Speakers: Nina Love, Director Stores, Signet and Brian Field, Global Leader, Retail and Analytics, Sensormatic Solutions. With the 2022 holiday season behind us, what can we expect from 2023? The holidays demonstrated that consumer behaviors continue to evolve, influenced by a variety sf external factors (e.g., inflation, supply chain disruptions, lasting effects of the pandemic). Retailers would do well to have a blueprint for planning purposes for the rest of 2023, including this year’s holiday season. Attendees will receive data and insights from Sensormatic’s annual retailer post-holiday roundup. In addition, attendees will hear real-world insights from retail executives on how their businesses are approaching 2023.

2 DAYS AGO