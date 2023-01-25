ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney County, NE

foxnebraska.com

Bendfeldt steps down from Central Platte NRD Board

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Jim Bendfeldt, Director on the Central Platte Natural Resources District (CPNRD) Board, stepped down for personal reasons at their monthly meeting on Thursday. Bendfeldt was a very active member for the 17 years he served on the Board. In September 2022, he was inducted into...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Kearney's Downtown Rehabilitation Grant Program is preparing to award more grants

KEARNEY, Neb. — Building and business owners in downtown Kearney can now apply for a grant that would help them reinvest into their properties. Kearney’s Downtown Rehabilitation Grant Program encourages the renovation and preservation efforts for downtown buildings. Property owners and business owners can all apply for the grant which has evolve throughout the years.
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Former GIPS superintendent Grover takes job in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA — Dr. Tawana Grover has been named superintendent of schools at a large Iowa district as the Cedar Rapids Community School District announced the former Grand Island school leader will take over there effective July 1 according to NTV's sister station Iowa News Now. “The Board...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
foxnebraska.com

Two Rivers: National Thyroid Awareness Month

KEARNEY, Neb. — January is National Thyroid Awareness Month. The thyroid is a part of the body many have likely heard about but might not exactly know what its role is. Dr. Aravind Menon from Two Rivers Health Department explains everything you need to know about the thyroid.
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Two Rivers: Maintaining your health

KEARNEY, Neb. — Health experts say before we focus on our weight, we should be looking at health maintenance. Erica Carpenter with Two Rivers Public Health Department. Statistically speaking, roughly 45% of all New Year’s resolutions are to lose weight or get in shape. It’s great that people...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Man arrested for hitting and killing Lexington man with truck

DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. — A man accused of hitting and killing a Lexington man with his truck, and then lying about being the driver, has been arrested and will soon face a preliminary hearing. Dawson County Court records say Arturo Navarrete Jr., 20, is charged with motor vehicle homicide...
LEXINGTON, NE
foxnebraska.com

Minden girls win Southwest Conference Tournament

KEARNEY. Neb. — The Minden Whippets stormed back after getting down early 17-8 and outscored the Gothenburg Swedes 46- 34 in the remaining three quarters to win a thriller 54-51 over Gothenburg on Saturday.
MINDEN, NE
foxnebraska.com

Pet of the Week: Rocket

KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Rocket at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hi guys, my name is Rocket! I’m a super sweet guy here at the shelter! I came in as a stray so nothing about my past is known. During my stay here staff have found out that I’m a super good cuddler. I would make the perfect lap dog for anyone! I get along great with other dogs, but cats kinda scare me. If you’re interested in me, please stop by the shelter!
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Lopers remain undefeated at home with blowout win over Missouri Western

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Redshirt junior reserve wing Meg Burns scored a career-high 15 points and No. 13/19 Nebraska Kearney sunk 15 threes to demolish No. 26/30 Missouri Western State, 91-55, Saturday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers (20-3, 13-2) reach...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Top ranked girl's wrestler signs with Hastings College

AMHERST, Neb. — Amherst Bronco Reagen Gallaway signed her letter of intent on Thursday to wrestle at Hastings College. The top ranked girl’s wrestler in Nebraska won a state title in her first year competing at 138 pounds. The senior had as many as six offers but ultimately...
AMHERST, NE
foxnebraska.com

UNK Wins Another Barnburner, 66-65

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Redshirt junior forward Shiloh McCool sunk a free throw with five seconds left and No. 13/19 Nebraska Kearney got a stop at the other end of the court to stave off an upset bid by Northwest Missouri State, 66-65, Thursday night at the Health & Sports Center.
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

UNK football adds final assistant to coaching staff

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Nebraska Kearney head football coach Ryan Held announced today that Kenny Zamberlin will be the Lopers offensive graduate assistant and tight ends coach. Zamberlin is the eighth and final assistant (six full-time and two GA's) that Held has hired since...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

UNK men can't hang with Bearcats

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Three-time defending national champion Northwest Missouri State shot 55 percent from the field and was stingy on defense to down Nebraska Kearney, 76-36, Thursday night at the Health & Sports Center. The seventh-ranked Bearcats (18-2, 11-2) win a fourth straight...
KEARNEY, NE

