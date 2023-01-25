Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Disaster Recovery Center in Selma moves to new location
The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Saturday that the Disaster Recovery Center on W. Dallas Avenue has been closed. The new location will be at the Felix Heights Community Center, located at 405 Medical Center Parkway in Selma, will open starting Sunday at 1:00 p.m. The regular hours for the...
Residents of 3 more Alabama counties now eligible for FEMA aid for Jan 12. storms, tornadoes
FEMA has expanded the list of counties eligible for federal assistance to help residents impacted by the Jan. 12 storms and tornadoes that killed seven people and injured several others. People in Greene, Sumter and Tallapoosa counties can now apply for the assistance, joining residents of Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore,...
apr.org
FEMA adds three more Alabama counties for federal tornado help
Tornado recovery continues in the city of Selma, as well as Dallas and Autauga* Counties. Support for families and businesses impacted by the storm is continuing to pour in. The Dallas County Family Resource Center is offering help with roof repair and debris clean-up as well as food for those in need. Alabama Public Radio is collaborating with the Selma Sun newspaper on our coverage. Congresswoman Terri Sewell was on hand as officials from FEMA arrived. She said help from everywhere is needed…
wvtm13.com
Alabama Black Belt community receiving funds to upgrade failing sewer system
HAYNEVILLE, Ala. — Federal and state officials on Friday marked the start of a $10 million project aimed at repairing and upgrading an Alabama community's failing sewer system. The project in Hayneville is being funded from money allocated to the state by the American Rescue Plan - a portion...
altoday.com
Unemployment assistance available for residents whose jobs were affected by January 12 tornadoes
Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced on Thursday that workers who became unemployed as a direct result of severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes in Coosa, Elmore, and Hale Counties may qualify for unemployment assistance. Washington has already announced available assistance for workers in Autauga and Dallas Counties....
gadsdenmessenger.com
Gadsden DEI Director aids Selma disaster relief
Photo: City of Gadsden Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director Ruth Moffatt was recognized by Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford and City Council members for her assistance in disaster relief following the tornadoes in Selma. Pictured, front row, from left: Moffatt, Ford. Pictured, back row, from left: District 1 Councilwoman Tonya Latham, District 2 Councilman Steve Smith, District 3 Councilman Larry Avery, Council President and District 4 Councilman Kent Back, District 5 Councilman Jason Wilson, District 6 Councilwoman Dixie Minatra, District 7 Councilman Chris Robinson. (Courtesy of Michael Rodgers, City of Gadsden)
WSFA
Alabama State University sending supplies to Selma tornado victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University is stepping up to help storm victims. The school will take a caravan to Selma to bring supplies needed for those impacted by the tornado earlier this month. “At Alabama State, one of President Quinton T. Ross, Jr.’s top initiatives is providing CommUniversity...
alabamanews.net
ASU Donates Truck Load of Supplies to Tornado Ravaged Selma
Alabama State University students and State Representative of Montgomery County District 76, Penni McClammy, sent donated items to Selma to. help with relief efforts after a tornado damaged the city. The University students, faculty, and staff stuffed an 18-wheeler full of supplies which they drove to Selma and helped pass out to residents on Selma University campus.
selmasun.com
Fulford’s job on the line for not immediately returning to Selma after the city was hit by tornado
Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford’s job is in jeopardy because he did not immediately return to Selma after he learned the city was hit by a tornado on Jan. 12, according to a letter to Fulford from Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. Fulford was reportedly in Dothan for police...
alabamanews.net
Aviation Industry Continues to Grow in Dallas Co.
Good news coming out of Selma and Dallas County tonight. Another aviation company is opening a facility at Craig Field. And that means dozens of new high paying aviation jobs — are on the way to the area. The aviation industry is really starting to take flight in the...
WSFA
Gov. Ivey makes Selma economic announcement
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is set to make an economic development announcement in Selma on Friday. She will be joined by Selma & Dallas County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Wayne Vardaman and the organization’s chair, Aubrey Carter. The governor will also be joined by Craig Field Airport and Airport and Industrial Authority Executive Director Jim Corrigan along with company officials.
Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent
Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
WSFA
Employee ‘wedged between 2 vehicles’ at Elmore County school
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County maintenance worker was injured after getting trapped between two vehicles Thursday morning. According to Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis, the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at Holtville High School. Dennis said the bus driver was returning to the bus parking area and attempted to turn between two Elmore County maintenance vehicles. This resulted in a maintenance worker becoming “wedged between the two vehicles,” Dennis said.
WSFA
First Alert: Heavy rain returns to Alabama Sunday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A large mass of rain and embedded thunderstorms will roll across the state by Sunday afternoon/evening, bringing widespread heavy rain to Alabama by the end of the weekend. Many parts of the state will see in excess of one inch of rain, and some isolated, localized flash flooding could develop under the heaviest downpours.
alabamanews.net
Tallassee man dies in Elmore County crash
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a fatal accident that happened Friday night in Elmore County. Troopers say the two-vehicle crash happened just after 10:00 p.m. on Redland Road, approximately 15 miles west of Tallassee. 32-year-old Reymundo Brindis, of Tallassee, was fatally injured when the pickup truck he was...
WALA-TV FOX10
Oak Park Church helps ease the burden on those recovering from Selma tornado
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the last several years, Oak Park Church has been helping those affected by severe weather including the floods in Kentucky and in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida. No matter how many times they go, it never gets easier. “Actually, it gets harder because now you kind...
Gov. Ivey pursues transparency with new executive order
Gov. Kay Ivey recently signed a new executive order in hopes of promoting more transparency in state government.
WSFA
Large home catches fire blocks from Alabama Governor’s Mansion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a large brick home, located in Montgomery’s historic Garden District just blocks from the Alabama Governor’s Mansion, caught fire on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the 1500 block of South Perry Street just before 4 p.m. where they found heavy...
birminghamtimes.com
Jeffco, State of Alabama Offer Additional $25M in Rental Assistance
The Alabama Housing Finance Authority (AHFA) and Jefferson County are working together to offer an additional $25 million in federal Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) for Jefferson County residents. Funded by the U.S. Treasury, ERA was designed to provide short-term help with rent and utilities to lower-income renters experiencing financial hardship...
WSFA
Aviation training academy coming to Selma
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and other officials on Friday announced a $1.3 million aviation training academy is coming to Selma. The Virginia-based Resicum International academy will be located at Craig Field Airport, which trained pilots for World War II before closing in 1977. Woman and veteran-owned...
