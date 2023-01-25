ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

New York Post

Eagles vs. 49ers: Preview, prediction, what to watch for

An inside look at Sunday’s Eagles-49ers NFC championship matchup in Philadelphia: Marquee matchup Eagles QB Jalen Hurts vs. 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans Hurts is an MVP candidate who averaged 297.4 yards per game passing plus rushing and was responsible for 35 touchdowns against eight turnovers. Ryans is on the verge of becoming a head coach (likely for the Texans) after overseeing the NFL’s No. 1-ranked total defense (300.6 yards per game) and scoring defense (16.3 points per game). The Eagles scored touchdowns on 68.7 percent of their red-zone trips (ranked No. 3). The 49ers accumulated 30 turnovers (tied for No. 2) and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Doc Rivers: 76ers Were on ‘Wrong Side’ of Emotions vs. Nets

Wednesday night’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets didn’t feel like a normal late January game. Instead, it had the intensity of a Game 7 playoff matchup between two division rivals. The outcome was fitting, considering the game was a part of the league’s new “Rivals Week.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Centre Daily

76ers vs. Nuggets: Joel Embiid’s Playing Status on Saturday

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid popped up on the injury report on Friday night. After the Sixers underwent a practice session after getting the day off on Thursday, the team considered Embiid questionable for Saturday’s game against the Denver Nuggets due to foot soreness. Fortunately for the Sixers, Embiid...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Miami Heat’s Omer Yurtseven And Udonis Haslem Receive NBA All-Star Votes

A lot was made about Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo getting no love from fan during the NBA All-Star voting. The same case could also be made about the player part of the process after their votes were revealed. Heat center Omer Yurtseven received three votes from players while forward Udonis Haslem had two.
MIAMI, FL
Centre Daily

76ers’ Joel Embiid Won’t Start at 2023 NBA All-Star Game

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is on pace to make the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. However, he won't be a starter this season. On Thursday night, the NBA revealed the starters from each conference. From the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokoumpo will be a captain, while Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell will also get the starting nod.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Spencer Dinwiddie ‘Switches Gears’ in Mavs’ Win vs. Suns: 3 Big Takeaways

The Dallas Mavericks (26-24) overcame losing Luka Doncic to a sprained left ankle early in their 99-95 win over the Phoenix Suns (25-25) on Thursday. With the Suns continuing to play without Devin Booker, both teams had to deal with not having their top option on offense. The Mavs proved more capable in doing so, with Spencer Dinwiddie scoring a season-high 36 points and four other players reaching the double-figure threshold.
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Warriors vs. Raptors Injury Report Revealed

The Golden State Warriors picked up a great win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, and will look to carry that momentum into their showdown with the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. In what feels like a rare occurrence in the modern NBA, both teams have very short injury reports for this game, as most of the top talent is expected to be available.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Centre Daily

Pelicans Host Wizards Looking To End Losing Streak

New Orleans, La- New Orleans (26-23) will host the Washington Wizards (22-26) on Saturday night in the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans are desperate for a win as they are losers of 6 straight games and falling in the Western Conference standings. Brandon Ingram returned to action Wednesday night for the first time since early November. As expected from the layoff, he was rusty but will look to bounce back with a better performance this game.
WASHINGTON, DC
Centre Daily

Without Luka Doncic, Mavs face Jazz, Lauri Markkanen

A potential matchup of two of the best European players in the NBA will not happen Saturday night in Salt Lake City. Luka Doncic, the Slovenian superstar who was just voted in as a 2023 NBA All-Star starter, was ruled out for the Dallas Mavericks' game against the host Utah Jazz and Finnish big man Lauri Markkanen.
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Gilgeous-Alexander Stuffs Stat Sheet Again as Thunder Top Cavaliers

The Oklahoma City Thunder took down the Cleveland Cavaliers, who were without 2023 All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, 112-100 at the Paycom Center on Friday evening. OKC's win moves the squad's season record to 24-25, matching last year's win total in nearly half as many games. Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander started...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Centre Daily

Donovan Mitchell Selected as Starter in 2023 NBA All-Star Game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Former Louisville men's basketball standout and current NBA star Donovan Mitchell has been named to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game as a starter for the Eastern Conference, the league announced Thursday. Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo round out the starters for the Eastern...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Centre Daily

Lakers News: ESPN Insiders Very Low on Rui Hachimura Trade for LA

The Lakers somewhat shocked the NBA world this week when they made a trade with the Washington Wizards for 24-year-old forward Rui Hachimura. The Lakers gave up shooting guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks, in a move that felt like pretty low value for a former lottery pick. Many...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Joel Embiid Reveals Message to Shake Milton, Georges Niang

The Philadelphia 76ers weren’t the best version of themselves during the first half of Saturday afternoon’s game against the Denver Nuggets. As Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets were finding tons of success on both ends of the floor, even draining 66 percent of their shots, you could sense frustration coming from Philadelphia’s side.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Bucks use high-scoring first half to get past Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks held on for a 141-131 win over the host Indiana Pacers on Friday night in Indianapolis. In a scoring onslaught for Milwaukee, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton complemented Antetokounmpo with 23 and 17 points, respectively. Seven Bucks players scored in double figures, including Brook Lopez (15), Pat Connaughton (14), Jevon Carter (12) and Grayson Allen (13).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Warriors guard Stephen Curry fined $25,000 for mouthpiece toss

That’s one expensive piece of plastic. One day after being named an All-Star starter, Stephen Curry was hit with a $25,000 fine for throwing his mouthpiece into the stands on Wednesday night, a move done in frustration that got him ejected from the Warriors game against the Grizzlies. Curry...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Centre Daily

‘It takes all of us’: Jason and Kylie Kelce are driving forces for the Eagles Autism Foundation

PHILADELPHIA — Ryan Hammond stood five years ago in the auditorium of the Eagles practice facility, invited at the end of a team meeting to speak about the franchise’s new charitable foundation. She had been recently hired to start the Eagles Autism Foundation and needed some help. She needed the players — not just the quarterback, but everyone — to buy in. Finally, a hand went up. It was Jason Kelce.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

