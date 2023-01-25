Read full article on original website
mytotalretail.com
5 Winning Ways to Utilize Branding and Outsmart Your Competition in 2023
Brand consistency is one of the top techniques that tends to be overlooked in marketing plans. Yet it's key in setting your business apart and targeting your desired audience. It's crucial retail companies are maintaining and developing good customer relationships. To achieve this, the focus has to be on delivering brand consistency and building brand identity.
Tech giants have cut tens of thousands of jobs. Automakers are ready to hire them.
The woes of tech giants like Google and Amazon haven't made their way to the auto industry. That means opportunity for laid-off tech workers.
Payments Trends to Help Merchants Drive Growth in 2023
The e-commerce sector is bracing itself for a challenging year as global economic slowdown, inflation, and interest rate hikes are dampening consumer spending. At the same time, online marketplaces are increasingly competitive and it becomes more difficult to win sales. For example, in 2020, Amazon.com saw an average of 3,700 new sellers join daily.
Planning for 2023 Retail Success in the Face of Evolving Consumer Behaviors
Speakers: Nina Love, Director Stores, Signet and Brian Field, Global Leader, Retail and Analytics, Sensormatic Solutions. With the 2022 holiday season behind us, what can we expect from 2023? The holidays demonstrated that consumer behaviors continue to evolve, influenced by a variety sf external factors (e.g., inflation, supply chain disruptions, lasting effects of the pandemic). Retailers would do well to have a blueprint for planning purposes for the rest of 2023, including this year’s holiday season. Attendees will receive data and insights from Sensormatic’s annual retailer post-holiday roundup. In addition, attendees will hear real-world insights from retail executives on how their businesses are approaching 2023.
