Teacher allegedly trades grades for $10 gift cards to StarbucksTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Philly February CRC AmeriCorps and Housing Voucher DeadlinesTeressa P.
Where to People Watch in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Eagles vs. 49ers: Preview, prediction, what to watch for
An inside look at Sunday’s Eagles-49ers NFC championship matchup in Philadelphia: Marquee matchup Eagles QB Jalen Hurts vs. 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans Hurts is an MVP candidate who averaged 297.4 yards per game passing plus rushing and was responsible for 35 touchdowns against eight turnovers. Ryans is on the verge of becoming a head coach (likely for the Texans) after overseeing the NFL’s No. 1-ranked total defense (300.6 yards per game) and scoring defense (16.3 points per game). The Eagles scored touchdowns on 68.7 percent of their red-zone trips (ranked No. 3). The 49ers accumulated 30 turnovers (tied for No. 2) and...
Centre Daily
Doc Rivers: 76ers Were on ‘Wrong Side’ of Emotions vs. Nets
Wednesday night’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets didn’t feel like a normal late January game. Instead, it had the intensity of a Game 7 playoff matchup between two division rivals. The outcome was fitting, considering the game was a part of the league’s new “Rivals Week.”
Centre Daily
76ers vs. Nuggets: Joel Embiid’s Playing Status on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid popped up on the injury report on Friday night. After the Sixers underwent a practice session after getting the day off on Thursday, the team considered Embiid questionable for Saturday’s game against the Denver Nuggets due to foot soreness. Fortunately for the Sixers, Embiid...
Centre Daily
Miami Heat’s Omer Yurtseven And Udonis Haslem Receive NBA All-Star Votes
A lot was made about Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo getting no love from fan during the NBA All-Star voting. The same case could also be made about the player part of the process after their votes were revealed. Heat center Omer Yurtseven received three votes from players while forward Udonis Haslem had two.
Centre Daily
Raptors Continue Trip vs Trial Blazers: Where To Watch, Injury Reports, Odds
The Toronto Raptors are continuing their West Coast road trip Saturday night with a trip up north to take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET. View the original article to see embedded media. Where to Watch. Sportsnet and the FAN 590 will broadcast for Toronto. ROOT SPORTS...
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Centre Daily
76ers’ Joel Embiid Won’t Start at 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is on pace to make the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. However, he won't be a starter this season. On Thursday night, the NBA revealed the starters from each conference. From the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokoumpo will be a captain, while Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell will also get the starting nod.
Centre Daily
Spencer Dinwiddie ‘Switches Gears’ in Mavs’ Win vs. Suns: 3 Big Takeaways
The Dallas Mavericks (26-24) overcame losing Luka Doncic to a sprained left ankle early in their 99-95 win over the Phoenix Suns (25-25) on Thursday. With the Suns continuing to play without Devin Booker, both teams had to deal with not having their top option on offense. The Mavs proved more capable in doing so, with Spencer Dinwiddie scoring a season-high 36 points and four other players reaching the double-figure threshold.
Centre Daily
Warriors vs. Raptors Injury Report Revealed
The Golden State Warriors picked up a great win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, and will look to carry that momentum into their showdown with the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. In what feels like a rare occurrence in the modern NBA, both teams have very short injury reports for this game, as most of the top talent is expected to be available.
Centre Daily
Pelicans Host Wizards Looking To End Losing Streak
New Orleans, La- New Orleans (26-23) will host the Washington Wizards (22-26) on Saturday night in the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans are desperate for a win as they are losers of 6 straight games and falling in the Western Conference standings. Brandon Ingram returned to action Wednesday night for the first time since early November. As expected from the layoff, he was rusty but will look to bounce back with a better performance this game.
Centre Daily
Lakers: Injury Status Revealed for LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker Against Boston
The Los Angeles Lakers are getting set to face off the Boston Celtics in the TD Garden for some Saturday primetime basketball — and they're getting healthy at just the right time. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker IV all entered the day with their game statuses uncertain,...
Centre Daily
Without Luka Doncic, Mavs face Jazz, Lauri Markkanen
A potential matchup of two of the best European players in the NBA will not happen Saturday night in Salt Lake City. Luka Doncic, the Slovenian superstar who was just voted in as a 2023 NBA All-Star starter, was ruled out for the Dallas Mavericks' game against the host Utah Jazz and Finnish big man Lauri Markkanen.
Centre Daily
Gilgeous-Alexander Stuffs Stat Sheet Again as Thunder Top Cavaliers
The Oklahoma City Thunder took down the Cleveland Cavaliers, who were without 2023 All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, 112-100 at the Paycom Center on Friday evening. OKC's win moves the squad's season record to 24-25, matching last year's win total in nearly half as many games. Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander started...
Centre Daily
Donovan Mitchell Selected as Starter in 2023 NBA All-Star Game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Former Louisville men's basketball standout and current NBA star Donovan Mitchell has been named to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game as a starter for the Eastern Conference, the league announced Thursday. Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo round out the starters for the Eastern...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: ESPN Insiders Very Low on Rui Hachimura Trade for LA
The Lakers somewhat shocked the NBA world this week when they made a trade with the Washington Wizards for 24-year-old forward Rui Hachimura. The Lakers gave up shooting guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks, in a move that felt like pretty low value for a former lottery pick. Many...
Centre Daily
Joel Embiid Reveals Message to Shake Milton, Georges Niang
The Philadelphia 76ers weren’t the best version of themselves during the first half of Saturday afternoon’s game against the Denver Nuggets. As Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets were finding tons of success on both ends of the floor, even draining 66 percent of their shots, you could sense frustration coming from Philadelphia’s side.
Hurricanes, Bruins enter matchup after dueling last-minute drama
The Carolina Hurricanes will carry plenty of momentum into their Sunday home game against the Boston Bruins, who will try
Centre Daily
Bucks use high-scoring first half to get past Pacers
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks held on for a 141-131 win over the host Indiana Pacers on Friday night in Indianapolis. In a scoring onslaught for Milwaukee, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton complemented Antetokounmpo with 23 and 17 points, respectively. Seven Bucks players scored in double figures, including Brook Lopez (15), Pat Connaughton (14), Jevon Carter (12) and Grayson Allen (13).
Centre Daily
Warriors guard Stephen Curry fined $25,000 for mouthpiece toss
That’s one expensive piece of plastic. One day after being named an All-Star starter, Stephen Curry was hit with a $25,000 fine for throwing his mouthpiece into the stands on Wednesday night, a move done in frustration that got him ejected from the Warriors game against the Grizzlies. Curry...
Centre Daily
‘It takes all of us’: Jason and Kylie Kelce are driving forces for the Eagles Autism Foundation
PHILADELPHIA — Ryan Hammond stood five years ago in the auditorium of the Eagles practice facility, invited at the end of a team meeting to speak about the franchise’s new charitable foundation. She had been recently hired to start the Eagles Autism Foundation and needed some help. She needed the players — not just the quarterback, but everyone — to buy in. Finally, a hand went up. It was Jason Kelce.
