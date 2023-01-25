An inside look at Sunday’s Eagles-49ers NFC championship matchup in Philadelphia: Marquee matchup Eagles QB Jalen Hurts vs. 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans Hurts is an MVP candidate who averaged 297.4 yards per game passing plus rushing and was responsible for 35 touchdowns against eight turnovers. Ryans is on the verge of becoming a head coach (likely for the Texans) after overseeing the NFL’s No. 1-ranked total defense (300.6 yards per game) and scoring defense (16.3 points per game). The Eagles scored touchdowns on 68.7 percent of their red-zone trips (ranked No. 3). The 49ers accumulated 30 turnovers (tied for No. 2) and...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO