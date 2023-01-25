Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
$30 million in reimbursements on hold while auditor probes Lafayette drainage projects
The Louisiana legislative auditor’s investigation of Lafayette Consolidated Government has Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s administration facing financial straits over $30 million in reimbursements the state government is withholding, at least until the investigation is complete. Louisiana Division of Administration spokesman Jacques Berry confirms that roughly $30 million in reimbursements...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette is turning 200 and we're throwing a yearlong party -- you're all invited
In 1823, the Louisiana Legislature carved off the western half of St. Martin Parish to form a new parish. They named it after the Marquis de Lafayette, the French general who was a hero to the Continental Army in the American Revolution. The population of the new parish was settled...
kadn.com
18 water systems in Acadiana rated D or F, new state grades show
Acadiana(KADN)- Louisiana Department Of Health has released water system grades for the entire state for residents to learn more about the quality of their water system. Opelousas and Arnaudville are communities whose water systems received a failing grade from the State Health Department. "Would you want to give your child...
theadvocate.com
Committee of 100, BBB elect officers
Four new members have joined the Baton Rouge General Board of Trustees. Dr. Jeffrey Littleton joins the board as an ex officio member. He is Baton Rouge General’s new chief of staff. Specializing in general and burn surgery, he previously served as vice chief of staff. Littleton earned his medical degree from the University of California/Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science and completed his residency in general surgery at LSU Medical Center in New Orleans.
Feds look to shut down Louisiana tax preparer
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana tax return preparer could be getting barred by federal officials after a complaint alleging false information was filed. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Whylithia R. Robinson, an IRS registered tax preparer in Plaquemine, is accused of filing tax returns that understated customers’ tax liabilities and overstated tax […]
theadvocate.com
Intracoastal Waterway Bridge project in West Baton Rouge could be delayed up to 10 months
Unexpected settlement discovered during construction of the LA 1 replacement bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in West Baton Rouge could delay the project up to 10 months, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said in a release on Wednesday. Excessive settlement of the piles under the 17 new bridge...
theadvocate.com
Outside, independing spending swamped locals in fall Baton Rouge school board races
Donors, some of them rich and many of them anonymous, wrote big checks to support East Baton Rouge Parish School Board candidates this past fall, triggering a flood of mailers, phone calls, text messages and digital ads. This campaign largesse came almost exclusively through “dark money” channels, spent by nonprofit...
theadvocate.com
Ed Pratt: Violence hits a legislator's family, and she wants more done for solutions
Last year, when Vanessa Caston LaFleur was running for a seat in the Louisiana Legislature, she went to the community and asked potential voters what the top three issues they wanted her to deal with. Easy, right?. The first-time candidate believed her district would rank business development and job creation...
Deputies in Louisiana Arrested a Felon During a Traffic Stop After Firearm was Located and a K-9 Alerted to Drugs
Deputies in Louisiana Arrested a Felon During a Traffic Stop After Firearm was Located and a K-9 Alerted to Drugs. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – Deputies in Louisiana made an arrest of a felon allegedly in possession of a firearm, marijuana, and fentanyl after a K-9 alerted them during a traffic stop on I-10 West.
theadvocate.com
Don't buy a lemon: Louisiana law puts used car buyers on the hook for finding problems
On Nov. 14, LSU professor David Kirshner purchased a 2006 Lexus GS 300 with only about 54,000 miles on it for $9,750. He thought it was a great deal. Two days later, the transmission went out. He ended up paying around $5,000 to have it fixed — about half as...
New Best Stop location coming to Carencro
Residents of Carencro will have a new “Stop” for their Cajun specialties this summer.
Help needed in locating missing woman
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. — A family is asking for help in locating a missing woman. Shelia Jean Baker, 55, has been missing since Christmas, according to family.
Franklin residents concerned with rising violence
ST. MARY PARISH, LA (KLFY)— When Franklin police responded to a call of shots fired earlier this week in the area of Iberia and James Street, one hour later, they responded to another on nearby Maple Street. There were no injuries reported, however residents and city officials say they are concerned about growing violence in […]
St. Landry Parish looking for escaped inmate from courthouse
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents of Raymond Latrelle Howard, an escaped inmate.
Louisiana State Police to Conduct Impaired Driving Checkpoint in Iberia Parish
NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - In their efforts to make driving on the roadways as safe as possible, Louisiana State Police will be conducting an impaired driving checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Iberia Parish. "Our mission is to detect and arrest impaired drivers before they cause injury or...
Former Broussard Mayor Charles Langlinais Has Died
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Officials from the City of Broussard announced via their Facebook page that former mayor Charles Langlinais passed away early Tuesday morning. Langlinais served as the Mayor of Boussard for 30 years before deciding to retire in 2018. While officials have not yet publicized plans for...
wbrz.com
Hitman tied to high-profile Baton Rouge killing found dead in Angola prison cell
ANGOLA - A killer who was set to testify against a Baton Rouge business man who allegedly hired him to carry out a murder plot back in 2015 was found dead in his prison cell Friday morning. WBRZ first reported the West Feliciana Coroner's Office was investigating the death at...
1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Thursday, Jan. 26. It happened on Mission Drive near Winbourne Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Emergency officials confirmed the coroner was called to the scene and added the...
Lafayette Police asking for help locating woman suspected of stealing Versace sunglasses from Dillards
Lafayette police have identified a woman who they say stole a pair of high-priced sunglasses from Dillards in the Acadiana Mall.
