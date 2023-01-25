Read full article on original website
Related
WTRF
West Virginia wins on senior day
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 3-ranked West Virginia University rifle team defeated No. 9 Navy, 4742-4709, on Saturday in Morgantown at the WVU Rifle Range. “Senior day is always a special match, and there can be extra emotions,” coach Jon Hammond said. “This was a unique year honoring five seniors, and they have all had a big impact on our team in their years here, however many that has been!”
WTRF
WVU tennis tops Indiana
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) defeated Indiana 4-3 Saturday afternoon in Bloomington, Indiana. “Today was a big team win for our team! Closing our doubles at No. 2 court and then finding a way to close out the No. 1 doubles were huge,” Coach Misa Lisac said. “In singles matches we competed well. Momo, Michaela, and Pei-Ju all did a great job of staying disciplined and closed out their matches when they created opportunities. Cami, Ting-Pei, and Maja battled with everything they had today and stayed in the matches long enough to help us close out the team score. This is an important step forward for our program.”
WTRF
Dowie and McCabe set personal bests
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (Jan. 28, 2023) – The West Virginia University track and field team closed out the Penn State National Open hosted by Penn State University at the Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Track in University Park, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Jan. 28. Junior Ceili McCabe competed in the one mile...
WTRF
Jumpers are “Freezing for a Reason” at the 4th Annual Polar Plunge
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Part of Oglebay’s Winterfest is the annual polar plunge, where the bravest and warmest hearts raised over $9,000 this year for the Special Olympics of West Virginia to, in turn, plunge into the frigid Schenk Lake. The costume contest is a tradition to add...
WTRF
Quick Hits: Huggins talks Stevenson’s big game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball picked up a massive win on Saturday, topping the 15th-ranked Auburn Tigers in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Mountaineers showed a lot of growth as some key players broke out of their slumps to earn the win. Here’s what coach Bob...
Demolition begins on Wilson Furniture building
BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — It’s a sad day for residents in one local village as a part of their history for well over a century is being torn down. Demolition has begun on the Wilson Furniture building in Bridgeport. The first of three buildings has been taken down, while plans are underway for the remainder […]
Help Wanted! Workers needed for WVU MBB home games
Mountaineer Employment Solutions in Morgantown is seeking members to join the cleaning crew for WVU Men's Basketball games, offering $18 per hour for any interested workers
WTRF
Local students are ‘spinning up’ to the championship at first annual robotics competition
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Teams of three to four students from all around the area competed in the first ever VEX Robotics Competition at the John Marshall Field House. Each student per team has a different role for their robots that they spend weeks programming and preparing for tournaments like this – a driver, a programmer, and a notebook keeper – but they all come together on competition day to hopefully pull out a win.
Metro News
$180 million in projects underway or soon to be for I-79 in northcentral West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Recent investments in I-79 from Harrison County to the Pennsylvania state line have totaled more than $180 million. State highway officials say the projects have added lanes to handle increased commerce and traffic and rehabilitated bridges that are more than 50-years-old. The section of interstate in...
WTRF
Mountaineers Knock Off TCU for Season Sweep
Behind 23 points from sophomore guard JJ Quinerly, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team (13-5, 4-3 Big 12) recorded a 62-55 victory over TCU inside Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday afternoon. Quinerly led all scorers in the contest, as she tallied her 15th double-digit scoring...
WDTV
Crumbl Cookies franchise coming to Emily Drive
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This story comes from our media partners Connect Bridgeport. A popular cookie shop is coming to Clarksburg. A Bridgeport family is set to open a Crumbl Cookies franchise on Emily Dr. “We’ll be in the end cap beside Jersey Mikes and Shogun (Japanese Steakhouse),” said Bridgeport’s...
Prep Basketball: No. 2 Shady Spring avenges title game loss, throttles No. 1 Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring – Revenge is a dish best served cold and Saturday’s spread was too frigid for even a polar bear to stomach. In a rematch of last year’s Class AAA state championship game, one that was won on a Zycheus Dobbs floater at the buzzer, Class AAA No. 2 Shady Spring avenged that agonizing defeat with an 85-65 victory over No. 1 Fairmont Senior at Shady Spring.
voiceofmotown.com
Why Nicco Marchiol and the Mountaineers Will Be the Surprise of the Big 12
The bar is as low as it has been in several years for the Mountaineers. In a season that will be make-or-break for Neal Brown in Morgantown, things have to turn around in a hurry. Should the direction of this program continue downward, we should expect Wren Baker to make a head coaching change following the 2023 season.
americanfarmpublications.com
West Virginia wants more dairies
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Here’s something you probably haven’t heard in a few years: There’s a place that needs more dairy farmers — now. That’s the message from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture these days as it looks to meet the new demand of a massive dairy beverage business setting up shop in the Mountain State.
WTRF
Big 12 releases Baseball Preseason Poll
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia has some doubters to prove wrong in the Big 12 this season. Randy Mazey’s ballclub was tabbed sixth in the 2023 preseason poll, earning 28 votes from the league’s coaches. In 2022, the Mountaineers finished in a tie for fifth, falling two games behind TCU for the top seed in a tight race for the regular season title. That was a large improvement over WVU’s preseason slot as they were voted eighth in the league.
WTRF
No. 15 Auburn sees physical contest awaiting at WVU
No. 15 Auburn will aim to bounce back from its largest setback of the season when it visits West Virginia on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at Morgantown, W.Va. The Tigers (16-4) had a 28-game home unbeaten streak end when they fell 79-63 to Texas A&M on Wednesday. Auburn...
WDTV
Sunset Ellis Restaurant announces reopening date
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - 2022 was a year of uncertainty for Sunset Ellis Restaurant in Shinnston, but in 2023, they’re looking toward new horizons. The popular Harrison County staple announced their grand re-opening will be on Feb. 16. The restaurant will be open Monday-Saturday 7 a.m. - 8 p.m....
West Virginia Governor praised bridge project that many people thought would be a disaster
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Governor Jim Justice commemorated the completion of the I-70 bridges project. Although the project was actually finished in late December, the Governor, the West Virginia Highway Commissioner and city officials held a ceremonial ribbon cutting on the patio of Wesbanco Arena on Friday overlooking the Ohio River, with the Fort Henry […]
WTOV 9
Former Ohio County Sheriff Thomas Burgoyne passes away
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Former Ohio County Sheriff Thomas Burgoyne has died. The sheriff’s office recognized the news on its Facebook page on Thursday morning. Burgoyne served the citizens of as police chief of Ohio County from 2000-2008. In all, he spent 39 years fighting crime and drugs...
Ohio Valley restaurant to close its doors
A restaurant in Marshall County will be closing its doors for good after this week but good news for their fans the restaurant will still have a location in Ohio County. Ruttenbucks Bar & Grill Rt.2 South said on their Facebook page that Saturday will be their last day open in Glen Dale. In a […]
Comments / 0