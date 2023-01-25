Read full article on original website
Related
WIVB
Why Senate Democrats are playing it safe with their agenda this year
After going big and bold in the 117th Congress, Democrats are playing it safe heading into 2024. With 23 Senate seats up for reelection, including in largely Republican states such as West Virginia, Montana and Ohio, they’re focusing on must-pass bills to keep the economy humming. Senate Democrats say...
WIVB
Republican Ken Buck opposes kicking Ilhan Omar off Foreign Affairs committee
Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) on Friday said he is opposed to blocking Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from sitting on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, becoming the latest GOP lawmaker to voice opposition to Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) plan. “I think that we should not engage in this tit for...
WIVB
McCarthy might have a math problem in blocking Omar from panel
Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) vow to block Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from sitting on the House Foreign Affairs Committee has hit an early snag: He may not have the votes to do it. Omar, one of three Muslims in Congress, has been a controversial figure on Capitol Hill for...
WIVB
Lawmakers submit more than 140 amendments as House opens process for first time in seven years
The House opened up its amendment process for the first time in seven years on Thursday, and began debating on the floor more than 140 proposed changes to an oil-related bill. House Republicans brought the Strategic Production Response Act to the floor on Thursday under what’s known as a modified-open rule.
WIVB
Progressives see 2024 as chance to grow ranks in Senate
Progressives see a chance to make 2024 a year of expansion in the Senate, with a handful of Sun Belt candidates angling to bring more of their wing to higher office as Democrats face a rough landscape and uphill battle to retain control of the chamber. The election year has...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
WIVB
Schiff jumps into California Senate race
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) officially launched his bid for the Senate on Thursday, making him the second entrant in the Democratic battle to potentially replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.). “The fight for our democracy and working families is part of the same struggle. Because if our democracy isn’t delivering for...
WIVB
House GOP tees up first hearing on Biden’s COVID response
House Republicans are planning their first hearings on the Biden administration’s COVID-19 response, summoning top federal health officials to Congress to testify in the coming weeks. The House Committee on Energy and Commerce is planning to interrogate officials from federal agencies such as the Center for Disease Control and...
WIVB
House passes bill aimed at restricting presidential releases of reserve oil
The House on Thursday passed legislation intended to restrict the president’s ability to release oil from the country’s emergency supply — a bill aimed squarely at President Biden for his handling of rising gasoline prices last year. The bill passed in a largely partisan 221-205 vote. Rep....
WIVB
Cotton vows to block nominees until Congress sees documents seized at Biden, Trump residences
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he and other Republicans will hold up President Biden’s nominees until the administration shares with Congress the classified documents seized at Biden’s Delaware home and Washington office and former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Cotton vowed...
WIVB
Santos loans deepen questions around campaign finances
A set of updated campaign finance reports are deepening the mystery surrounding the source of high-dollar loans that Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) made to his campaign last year. Santos’s campaign previously reported that a pair of six-figure loans from the candidate — one for $500,000 that was made last March...
WIVB
Trump heads to South Carolina amid growing headwinds in state
Former President Trump is facing intensifying political headwinds in South Carolina, a key early primary state that will play host over the weekend to one of the first high-profile stops of his 2024 White House campaign. While he’s already racked up endorsements from prominent South Carolina Republicans like Gov. Henry...
WIVB
DeSantis wades into RNC race: ‘I like what Harmeet Dhillon has said’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is praising California attorney and former Trump campaign adviser Harmeet Dhillon amid in her bid to take the Republican National Committee chairmanship away from Ronna McDaniel, saying in an interview on Thursday, “I think we need a change.”. “I think we need to get...
Comments / 0