Bendfeldt steps down from Central Platte NRD Board
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Jim Bendfeldt, Director on the Central Platte Natural Resources District (CPNRD) Board, stepped down for personal reasons at their monthly meeting on Thursday. Bendfeldt was a very active member for the 17 years he served on the Board. In September 2022, he was inducted into...
Kearney's Downtown Rehabilitation Grant Program is preparing to award more grants
KEARNEY, Neb. — Building and business owners in downtown Kearney can now apply for a grant that would help them reinvest into their properties. Kearney’s Downtown Rehabilitation Grant Program encourages the renovation and preservation efforts for downtown buildings. Property owners and business owners can all apply for the grant which has evolve throughout the years.
Former GIPS superintendent Grover takes job in Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA — Dr. Tawana Grover has been named superintendent of schools at a large Iowa district as the Cedar Rapids Community School District announced the former Grand Island school leader will take over there effective July 1 according to NTV's sister station Iowa News Now. “The Board...
Two Rivers: National Thyroid Awareness Month
KEARNEY, Neb. — January is National Thyroid Awareness Month. The thyroid is a part of the body many have likely heard about but might not exactly know what its role is. Dr. Aravind Menon from Two Rivers Health Department explains everything you need to know about the thyroid.
Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce to celebrate local businesses at 104th Annual Meeting
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce is holding their Annual Meeting on Monday, January 30. President and CEO Derek Rusher has more about the event, and the importance of celebrating businesses in the area. Location: Younes Conference Center - North. Time: 5:30 p.m. social hour, dinner...
Kearney student Top 10 in State 'What My Mother Means to Me' Essay Contest
KEARNEY, NEB. — After entering an essay contest for her school, one central Nebraska 5th grader got the surprise of a lifetime. Riley Week shared what her mother means to her. “I kind of knew all the words in a way," said Riley Week, a student at Windy Hills...
Second competency evaluation ordered for Osceola man charged in officer-involved shooting
HASTINGS, Neb. — An Osceola man charged in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings last year will have a second evaluation done to determine if he is competent to stand trial. Anthony Mattison, 34, faces charges in Adams County District Court of attempted second-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault on an...
Two Rivers: Maintaining your health
KEARNEY, Neb. — Health experts say before we focus on our weight, we should be looking at health maintenance. Erica Carpenter with Two Rivers Public Health Department. Statistically speaking, roughly 45% of all New Year’s resolutions are to lose weight or get in shape. It’s great that people...
Man arrested for hitting and killing Lexington man with truck
DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. — A man accused of hitting and killing a Lexington man with his truck, and then lying about being the driver, has been arrested and will soon face a preliminary hearing. Dawson County Court records say Arturo Navarrete Jr., 20, is charged with motor vehicle homicide...
Minden girls win Southwest Conference Tournament
KEARNEY. Neb. — The Minden Whippets stormed back after getting down early 17-8 and outscored the Gothenburg Swedes 46- 34 in the remaining three quarters to win a thriller 54-51 over Gothenburg on Saturday.
Super Bowl partners with Tri City Auction Center to bid off arcade games
You can feel like a "Super Bowl" winner and take home a unique prize as arcade games from a local bowling alley are auctioned. Tri City Auction Center is partnering with the owner of the former Super Bowl bowling alley in Grand Island to sell unique quarter arcade games. Vaughn...
Pet of the Week: Rocket
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Rocket at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hi guys, my name is Rocket! I’m a super sweet guy here at the shelter! I came in as a stray so nothing about my past is known. During my stay here staff have found out that I’m a super good cuddler. I would make the perfect lap dog for anyone! I get along great with other dogs, but cats kinda scare me. If you’re interested in me, please stop by the shelter!
Ogallala boys win fifth consecutive Southwest Conference Tournament
KEARNEY. Neb. — Ogallala jumped out to an early lead and won their fifth consecutive conference title beating Gothenburg 60-41 on Saturday at Kearney High School.
Lopers remain undefeated at home with blowout win over Missouri Western
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Redshirt junior reserve wing Meg Burns scored a career-high 15 points and No. 13/19 Nebraska Kearney sunk 15 threes to demolish No. 26/30 Missouri Western State, 91-55, Saturday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers (20-3, 13-2) reach...
Top ranked girl's wrestler signs with Hastings College
AMHERST, Neb. — Amherst Bronco Reagen Gallaway signed her letter of intent on Thursday to wrestle at Hastings College. The top ranked girl’s wrestler in Nebraska won a state title in her first year competing at 138 pounds. The senior had as many as six offers but ultimately...
UNK Wins Another Barnburner, 66-65
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Redshirt junior forward Shiloh McCool sunk a free throw with five seconds left and No. 13/19 Nebraska Kearney got a stop at the other end of the court to stave off an upset bid by Northwest Missouri State, 66-65, Thursday night at the Health & Sports Center.
UNK football adds final assistant to coaching staff
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Nebraska Kearney head football coach Ryan Held announced today that Kenny Zamberlin will be the Lopers offensive graduate assistant and tight ends coach. Zamberlin is the eighth and final assistant (six full-time and two GA's) that Held has hired since...
UNK men can't hang with Bearcats
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Three-time defending national champion Northwest Missouri State shot 55 percent from the field and was stingy on defense to down Nebraska Kearney, 76-36, Thursday night at the Health & Sports Center. The seventh-ranked Bearcats (18-2, 11-2) win a fourth straight...
