Watch Craig Melvin's Son Delano Interview Chris Paul for Nightly News: Kids Edition
"My dad is still my hero," Chris Paul told Craig Melvin's son, Delano, during their chat for Nightly News: Kids Edition Craig Melvin's son stepped up to interview an NBA star and didn't break a sweat. The Today personality's 8½-year-old son Delano appears as a correspondent for Nightly News: Kids Edition, sitting down with the Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul in a fun interview clip shared with PEOPLE exclusively. "What were you like as a kid?" Delano asks. "It's probably a different answer, if you ask me and if you ask my parents," the NBA star...
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
Tom Brady and Vivian Joined By David Beckham and Harper for Sweet Daddy-Daughter Double Date
Longtime friends Tom Brady and David Beckham got together for dinner in Miami with their daughters, Vivian and Harper, in tow Tom Brady and David Beckham can't get enough quality time with their daughters. The two proud dads and sports icons got together with their little girls, the NFL star's 10-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and the Inter Miami co-owner's daughter, Harper Seven, 11. Both athletes shared photos from the night on their Instagram Story Friday. In the photo, Harper stands in front of her dad, who has an arm around her as he sits next...
Katharine McPhee and Jennifer Hudson Worried Smash Duet Was a 'Terrible Song' — but 'We Had a Little Fun'
"Of course I would do a reboot," Katharine McPhee told Jennifer Hudson of her former NBC musical drama Smash, which ran for two seasons from 2012 to 2013 Jennifer Hudson and Katharine McPhee are taking a walk down musical memory lane. The American Idol alums reminisced about Hudson's three-episode guest arc on McPhee's NBC show Smash in 2013 as the latter appeared Friday on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "It was so much fun," McPhee, 38, recalled of the experience. "I remember we were all so excited that Jennifer was coming." McPhee starred as...
Gisele Bündchen Makes Sexy Return to Set in Plunging Look as She Focuses on Career Post-Tom Brady Divorce
Bündchen has made a return to modeling after finalizing her divorce from Brady, having also kicked off 2023 with a new campaign for Louis Vuitton Gisele Bündchen is getting back to work and showing off her supermodel posing skills in the process. The fashion industry star and entrepreneur, 42, was spotted near Miami doing a photo shoot wearing a plunging, metallic purple Versace one-piece with a hood. In several shots, Bündchen can be seen posing in a sexy stance while looking up and over at the camera and...
Princess Charlene Steps Out with Twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella for Boat Burning Tradition
Prince Albert missed the beginning of festivities celebrating Monaco's patron saint amid a third diagnosis of COVID-19 — but sported a mask for Friday's appearance With Prince Albert diagnosed with COVID-19 for the third time, Princess Charlene led the traditional boat burning ritual commemorating Monaco's patron saint, St. Devote, with her children. Dressed in a brown coat and matching suit, Princess Charlene — who celebrated her 45th birthday this week — greeted locals before leading 8-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella into a chapel, where they...
Octavia Spencer Says She's 'Felt More Racism' in L.A. Than Back Home in Alabama: 'I Was an Anomaly'
After moving to Los Angeles in the '90s, Octavia Spencer says she experienced racism on Rodeo Drive that was "right out of Pretty Woman" Octavia Spencer said that she "felt more racism when I first moved" to Los Angeles than she ever did in her southern hometown of Montgomery, Alabama, as she appeared on an episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast released last week. "I think everywhere is heavy. Everywhere has its history," explained the Oscar winner, 52. "I think everywhere has problems." RELATED: Octavia Spencer Mourns...
Heather Gay Admits 'Humiliating' Truth About RHOSLC Black Eye as Bravo Confirms Investigation
"I blacked out," Heather said during part 1 of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion, noting that she still doesn't know what caused her injury Heather Gay was finally forced to address her mysterious black eye during part 1 of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion on Wednesday night. The only problem was, she still had no answers. "I don't know how I got the black eye," the 40-year-old told Andy Cohen and her fellow costars. "I blacked out. I don't know what happened. ... I cannot speak...
Iconic '90s Country Hitmakers Shenandoah Delight a Packed House of Fans in Music Video for 'Revival'
"There was already so much energy in the room, even before we did it," Marty Raybon says of the video filmed at The Mulehouse in Columbia, Tennessee It was just last year that Shenandoah's frontman Marty Raybon, drummer Mike McGuire and country music hitmaker Tyler Hubbard walked into Marathon Music Works in Nashville for an industry event — and walked out with the possibility of collaborating on a song together. "Mike was the one who asked Tyler for some songs," remembers Raybon, 63, in a recent interview with PEOPLE. "After talking with...
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary: 'A Lifetime to Go'
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin are celebrating four years of wedded bliss!. The country star, 39, marked her anniversary with McLoughlin, 31, on Thursday with a series of photos featuring the couple posing together while on vacation. "Celebrating 4 years married today with my main squeeze @brendanjmcloughlin 💍💕Happy anniversary babe!...
Gavin Rossdale Raves Over Pregnant Daughter Daisy Lowe for Her 34th Birthday: 'Our Sweetest Girl'
"We miss you all the time but today especially," Gavin Rossdale wrote to his daughter, who recently celebrated a big year that included her engagement and first pregnancy announcements Gavin Rossdale is celebrating another year around the sun for his oldest child. The Bush frontman, 57, marked daughter Daisy Lowe's 34th birthday on Friday with a sweet note on Instagram, adding a slideshow of photos featuring the birthday girl, her fiancé Jordan Saul and other members of her family that was set to Beyoncé and JAY-Z's "Crazy in...
TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Reveals Facial Feminization Surgery Results in Glam Video: 'It's Still Me'
Mulvaney returned to social media to tell her followers how happy she is Talk about new year, new you! TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney returned from a social media hiatus to reveal the results of her facial feminization surgery. The creator, who rose to fame on social media for her series "Days of Girlhood" that documented her transition from day one, underwent intensive facial feminization surgery (FFS) in December. She's been quiet on social media since then, while she healed. Now that Mulvaney, whose last pre-FFS post on Instagram was Dec....
Amber Rose Says She Wants to 'Be Single for the Rest of My Life' amid Ex's Romance with Cher
"I don't want to share my life or my house with anyone. I don't want anyone around my kids. I don't want to have sex," said Amber Rose as she explained why she wants to stay single Amber Rose is single and plans on keeping it that way. During an appearance on the Sofia with an F podcast, hosted by Sofia Franklyn, the model and actress opened up about her relationship history — including her past with Kanye West, 21 Savage and ex-husband Wiz Khalifa — and shared her thoughts on how...
Andy Cohen Regrets Tense Larsa Pippen Moment During RHOM Reunion Taping: 'I Don't Like Screaming at Women'
"I didn't have screaming at Larsa on my bingo card today," Cohen said Things get heated between Andy Cohen and Larsa Pippen during the upcoming Real Housewives of Miami reunion. In the midst of filming the special, the Bravo producer took a moment to share an update on how things were going. However, Cohen surprisingly issued a public apology to Pippen, 48, upon revealing a tense moment that occurred between the two. "We're still shooting and I didn't have screaming at Larsa on my bingo card today," Cohen, 54,...
'Teen Mom 2' Alum Chelsea DeBoer & Daughter, 13, Conspire to Surprise Her Husband with Alpacas on HGTV Show
The show follows Chelsea and her husband Cole as they launch a full-time renovation and design business from their South Dakota farm Chelsea DeBoer is planning a wild surprise for her husband Cole on their new HGTV showl In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek from the latest episode of Down Home Fab (which premiered Jan. 16), the Teen Mom 2 alum sits down with her daughter Aubree, 13, so the two can pick out a very unique gift for her stepdad: some new farm animals. I'm not ever good with surprises and so I...
Katy Perry Says She Made a 'Huge' Mistake by Declining to Work with Billie Eilish
Katy Perry revealed that she had previously been asked to work on Eilish's breakout hit "Ocean Eyes" Katy Perry said she regrets not working with Billie Eilish when she had the chance. In a TikTok posted by 102.7 KIIS FM on Friday, the American Idol judge, 38, told an audience at what appeared to be an intimate concert that she had once been asked to collaborate on Eilish's debut single, "Ocean Eyes" — before the 21-year-old went on to become a Grammy winner. While it is not clear whom...
Christina Hall's 7-Year-Old Son Brayden Cuddles Her in Heartfelt Pic: 'Someone Missed His Mommy'
The Christina in the Country star shares Brayden, and 12-year-old daughter Taylor, with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa Christina Hall is feeling the love! The Christina on the Coast star, 39, shared a sweet pic on Instagram Thursday featuring her 7-year-old son Brayden, whom she shares with first husband Tarek El Moussa. "Someone missed his mommy 💟," she wrote alongside the snap, which showed Brayden going in for a tight hug as the two sat on the floor. The mother-son reunion comes on the heels of the debut of Hall's...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Photos of Daughter Sterling Lifting Weights with Dad Patrick
Brittany Mahomes showed off how much her little girl, who turns 2 next month, idolizes her dad, Patrick Mahomes Sterling Skye has her sights set on keeping up with her dad. On Wednesday, Brittany Mahomes shared pictures of her 23-month-old carefully watching and imitating dad Patrick Mahomes in the gym. The toddler, dressed in a rose pink sweatsuit, grabbed onto tiny hot pink weights and held one in each hand as she followed his lead. "If it's one thing she loves to do, it's watch her daddy," the new mom...
Salma Hayek Exposes Undergarments in Sheer Fishnet Gown at Magic Mike's Last Dance Premiere
The actress bared her belly button and more for the Miami movie premiere Salma Hayek is daring to bare! The actress, 56, showed some skin Wednesday during the Magic Mike's Last Dance premiere at Regal South Beach movie theater in Miami, wearing a stunning floral fishnet number that fully exposed her black bra and underwear, along with the rest of her figure. She accessorized with a green handbag and gold platform sandals with red toenails peeping out, along with a collection of necklaces and bracelets, and kept her hair pulled back in...
Hilary Duff Has 'Come Clean': She Never Watched Laguna Beach, Even Though Her Song Is the Theme
"I missed a huge chunk of big things that people talk about," the How I Met Your Father star told Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen about her busy teen years as touring musician Hilary Duff's voice will be forever linked with Laguna Beach in viewers' minds, but the singer and actress has revealed she's never actually been one of those viewers. The How I Met Your Father star, 35, told Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen on Thursday night that she simply never had time...
