Florida State

‘Blatant overreach’: Tampa Bay activists outraged after Florida rejects African American studies AP course

By Annie Mapp
WFLA
 3 days ago

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Local activists are criticizing Florida’s decision to block the College Board’s new AP African American Studies course.

On Wednesday, the NAACP gathered with the Polk Education Association and local community leaders to voice their concerns.

“We want everyone to stand up for equality and make it very, very clear we are not going to endorse policies and things that represent inequality and deprivation,” said local pastor William Boss.

College Board to update AP African American Studies framework rejected by DeSantis, Florida

Florida’s Department of Education’s Office of Articulation wrote a letter to the College Board rejecting the course this month

“As presented, the content of this course is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value,” the letter said.

The FDOE explained the rejection was due to a number of topics covered in the course, including Black Queer Studies, Movements for Black Lives and Black Struggle in the 21st Century.

“Freedoms for parents to choose curriculums and courses that they want their kids to learn like AP African American studies and other courses that they might see themselves represented in is under attack,” Polk Education Association President Stephanie Yocum said. “This is a blatant overreach by our Governor to limit curriculum, and it interferes with the high-quality education students deserve.”

On Wednesday, civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced he plans to file a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis for the state’s decision.

Comments / 35

Mike B
2d ago

I'm not guessing anymore I know for a fact 99.9% of Democrats don't know how to read, nobody's taking African-American studies out of anything, now let's get our great governor to get these Democrats in school to learn how to read again

Reply
9
Lightfoot
2d ago

Why doesn’t the media report on what’s really in the African studies curriculum ? That does LGBTQIA’s issues have to do with African studies? Liberal white people probably wrote the curriculum and even normal African Americans see that it has to do with indoctrination !

Reply(1)
6
Mike B
2d ago

just like when the Democrats push the don't say gay bill again another example of Democrats don't know how to read

Reply
6
