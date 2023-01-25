Minnesota State got in front on the rush at 15:03 when Ondrej Pavel slipped a shot on the breakaway for a 1-0 Maverick lead. Ferris State evened it up after good in-zone pressure when junior forward Antonio Venuto scored his fifth of the year at the net front for a 1-1 score. Freshman defenseman Travis Shoudy (7) set the play up with a backhand pass towards the far goal post to tee up Venuto. Senior forward Jason Brancheau (7) added an assist on the play.

BIG RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO