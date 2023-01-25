Read full article on original website
U.S. postal worker convicted of stealing mail and money orders
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - A former U.S. postal worker has been convicted of stealing customer mail and money orders worth over $2,300. The jury found 32-year-old James Earl Magee of Las Vegas guilty of theft of government money and mail theft by a postal employee. He will be sentenced on April 25.
Viral Video Reveals Vulgar Speech by Failed MAGA Candidate
The recording has thrown Nevada's GOP into turmoil. The Nevada Republican Party has been thrown into turmoil after a recording of a vulgar rant by a failed candidate was made public. Drew Hirsty, a newly elected GOP delegate, was expelled by the state Republican Party Central Committee earlier this month for recording and sharing a video of losing state attorney general candidate Michele Fiore slurring former state party chairwoman Amy Tarkanian as "Ms. Alcoholic" and a "panty dropper after two shots" after she endorsed her Democratic rival, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Las Vegas dentist pleads guilty to failing to pay $289K in payroll taxes to IRS
Timothy Wilson, who was a Nevada-licensed dentist, pleaded guilty Thursday. He owned and operated Starsmiles Children's Dentistry and was responsible for collecting and paying over to the IRS the income, Medicare, and Social Security taxes withheld from the wages paid to his employees.
Admitted Las Vegas child killer refuses to appear for sentencing
A man who previously pleaded guilty to abusing and murdering his son refused to show up in court for his sentencing on Thursday morning.
Las Vegas Man Sentenced to Prison for Distribution of Fentanyl Resulting in Death
A Las Vegas man was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Richard F. Boulware II to 10 years in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release for distributing counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl, that resulted in the death of another person. Gabriel Ulloa (30) pleaded guilty in May 2022...
Judge allows lawsuit against North Las Vegas in overdose death of firefighter’s wife to move forward
A federal judge has denied the City of North Las Vegas’ request to be removed from a lawsuit involving the overdose death of a former firefighter’s wife after what investigators called a drug-fueled party.
‘I am sickened beyond words to express my horror,’ Las Vegas community reacts to video of violent arrest of Tyre Nichols during Memphis traffic stop
Las Vegas and Nevada officials are reacting to the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after body cam footage and street surveillance footage were made public Friday.
Man who kidnapped woman in Nevada for two weeks now a fugitive in Oregon
Police were searching for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of critically injuring another woman he held captive for two weeks.
Brothers just released from prison accused of beating Las Vegas man to death
Two brothers granted parole last year and released from prison in December are accused of murdering a man just weeks after their release, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed through court documents.
Juneteenth state holiday designation gets push from North Las Vegas
A move to make Juneteenth a legal holiday in the state of Nevada is being sponsored by the City of North Las Vegas, a news release announced Thursday.
Police look for suspect accused of vandalizing Tule Springs Fossil Beds
U.S. Park Rangers of Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument are investigating recent vandalism within the Las Vegas monument.
Metro investigating death in southwest valley as hit and run
Metro said Saturday it is investigating the death of a man in the southwest valley as a hit and run.
Feds release initial findings into crash that killed 9 in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Federal officials have released their initial findings into the crash that killed nine people in North Las Vegas almost one year ago. The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday published more than two dozen documents assembled as part of its examination of the Jan. 29 collision at Commerce Street and Cheyenne Avenue.
Residents voice safety concerns after uptick in homeless encampments in Las Vegas neighborhood
Homelessness is seen in certain parts of the Las Vegas valley, but more and more people are complaining that encampments are now popping up in their neighborhoods. Residents voice safety concerns after uptick in homeless …. Homelessness is seen in certain parts of the Las Vegas valley, but more and...
Sick policy at UMC prompts plan for worker protest on Monday
A protest planned for Monday at University Medical Center takes aim at a hospital policy that requires workers to give eight hours notice when they call in sick -- or face discipline.
Las Vegas police: Man kidnaps, beats ex-girlfriend, drops her off at hospital where she dies minutes later
Ferrari Busby, 37, is accused in the beating death of Jashmine Wilson, 29, on Nov. 26, 2022. Wilson's sister said the last time she saw her sister was on the street in front of the family's apartment and she was talking to her Busby, her ex-boyfriend. When she checked outside later, they were gone and no one ever heard from Wilson after that.
‘We’re going to get the job done,’ First female assistant sheriffs share their stories as they continue to break barriers
Women are slowly breaking barriers when it comes to gender equality in the workforce. However, law enforcement has long been a male-dominated field.
Man hit by car in east valley dies, Metro says
A man struck by a car as he tried to cross near an intersection in the east valley on Jan. 21 has died, Metro Police said Saturday.
First responders learn new ways to spot human trafficking in the valley
First responders are learning ways to spot human trafficking in Nevada, the second most prolific area for human trafficking in the country, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.
