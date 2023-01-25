Read full article on original website
WTOP
Suspended Baltimore police officer sentenced to 42 years in prison for stepson’s murder
A suspended Baltimore, Maryland, police officer has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for the murder of his stepson in 2021, according to a Anne Arundel County news release. Eric Glenn Banks Jr., was sentenced for the July 2021 murder of his 15-year-old stepson Dasan “DJ” Jones, along with...
Baltimore officer handed 42 year sentence in death of teenage stepson
BALTIMORE -- A suspended Baltimore City police officer has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for the murder of his teenage stepson two years ago, the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's office announced Friday. Officer Eric Banks Jr. entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder and attempting to disarm a police officer last year. Banks is charged with murdering his 15-year-old stepson Dasan "DJ" Jones in July 2021 at their home in Curtis Bay. Prosecutors say Banks stuffed Jones' body into an attic crawlspace and then tried to cover it up.According to police, Banks became combative with a responding officer when...
Wbaltv.com
Retired police Detective Ethan Glover takes stand in his own defense
Retired Baltimore City police Detective Ethan Glover took the stand Thursday in his own defense. Glover, 51, was indicted in April 2021 on accusations that he stole money from the Baltimore Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration, and then lied to the FBI about it. Glover was serving as a DEA task force officer at the time when the allegations arose.
Wbaltv.com
Suspended BPD detective sentenced to 42 years in prison for killing teenage stepson
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A suspended Baltimore City police detective will spend 42 years in federal prison for the killing of his 15-year-old stepson. Eric Banks Jr. entered an Alford plea in October 2022 on a second-degree murder charge and an attempting to disarm a police officer charge in the July 2021 killing of his stepson, Dasan "DJ" Jones. That plea means Banks acknowledged the evidence against him but did not admit guilt.
foxbaltimore.com
26-year-old man shot in southeast Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 26-year-old man was shot early Saturday morning in southeast Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers were patrolling around 4:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of E. Fairmount Avenue when they heard discharging. Shortly after hearing the...
Wbaltv.com
Donnell Rochester's family protests prosecutor's decision not to charge officers
The family of a man who was shot and killed by police last year is protesting the decision not to bring criminal charges against the Baltimore police officer who fired the shots. Donnell Rochester, 18, was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Feb. 19, 2022, at the hands...
Armed Ladies With Same Name Busted After Stealing Kia From DC Neighborhood
Police have arrested two women with the same name after being found traveling in a vehicle that was reported stolen on New Years Day, authorities confirm. Krystal Henry, 32, and Crystal Smith, 33, were pulled over in the 4800 block of Marlboro Pike in Capitol Heights after being seen by officers in a KIA that was reported stolen from the 5900 block of Marlboro Pike on Sunday, Jan. 1, according to Prince George's County police.
Killers Of Teen Shot 18 Times At Popeyes Still On The Loose: Police
Police have released images of the suspects accused killing a teen and injuring several more outside of a Popeye's during their lunch break earlier this month. Deonta Dorsey, 16, was at the Popeye's in the Edmonson Village Shopping Center with four other teens during his lunch break when he was brutally murdered on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 5, according to Baltimore police.
Officials: 1 dead, 4 injured including 2 children in shooting, crash in Baltimore
BALTIMORE — Five people have reportedly been injured in a shooting and crash in Baltimore, Maryland, on Saturday evening. Baltimore Police Department on Twitter confirmed that there are multiple victims in a shooting near Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street, Saturday evening. Officers were called just before 6:40 p.m. for...
Baltimore Killer Gets Two Life Sentences For Murders Spanning Two Days
A repeat violent offender was sentenced to two life sentences after a murder streak in May 2021, authorities announced.Gerald Smith was sentenced on first degree murder charges in connections with the deaths of Marvis Polluck and Brittany Hayes-Smith, on May 2 and May 3, 2021, according to the Balt…
Bay Net
Suspect Who Shot Calvert Deputy Charged With 31 Count Indictment
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – A grand jury recently indicted Brandon Alexander Turner, 21, of Greenbelt, Maryland on 31 counts after the police-involved shooting of Calvert County Sheriff’s Senior Deputy James Flynt on December 17, 2022. Turner has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts...
New Info, Photos Released By Police In Baltimore Investigating Fatal Mass Shooting
New photos have been released by police investigators in Baltimore City as they attempt to locate two suspects implicated in the deadly shooting of Edmondson Westside High School students earlier this month. On Thursday, Jan. 26, the department posted photos online of shooting suspects who may have a connection to...
DC Man Who Gunned Down Father In Front Of Two Children Gets 13 Years In Prison
The Washington, DC man who murdered a father in front of his two young children in broad daylight last year will spend years behind bars, federal authorities announced.Jarell Harris, 28, was sentenced to 13 years in prison after fatally shooting 42-year-old Sedrick Miller in the 2300 block of 18th …
Wbaltv.com
1 dead, 4 injured -- including 2 children -- in Baltimore shooting, crash
A man is dead and four others are injured -- including two children -- after a shooting and a crash in Baltimore. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said officers received a ShotSpotter alert for multiple rounds fired around 6:39 p.m. near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street in the city's Upton neighborhood.
foxbaltimore.com
1 man dead, 4 injured including 2-year-old and 6-year-old in shooting and crash
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four people were shot - including a two-year-old boy - and a six-year-old boy was injured in a crash in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood Saturday evening, according to Baltimore City Police. The incident happened at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street a little after 6:30...
Drug Kingpin Sentenced for Role in Distributing Large Amounts of Fentanyl in Maryland and Surrounding Areas
Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the plea and sentencing of Darvin Kevin McCoy, 36, of Odenton, Maryland, on charges including drug kingpin and supervision of a criminal organization, which relate to a long-term investigation into a fentanyl distribution ring that was operating in Howard County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.
foxbaltimore.com
Contract worker charged with murder in death of 75-year-old man, per charging docs
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a 75-year-old man at a care center in Northeast Baltimore. 35-year-old Obiageriaku Jane Iheanacho faces one charge of second degree murder, as well as first and second degree assault charges. According to charging...
wnav.com
The FBI and AACOPD Investigatin an attempted armed robbery of Wells Fargo branch in Glen Burnie
A teller was passed a note by a female suspect, wearing a blond wig, denim hat, and a yellow surgical face mask, asking for money. The teller was in the process of complying when the suspect asked for the note back and left. The suspect reportedly asked the teller not to press the alarm. She was said to have worn a black Champion Sweatshirt and carried an off-white colored handbag. The Anne Arundel County Police and the FBI are investigating.
Couple found guilty in Annapolis woman's murder
Nearly six years after Megan Tilman's killing, a pair of former roommates have confessed to the murder as part of a plea agreement and will face up to 40 years in prison once they're sentenced.
NBC Washington
Man Convicted of Murders of Sister, 6, and Cousins, 6 and 9, in Maryland
A man was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbings of his 6-year-old sister and 6- and 9-year-old cousins in Prince George's County, Maryland, in 2017. Antonio Shareek Williams was left by his mother at a Clinton home to watch his sister, Nadiara Janae Withers, and...
