on their list of 17 spots was Boulder, Colorado, long known for its eclectic music and arts scene. "A popular hippie town back in the...
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
What’s Really Going on with Colorado’s Biggest Theme Park?
If you've lived in Colorado for long enough, you've probably spent some time at the state's biggest, and arguably most fun theme park, Elitch Gardens. However, if that does apply to you, some news back in 2018 likely hurt your feelings pretty bad as an announcement was made that the park would be closing and the property is set to be developed into something that is, well, not roller coasters.
13 Colorado Restaurants and Chefs Named James Beard Semifinalists
(Colorado) Not only is it awards season in Hollywood, but it’s also the culinary world’s time to recognize the best best chefs and restaurants. The James Beard Foundation, which celebrates those behind America’s food culture, released its list of 2023 restaurant and chef award semifinalists, also known as the “long list.” Award winners will be announced on June 5.
Summit Daily News
Officials confirm pets killed by mountain lion attacks in recent days near Kremmling and Grand Lake ares
A rash of recent mountain lion attacks have resulted in the deaths of at least one dog and 15 cats, and Grand County residents remain on edge because lions are still in this area. The first attacks on cats began in Kremmling, at the home of Sami and Shawn Lechman during the week of Jan. 15. On Jan. 19., a mountain lion killed Rob and Sara Gonzales’ dog, then a separate lion attacked a dog on Jan. 23, the dog survived the Jan. 23 attack. Both dog attacks occurred in Grand Lake.
Summit Daily News
Frisco Town Council awards more than $110,000 to local nonprofits in 2023
The Frisco Town Council awarded a total of $117,050 in cash grants and about $30,000 in in-kind donations to dozens of local nonprofits this year. At their meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24, the council honored the nonprofits with a video presentation. The council dedicated $10,000 toward scholarships for high school seniors, according to the video, and funds toward nonprofits including Friends of the Dillon Ranger District, Smart Bellies, Summit Advocates for Victims of Assault, and many more.
