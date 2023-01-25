ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

$30 million in reimbursements on hold while auditor probes Lafayette drainage projects

The Louisiana legislative auditor’s investigation of Lafayette Consolidated Government has Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s administration facing financial straits over $30 million in reimbursements the state government is withholding, at least until the investigation is complete. Louisiana Division of Administration spokesman Jacques Berry confirms that roughly $30 million in reimbursements...
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Current Media

$30 million trapped while auditor probes LCG

The Louisiana legislative auditor’s investigation of Lafayette Consolidated Government has Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s administration facing financial straits over $30 million in reimbursements the state government is withholding, at least until the investigation is complete. Louisiana Division of Administration spokesman Jacques Berry confirms that roughly $30 million in reimbursements...
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

18 water systems in Acadiana rated D or F, new state grades show

Acadiana(KADN)- Louisiana Department Of Health has released water system grades for the entire state for residents to learn more about the quality of their water system. Opelousas and Arnaudville are communities whose water systems received a failing grade from the State Health Department. "Would you want to give your child...
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

Committee of 100, BBB elect officers

Four new members have joined the Baton Rouge General Board of Trustees. Dr. Jeffrey Littleton joins the board as an ex officio member. He is Baton Rouge General’s new chief of staff. Specializing in general and burn surgery, he previously served as vice chief of staff. Littleton earned his medical degree from the University of California/Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science and completed his residency in general surgery at LSU Medical Center in New Orleans.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Feds look to shut down Louisiana tax preparer

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana tax return preparer could be getting barred by federal officials after a complaint alleging false information was filed. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Whylithia R. Robinson, an IRS registered tax preparer in Plaquemine, is accused of filing tax returns that understated customers’ tax liabilities and overstated tax […]
PLAQUEMINE, LA
KLFY News 10

Franklin residents concerned with rising violence

ST. MARY PARISH, LA (KLFY)— When Franklin police responded to a call of shots fired earlier this week in the area of Iberia and James Street, one hour later, they responded to another on nearby Maple Street. There were no injuries reported, however residents and city officials say they are concerned about growing violence in […]
FRANKLIN, LA
KPEL 96.5

Former Broussard Mayor Charles Langlinais Has Died

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Officials from the City of Broussard announced via their Facebook page that former mayor Charles Langlinais passed away early Tuesday morning. Langlinais served as the Mayor of Boussard for 30 years before deciding to retire in 2018. While officials have not yet publicized plans for...
BROUSSARD, LA
WAFB

1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Thursday, Jan. 26. It happened on Mission Drive near Winbourne Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Emergency officials confirmed the coroner was called to the scene and added the...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy