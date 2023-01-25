Read full article on original website
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
Video of Jill Biden Ushering Joe Away From Reporters Goes Viral
The footage shows the president not answering questions about classified documents ahead of White House Lunar New Year reception.
Top Biden Donor Offered President's Convict Niece Caroline $85K Job Which She Complained Was 'Below Minimum Wage'
One of Joe Biden’s top donors once offered the president’s troubled niece Caroline Biden a cozy $85,000 salary job at his medical-device company only for her to complain the job was “below minimum wage,” RadarOnline.com has learned.Caroline, the 35-year-old daughter of the president’s brother Jim Biden and Jim’s wife Sara, was reportedly offered a job at the Orange County-based medical device company Masimo in the summer of 2018.The offer came shortly after Caroline, who was 31 at the time, pleaded guilty to amassing more than $100,000 in charges on a stolen credit card.After being sentenced to two years of probation...
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
Discussions about controversial ‘Arnold Tool’ continue in the Roundhouse
The title of Friday's hearing was: 'Arnold Tool: Crystal Ball or Crutch?' Five speakers told the Senate Judiciary Committee their views on the how the process is working.
Asylum-seekers with CBP One issues turned back at border
A CBP official told Border Report that every asylum seeker with a valid appointment for 12 p.m. who showed up at the Paso del Norte Bridge on Friday was admitted to the port of entry. However, those who showed up with printouts but failed to complete the process and thus had no confirmed appointment could not be admitted for processing.
KRQE News 13
Hong Kong protests Biden extension of deportation protection
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong has protested President Joe Biden’s two-year extension of a program that protects residents of the semi-autonomous Chinese city living in the U.S. from deportation, accusing Washington of “demonstrating sinister intentions and hegemonic bullying.”. An unidentified government spokesperson was quoted Friday as...
Linell Grundman will be remembered as a strategic force in Sandwich
When U.S. Rep. Bill Keating reflected on the life of Linell Grundman he said her vibrancy and commitment to community, will live on. "From her volunteer efforts to serving in the (U.S.) Army to her talents in arts and theater, and her endless contributions to the town of Sandwich, in many ways, Linell lived four or five lifetimes crammed into one," said Keating, who worked with her in both Sandwich and Washington, D.C. on a variety...
