In a year when holiday spending on gifts, travel and entertainment was down 1 percent from the year prior, one age group bucked that trend in a huge way. Millennials, perhaps aided by increased incomes due to “The Great Reshuffle,” told us it would spend a whopping 11 percent more than it did in 2021, according to PwC’s 2022 Holiday Outlook. All other age groups surveyed (Gen Z, Gen X, baby boomers) reported planned spending of around the same or less than they did in the year prior.

2 DAYS AGO