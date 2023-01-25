Read full article on original website
WSFA
Retired Montgomery firefighter needs kidney donation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a 23-year career of helping others, a retired Montgomery fireman is now asking the public for help. After suffering with renal disease for many years, 62-year-old Alan Milam is hoping to find a kidney donor before being forced to start dialysis. “The Lord’s got it,”...
Meet January's Neighborhood Hero: David Aaron
MADISON COUNTY, ALABAMA, Ala. — Lots of times, the weekends are reserved for your hobbies. For David Aaron, January's Neighborhood Hero, his hobby time is spent picking up litter near his home in North Alabama. "I could be doing anything. I could be golfing, I could be fishing, I...
This IS the MOST Frightening Thing In Alabama
A couple quickly rising stars on social media are from right here in Alabama. The first is Joshua Dairen and he mainly has plenty of scary places, facts and stories about our home state. He is racking up the views on TikTok with his latest asking a very good question....
Alabama church splitting from denomination after vote
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — An astounding number of Harvest Church congregants have voted to leave the United Methodist denomination. On January 13, Harvest released a statement saying the church will allow its congregation to decide whether or not to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. in a multi-day vote. According to […]
Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
Action! This Is The Most Filmed Location in Alabama
One of the most exciting experiences is watching a movie or television show and seeing a location you know on the screen. "Hey! I know that place!" "Wow! They filmed over there?" All things I've said before while watching television or a major movie. What place in Alabama do you...
Is it legal for a dog to ride in the bed of a truck in Alabama?
ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama has no law against people riding in the bed of trucks, but what about man’s best friend? Only a handful of states have laws about transporting dogs in the back of pickup trucks. And most of the states that do have laws about it prohibit dogs from riding unrestrained in the […]
Police: Witness puts Vickerstaff in Alabama during ‘Baby Jane Doe’ daughter’s estimated death
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Court documents are revealing new information regarding the Florida man accused of murdering his daughter Amore Wiggins in the decade-old Opelika Baby Jane Doe case. His wife was arrested for not reporting the child missing. According to Opelika police, Lamar Vickerstaff is charged with felony murder, and Ruth Vickerstaff, who was […]
wdhn.com
A familiar face has returned to the Wiregrass
TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — Former evening news anchor and reporter for WDHN News has been named Television Production Coordinator for TROY TrojanVision. A native of Elba, Paige Ray graduated from Troy University in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and again in 2020 with a master’s degree in strategic communications.
WKRG
Bakery has a hit with the best King Cake in Alabama
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — A bakery in Daphne has come up with the best king cake in Alabama. And that’s helped them increase business quite a bit over the past year. The king cake is made with crawfish and it is a big hit. Ranked number three overall nationally in a contest and number one in Alabama.
Tragedy at school, Hooper lawsuit, I-65 rocket: Down in Alabama
A teacher died Wednesday in a really tragic accident at school. Perry Hooper Jr. is suing over charges he once faced. Somebody in Ohio might want that 44-year-old state-line Saturn rocket. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or...
WSFA
Friends, co-workers remember Montgomery woman, 64, shot to death
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman is being remembered not for how she died but for how she lived. For her patients, coworkers, and friends, Stephanie Stone was much more than another violent crime statistic. Stephanie worked at Alabama Cancer Care of Montgomery. “She was one of the most...
Andalusia Star News
Mizell Memorial Hospital holds grand opening for new orthopedic center
The Opp Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening and ribbon connecting for Mizell Memorial Hospital’s new orthopedic center in Opp on Friday, Jan. 20. The orthopedic center, which is located on the second floor at Mizell, will be under the direction of orthopedic surgery specialist Dr. Sean Owen.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Hasn’t this state done enough to the Native people?
The University of Alabama's main campus in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. At my age, I don’t expect to be learning about a crime spree that stretches over two centuries or so. Yet here I am, just learning about what Alabama and the United States has done – and continues to do – to the Indigenous people by illegally retaining the remains of some of their dead in defiance of a 1990 federal law.
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Prepare for a rainy Sunday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Saturday! Tonight, we will see increasing cloud coverage with overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight will be mostly dry but Sunday brings our next chance for rain. Rainy Sunday: Sunday morning will start off cloudy and cool in the upper 40s...
Time to Save Some Money! Here are 3 Places Offering Family Meals With Multiple Locations in the State of Alabama
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual information provided via each company's official website as of January 23, 2023. Please be sure to visit each company's official website for any new updates; permission given to use.
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your Thoughts
*This is a work of nonfiction based on factual information based on first-hand experiences; permission given. All nonfiction stated data can be located through AL News website as a source.
Wetumpka Herald
Source: Little Bit of Texas victim beat, kicked while on ground in state right of way
Chris Teeter was a favorite at Alabama’s Little Bit of Texas. Teeter helped get the business through tough times and he enjoyed going there all the time. But Teeter will no longer enjoy a place he frequented as he died as he was leaving there following what the Wetumpka Police Department has described as an “altercation.”
