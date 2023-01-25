ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luverne, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSFA

Retired Montgomery firefighter needs kidney donation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a 23-year career of helping others, a retired Montgomery fireman is now asking the public for help. After suffering with renal disease for many years, 62-year-old Alan Milam is hoping to find a kidney donor before being forced to start dialysis. “The Lord’s got it,”...
MONTGOMERY, AL
FOX54 News

Meet January's Neighborhood Hero: David Aaron

MADISON COUNTY, ALABAMA, Ala. — Lots of times, the weekends are reserved for your hobbies. For David Aaron, January's Neighborhood Hero, his hobby time is spent picking up litter near his home in North Alabama. "I could be doing anything. I could be golfing, I could be fishing, I...
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

This IS the MOST Frightening Thing In Alabama

A couple quickly rising stars on social media are from right here in Alabama. The first is Joshua Dairen and he mainly has plenty of scary places, facts and stories about our home state. He is racking up the views on TikTok with his latest asking a very good question....
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Alabama church splitting from denomination after vote

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — An astounding number of Harvest Church congregants have voted to leave the United Methodist denomination.  On January 13, Harvest released a statement saying the church will allow its congregation to decide whether or not to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. in a multi-day vote. According to […]
DOTHAN, AL
CBS 42

Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
HOOVER, AL
92.9 WTUG

Action! This Is The Most Filmed Location in Alabama

One of the most exciting experiences is watching a movie or television show and seeing a location you know on the screen. "Hey! I know that place!" "Wow! They filmed over there?" All things I've said before while watching television or a major movie. What place in Alabama do you...
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

A familiar face has returned to the Wiregrass

TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — Former evening news anchor and reporter for WDHN News has been named Television Production Coordinator for TROY TrojanVision. A native of Elba, Paige Ray graduated from Troy University in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and again in 2020 with a master’s degree in strategic communications.
TROY, AL
WKRG

Bakery has a hit with the best King Cake in Alabama

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — A bakery in Daphne has come up with the best king cake in Alabama. And that’s helped them increase business quite a bit over the past year. The king cake is made with crawfish and it is a big hit. Ranked number three overall nationally in a contest and number one in Alabama.
DAPHNE, AL
WSFA

Friends, co-workers remember Montgomery woman, 64, shot to death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman is being remembered not for how she died but for how she lived. For her patients, coworkers, and friends, Stephanie Stone was much more than another violent crime statistic. Stephanie worked at Alabama Cancer Care of Montgomery. “She was one of the most...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Andalusia Star News

Mizell Memorial Hospital holds grand opening for new orthopedic center

The Opp Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening and ribbon connecting for Mizell Memorial Hospital’s new orthopedic center in Opp on Friday, Jan. 20. The orthopedic center, which is located on the second floor at Mizell, will be under the direction of orthopedic surgery specialist Dr. Sean Owen.
OPP, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | Hasn’t this state done enough to the Native people?

The University of Alabama's main campus in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. At my age, I don’t expect to be learning about a crime spree that stretches over two centuries or so. Yet here I am, just learning about what Alabama and the United States has done – and continues to do – to the Indigenous people by illegally retaining the remains of some of their dead in defiance of a 1990 federal law.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Prepare for a rainy Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Saturday! Tonight, we will see increasing cloud coverage with overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight will be mostly dry but Sunday brings our next chance for rain. Rainy Sunday: Sunday morning will start off cloudy and cool in the upper 40s...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy