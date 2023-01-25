Ferrari Busby, 37, is accused in the beating death of Jashmine Wilson, 29, on Nov. 26, 2022. Wilson's sister said the last time she saw her sister was on the street in front of the family's apartment and she was talking to her Busby, her ex-boyfriend. When she checked outside later, they were gone and no one ever heard from Wilson after that.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO