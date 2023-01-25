Read full article on original website
Whigham residents are concerned for the future of city growth
Update: 1 killed in Albany hotel shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person has been killed after being shot in the head at an Albany hotel, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The suspect, identified as Anthony Manriquez, 17, shot Jerri Dudley, 48, in the head, APD says. The shooting happened on Friday before 11 a.m....
Cairo officer dies during foot pursuit
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A Cairo Police Officer died Saturday evening during a police pursuit, according to the Cairo Police Department. Around 5 p.m. a Grady County deputy initiated a traffic stop in the area of 10th Street and Robinson Avenue. The Cairo Police officer came in to assist. The...
Albany man arrested on gun charges
ALBANY – A southwest Georgia resident with a violent criminal history including convictions for aggravated assault and gang participation has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm. Omar Malik Miller, 35, of Albany, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before U.S. District Judge Leslie...
Americus community calls for action after recent shootings
Man charged in Albany rape incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged in connection to a rape incident, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Victor Washington, 64, was charged in connection to the rape incident that happened on Jan. 17 in the 2200 block of Heather Drive. The victim was a family member, according to APD.
Albany police look for man wanted on rape, incest charges
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the community’s help in finding a man wanted for sex and child crimes. Rufus Lee Sherman, 54, is wanted for rape, incest, and first-degree cruelty to children charges, APD says. He stands 6′0″ and weighs around 200 pounds.
Phoebe hosts ceremony for two new facilities
Woman shot in head at Albany hotel; Suspect on the run
Family searching for answers following Colquitt Co. deadly deputy pursuit
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Colquitt family wants answers after a 44-year-old woman was hit and killed during a deputy pursuit. It happened Wednesday night when deputies were pursuing a car driven by Colin Terrell, of Moultrie, who they say struck and killed a woman in a residential neighborhood in Moultrie. That woman was Verna White, 44.
Albany leaders issue moratorium on new liquor licenses
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany City Commissioners voted for a temporary moratorium on any new alcohol licenses for a 45-day period. There are six Family Dollar stores in Albany that have applied for a new liquor license and have all been denied. Right now, the applications have been placed on a temporary 45-day hold and will not be reconsidered until March 10.
Albany police seek rape suspect
ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a rape suspect. Anthony Latroy Reeves, 33, is accused of raping a sleeping victim, police said. His last known address was in the 1900 block of Keystone Avenue in Albany. It was a transformational day...
Albany Commission approves new redistricting map for the city after drop in population
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany City Commission has approved a new redistricting map for voting in the city. Albany commissioners say the newest ward map made noticeable changes for one district. This map has adjusted to the population loss from the previous census. “It only happens every 10 years...
Pelham march calls for an end to gun violence
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - More and more people are losing their lives to gun violence. That has warranted more community groups to take action against the growing violence. Thomasville advocates partnered with Pelham residents to help organize a march on Saturday morning. The march was organized in response to a double homicide that happened on Jan. 10.
Albany man pleads guilty to illegally possessing a firearm
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man with a violent criminal history — including aggravated assault and gang participation — plead guilty to illegally possessing a firearm in federal court on Jan. 27, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Omar Malik...
Ben Hill Co. superintendent controversy draws in hundreds of supporters
FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Hundreds of parents, teachers and community members showed up to a called board of education meeting Saturday regarding the controversy surrounding the interim superintendent. Dawn Clements was the interim superintendent for 8 months. She recently resigned and retired after concerns over her sexuality. According to residents,...
Shooting Incident in the 1000 block of S Harding St
The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting incident in the 1000 block of S Harding St. It is confirmed that a 38-year-old male was shot in the head and currently is in critical condition. The incident happened before 2:00 P.M. Updates will be provided as additional information becomes available...
Wilcox County woman dies in attack by dog on her property
PITTS, Ga. — A Central Georgia woman is dead after getting attacked by a dog. Wilcox County Coroner Janice Brown says 66-year-old Doris McBures of Pitts died Monday night after a blue pit bull owned by her husband attacked her. She says McBures apparently escaped to her car for...
APD looking for rape suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking the public for help finding a rape suspect. Anthony Reeves is wanted in connection to a rape incident. Police said the victim was sexually assaulted in their sleep. Reeve’s last known address is in the 1900 block of Keystone...
Phoebe to host groundbreaking for 2 new facilities in Albany
