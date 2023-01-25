Read full article on original website
Ferris State Rallies Back For Dramatic Overtime Win Over Northern Michigan In First-Place Battle
Big Rapids, Mich. - The Ferris State University men's basketball squad fought to the finish on Saturday (Jan. 28), overcoming a 14-point deficit to force overtime before pulling out a dramatic 106-93 win over visiting Northern Michigan in a battle for first-place in the GLIAC at Jim Wink Arena. The...
Ferris State Registers Home Victory To Complete Weekend Sweep
Big Rapids, Mich. - The Ferris State University women's basketball squad capped off a weekend sweep as the Bulldogs rolled to a 72-55 GLIAC home win over the Northern Michigan Wildcats on Saturday (Jan. 28) afternoon inside Jim Wink Arena. The Bulldogs took an eight-point first period lead and led...
Bulldogs Battle But Fall to #14 Minnesota State Friday
Minnesota State got in front on the rush at 15:03 when Ondrej Pavel slipped a shot on the breakaway for a 1-0 Maverick lead. Ferris State evened it up after good in-zone pressure when junior forward Antonio Venuto scored his fifth of the year at the net front for a 1-1 score. Freshman defenseman Travis Shoudy (7) set the play up with a backhand pass towards the far goal post to tee up Venuto. Senior forward Jason Brancheau (7) added an assist on the play.
