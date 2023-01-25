ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIVB

Why Senate Democrats are playing it safe with their agenda this year

After going big and bold in the 117th Congress, Democrats are playing it safe heading into 2024. With 23 Senate seats up for reelection, including in largely Republican states such as West Virginia, Montana and Ohio, they’re focusing on must-pass bills to keep the economy humming. Senate Democrats say...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WIVB

Republican Ken Buck opposes kicking Ilhan Omar off Foreign Affairs committee

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) on Friday said he is opposed to blocking Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from sitting on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, becoming the latest GOP lawmaker to voice opposition to Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) plan. “I think that we should not engage in this tit for...
WIVB

McCarthy might have a math problem in blocking Omar from panel

Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) vow to block Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from sitting on the House Foreign Affairs Committee has hit an early snag: He may not have the votes to do it. Omar, one of three Muslims in Congress, has been a controversial figure on Capitol Hill for...
WIVB

Progressives see 2024 as chance to grow ranks in Senate

Progressives see a chance to make 2024 a year of expansion in the Senate, with a handful of Sun Belt candidates angling to bring more of their wing to higher office as Democrats face a rough landscape and uphill battle to retain control of the chamber. The election year has...
ARIZONA STATE
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
WIVB

Schiff jumps into California Senate race

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) officially launched his bid for the Senate on Thursday, making him the second entrant in the Democratic battle to potentially replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.). “The fight for our democracy and working families is part of the same struggle. Because if our democracy isn’t delivering for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WIVB

House GOP tees up first hearing on Biden’s COVID response

House Republicans are planning their first hearings on the Biden administration’s COVID-19 response, summoning top federal health officials to Congress to testify in the coming weeks. The House Committee on Energy and Commerce is planning to interrogate officials from federal agencies such as the Center for Disease Control and...
WIVB

Santos loans deepen questions around campaign finances

A set of updated campaign finance reports are deepening the mystery surrounding the source of high-dollar loans that Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) made to his campaign last year. Santos’s campaign previously reported that a pair of six-figure loans from the candidate — one for $500,000 that was made last March...
WASHINGTON STATE
WIVB

Trump heads to South Carolina amid growing headwinds in state

Former President Trump is facing intensifying political headwinds in South Carolina, a key early primary state that will play host over the weekend to one of the first high-profile stops of his 2024 White House campaign. While he’s already racked up endorsements from prominent South Carolina Republicans like Gov. Henry...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

