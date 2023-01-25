Kinston Department of Fire & Rescue getting new place to train

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue will soon have a place to better train for emergencies.

They currently train nearly three hours every day and do most of that training at the Chief Crawford Training Center in Kinston.

“You have the tower that’s behind us and it has two burn rooms,” said Chief Damien Locklear. “We have the extrication area where we can cut open cars in case we have a car accident.”

In the coming months, they’ll add a new space to the training center.

“Where we are standing currently is where the new prop will go in,” Locklear said. “It will be a residential style, giving us about 1,500, hopefully up to 2,000 square feet.”

Multiple Conex boxes will be set up and will look like a house on the inside.

“It will have all the features of a house because we want it to be as realistic as possible,” he said. “That’s really what we see a lot of is residential structure fires. So this gives our newest firefighters up to our senior firefighters the opportunity to come in and work on search drills for either a downed firefighter or being able to find a victim in that situation where we have low to no visibility.”

It’s a cost-effective training space where they’ll also be able to change up what they see on the inside from time to time.

“Most of these communities can’t afford these new high-tech facilities that are in the millions of dollars,” said Battalion Chief Michael Scrufari. “We’re cutting costs in quarters here because the cost of the Conex boxes and being able to set them up the way we want them set up.”

Kinston Fire and Rescue leaders said it’s an important new addition because they want to be ready when duty calls.

“Time is of the essence,” Locklear said. “We want to make sure we’re doing it as safely and quickly as possible.”

Construction of the facility is set to start in the next few days. They hope to start training in it by this summer.

