Las Vegas, NV

KOLO TV Reno

LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Jury Convicts Former Las Vegas Postal Service Clerk of Stealing Mail and Money Orders

A jury convicted a former U.S. Postal Service clerk on Wednesday for stealing a customer’s mail and cashing the postal money orders worth over $2,300 that were inside. Following a three-day trial, James Earl Magee, 32, of Las Vegas was found guilty of theft of government money and mail theft by a postal employee. U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro presided over the trial. Sentencing has been scheduled for April 25, 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sara Irshad

Viral Video Reveals Vulgar Speech by Failed MAGA Candidate

The recording has thrown Nevada's GOP into turmoil. The Nevada Republican Party has been thrown into turmoil after a recording of a vulgar rant by a failed candidate was made public. Drew Hirsty, a newly elected GOP delegate, was expelled by the state Republican Party Central Committee earlier this month for recording and sharing a video of losing state attorney general candidate Michele Fiore slurring former state party chairwoman Amy Tarkanian as "Ms. Alcoholic" and a "panty dropper after two shots" after she endorsed her Democratic rival, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Feds release initial findings into crash that killed 9 in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Federal officials have released their initial findings into the crash that killed nine people in North Las Vegas almost one year ago. The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday published more than two dozen documents assembled as part of its examination of the Jan. 29 collision at Commerce Street and Cheyenne Avenue.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV

