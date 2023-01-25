ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany City Commissioners voted for a temporary moratorium on any new alcohol licenses for a 45-day period. There are six Family Dollar stores in Albany that have applied for a new liquor license and have all been denied. Right now, the applications have been placed on a temporary 45-day hold and will not be reconsidered until March 10.

