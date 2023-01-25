ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore officer handed 42 year sentence in death of teenage stepson

BALTIMORE -- A suspended Baltimore City police officer has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for the murder of his teenage stepson two years ago, the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's office announced Friday. Officer Eric Banks Jr. entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder and attempting to disarm a police officer last year. Banks is charged with murdering his 15-year-old stepson Dasan "DJ" Jones in July 2021 at their home in Curtis Bay. Prosecutors say Banks stuffed Jones' body into an attic crawlspace and then tried to cover it up.According to police, Banks became combative with a responding officer when...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Retired police Detective Ethan Glover takes stand in his own defense

Retired Baltimore City police Detective Ethan Glover took the stand Thursday in his own defense. Glover, 51, was indicted in April 2021 on accusations that he stole money from the Baltimore Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration, and then lied to the FBI about it. Glover was serving as a DEA task force officer at the time when the allegations arose.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Suspended BPD detective sentenced to 42 years in prison for killing teenage stepson

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A suspended Baltimore City police detective will spend 42 years in federal prison for the killing of his 15-year-old stepson. Eric Banks Jr. entered an Alford plea in October 2022 on a second-degree murder charge and an attempting to disarm a police officer charge in the July 2021 killing of his stepson, Dasan "DJ" Jones. That plea means Banks acknowledged the evidence against him but did not admit guilt.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

26-year-old man shot in southeast Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 26-year-old man was shot early Saturday morning in southeast Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers were patrolling around 4:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of E. Fairmount Avenue when they heard discharging. Shortly after hearing the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Armed Ladies With Same Name Busted After Stealing Kia From DC Neighborhood

Police have arrested two women with the same name after being found traveling in a vehicle that was reported stolen on New Years Day, authorities confirm. Krystal Henry, 32, and Crystal Smith, 33, were pulled over in the 4800 block of Marlboro Pike in Capitol Heights after being seen by officers in a KIA that was reported stolen from the 5900 block of Marlboro Pike on Sunday, Jan. 1, according to Prince George's County police.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
Daily Voice

Killers Of Teen Shot 18 Times At Popeyes Still On The Loose: Police

Police have released images of the suspects accused killing a teen and injuring several more outside of a Popeye's during their lunch break earlier this month. Deonta Dorsey, 16, was at the Popeye's in the Edmonson Village Shopping Center with four other teens during his lunch break when he was brutally murdered on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 5, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Suspect Who Shot Calvert Deputy Charged With 31 Count Indictment

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – A grand jury recently indicted Brandon Alexander Turner, 21, of Greenbelt, Maryland on 31 counts after the police-involved shooting of Calvert County Sheriff’s Senior Deputy James Flynt on December 17, 2022. Turner has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

1 dead, 4 injured -- including 2 children -- in Baltimore shooting, crash

A man is dead and four others are injured -- including two children -- after a shooting and a crash in Baltimore. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said officers received a ShotSpotter alert for multiple rounds fired around 6:39 p.m. near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street in the city's Upton neighborhood.
BALTIMORE, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Drug Kingpin Sentenced for Role in Distributing Large Amounts of Fentanyl in Maryland and Surrounding Areas

Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the plea and sentencing of Darvin Kevin McCoy, 36, of Odenton, Maryland, on charges including drug kingpin and supervision of a criminal organization, which relate to a long-term investigation into a fentanyl distribution ring that was operating in Howard County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.
ODENTON, MD
wnav.com

The FBI and AACOPD Investigatin an attempted armed robbery of Wells Fargo branch in Glen Burnie

A teller was passed a note by a female suspect, wearing a blond wig, denim hat, and a yellow surgical face mask, asking for money. The teller was in the process of complying when the suspect asked for the note back and left. The suspect reportedly asked the teller not to press the alarm. She was said to have worn a black Champion Sweatshirt and carried an off-white colored handbag. The Anne Arundel County Police and the FBI are investigating.
GLEN BURNIE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy