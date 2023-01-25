ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

Kinston Department of Fire & Rescue getting new place to train

By Erin Jenkins
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qDn4D_0kRMwcGc00

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue will soon have a place to better train for emergencies.

They currently train nearly three hours every day and do most of that training at the Chief Crawford Training Center in Kinston.

“You have the tower that’s behind us and it has two burn rooms,” said Chief Damien Locklear. “We have the extrication area where we can cut open cars in case we have a car accident.”

In the coming months, they’ll add a new space to the training center.

“Where we are standing currently is where the new prop will go in,” Locklear said. “It will be a residential style, giving us about 1,500, hopefully up to 2,000 square feet.”

Multiple Conex boxes will be set up and will look like a house on the inside.

“It will have all the features of a house because we want it to be as realistic as possible,” he said. “That’s really what we see a lot of is residential structure fires. So this gives our newest firefighters up to our senior firefighters the opportunity to come in and work on search drills for either a downed firefighter or being able to find a victim in that situation where we have low to no visibility.”

It’s a cost-effective training space where they’ll also be able to change up what they see on the inside from time to time.

“Most of these communities can’t afford these new high-tech facilities that are in the millions of dollars,” said Battalion Chief Michael Scrufari. “We’re cutting costs in quarters here because the cost of the Conex boxes and being able to set them up the way we want them set up.”

Kinston Fire and Rescue leaders said it’s an important new addition because they want to be ready when duty calls.

“Time is of the essence,” Locklear said. “We want to make sure we’re doing it as safely and quickly as possible.”

Construction of the facility is set to start in the next few days. They hope to start training in it by this summer.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
wcti12.com

Construction underway on new playground at Lenoir County parks

KINSTON, Lenoir County — New playgrounds are being built in Kinston at Fairfield Park and Bill Fay Park. The community was invited to join city leaders and construction crews as the equipment was installed at Fairfield Park on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. The old playground equipment was removed in...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Beaufort County worker dies after fire at boat manufacturer

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An employee injured last week at a Beaufort County boat manufacturer has died from his injuries. Mack Hodges, Jr. passed away Wednesday at the Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill. The 69-year-old man was critically injured last Friday when the fire broke out at Pamlico...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Handicapped resident injured in Craven County mobile home fire

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A handicapped resident was injured in a late morning fire in Craven County. Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite says firefighters were called around 11:50 a.m. to a mobile home on Highway 55 near the Lenoir County line. Kite said the first call came...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

100-year-old bridge in Onslow County getting makeover

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 100-year-old bridge will be replaced in Onslow County. The bridge is located on US-17 northbound over Wolf Swamp Road. It was built in 1923. A budget of $3.4 million has been allotted for the project. When the work is done, the new bridge will be able to carry more weight […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Onslow County to introduce a new four-way stop

JAKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There is a new four-way stop coming to Onslow County. The stop will be at the intersection of Murrell Brown Road and Ben Williams Road, which was previously a two-way stop. The two new stop signs will go up in the next few days, according to the NC Department of Transportation. […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Dog found in abandoned house; safe after being removed

NEW BERN, Craven County — A father dog has been located and is safe thanks to Craven County Sheriff's Office Animal Protective Services. Authorities had previously rescued the mother and her puppies from the abandoned house that had been involved in a fire. According to the Animal Protective Services Facebook page, they were able to capture the father dog Thursday morning. He was hiding below the floor in a crawl space.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

First rabid animal found in Lenoir County for 2023

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Less than a month into the new year and Lenior County has recorded its first rabid animal. The Lenoir County Health Department says tests confirm the raccoon found between Pink Hill and Deep Run had rabies. Last year, there were eight rabid raccoons found in...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Two hurt after Kinston man’s car crashes into medical office

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police responded to a reported motor vehicle crash Thursday where two people were injured. Police said in a Facebook post that the offending vehicle struck a medical office, UNC Cardiology, at 701 A Doctors Drive in Kinston. Charles Coward, 87, was attempting to park his car in the parking lot […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Prayer vigil being held for Tyre Nichols’ family in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A prayer vigil is happening at a church in the east for the family of Tyre Nichols. At noon on Monday, January 30, Interfaith Clergy and Pitt County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) are holding a prayer vigil at New Dimensions Community Church in Greenville for the Nichols family.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Biscuitville Fresh Southern to open first restaurant in Greenville

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Biscuitville Fresh Southern will celebrate the grand opening of its newest restaurant, which will be the first in Greenville, N.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The restaurant will serve guests at 202 SW Greenville Boulevard in Greenville, N.C., and willfeature Biscuitville’s fresh, locally sourced ingredients, including their Biscuits Made Fresh Every15 Minutes. “We […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Over $100,000 awarded to Kinston PD for de-escalation training

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department is making changes to better serve and protect its city. KPD is one of the four organizations to be awarded $150,000. The grant comes from the Bureau of Justice Administration’s Cops Program and is intended to provide opportunities for the department. “We’re gonna have a specialist come […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Seared Chophouse ribbon cutting ceremony marks new beginning

Seared Chophouse reopened after a new chef began managing the kitchen and renovations wrapped up. Seared Chophouse ribbon cutting ceremony marks new …. Seared Chophouse reopened after a new chef began managing the kitchen and renovations wrapped up. ‘They’re getting the care they needed;’ Onslow County …. We...
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL

Woman found dead in vehicle in Rocky Mount neighborhood

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police are looking into a suspicious death from Friday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of South Grace Street after a woman was found unresponsive inside a vehicle. Despite attempts at life-saving measures, the 38-year-old woman could not be...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina counties seeing unusual weather this January

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday night, five different Eastern Carolina Counties were under three different tornado warnings. Dare, Martin, Pitt, Beaufort, and Hyde Counties were all under tornado warnings. It’s a bit unusual for January, and the weather prompted ECU to send an alert to students to take shelter.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

42K+
Followers
30K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy