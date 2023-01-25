Car crash closes intersection of Stone Avenue and Fort Lowell Road

The Tucson Police Department has responded to a crash involving a woman pedestrian.

Officers say it happened at North Stone Avenue and East Fort Lowell Road.

According to the TPD, the car remained on the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Drivers are to avoid the area as the intersection is closed.

