Arroyo Grande: See how much real estate prices changed the week of Jan. 15
The median price per square foot for a home in Arroyo Grande in the past two weeks was $443. That’s $1 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is San Luis Obispo, where the median price per square foot in the last two weeks was $649.
What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Santa Maria the week of Jan. 15?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $880,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 11 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $572,273. The average price per square foot ended up at $346.
SLO County railroad trestle stood for nearly a century — until the rains came
Locals spotted the bridge connecting Avila Beach to Port San Luis “swaying and creaking” before it collapsed in 1981.
Flooding leaves SLO County homeless residents with nowhere to go: ‘I’m so distraught’
Helping local unhoused people recover from recent storms will be “akin to rebuilding a city after a major disaster,” one homeless services provider said.
Death notices for Jan 14-26
Glendoria Ann Castillo-Jacobo, age 82, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Keith Edward Baldwin, age 65, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 14. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Rae Jean Hooker, of Lee, Florida, passed away...
Pro surfers compete at SLO CAL Open in Pismo Beach
You can catch the action near the pier through Sunday.
What are the five most expensive homes that sold in Atascadero the week of Jan. 15?
A house in Atascadero that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Atascadero in the last two weeks. In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $755,700, $423 per square foot.
How much did the 6 most expensive homes sell for in Grover Beach the week of Jan. 15?
A house in Grover Beach that sold for $1.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Grover Beach in the past three weeks. In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last three weeks, with an average price of $924,500. The average price per square foot ended up at $465.
Santa Maria Neighbors Air Concerns About Planned Hope Village Project to House Homeless Residents
A meeting about a proposed temporary village for homeless residents on Santa Barbara County-owned land at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria drew angry comments, questions and some support on Wednesday night from neighbors and others. Hope Village would have 94 cabins to house more than 100 people at...
SLO Rep announces $1 million donation, new downtown theater plan: ‘Couldn’t be more excited’
A new SLO theater complex has been in the works for several years, but hit a snag during COVID-19. Here’s what is changing.
Four Central Coast residents arrested for mail and catalytic converter theft in Nipomo
Officers arrested four Central Coast residents for theft of catalytic converters, mail, packages, power tools and burglary tools according to the SLO County Sheriff's Office. The post Four Central Coast residents arrested for mail and catalytic converter theft in Nipomo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Red Light Roundup 01/16 – 01/22/2023
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 16, 2023. 08:18 —...
Deputies arrest a band of four Central Coast thieves
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four suspects Tuesday morning on a variety of charges related to theft of mail and catalytic converters. Shortly before 8 a.m., a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Sandydale Drive in Nipomo. The vehicle left the area by the time deputies arrived.
Former Lompoc Councilman, County Supervisor DeWayne Holmdahl Remembered
B. DeWayne Holmdahl, a former Santa Barbara County supervisor and longtime Lompoc City Council member who also served as a judge for wine competitions, died Sunday at age 84. With roots in ranching and agriculture, he served on a number of elected and appointed boards spanning several decades in Lompoc and beyond.
The Battle for Pine Ave.
Los Osos resident, Kenyan Moothart, stands outside his Pine Avenue home and the wall of sandbags and railroad ties that were put out to save his and his neighbor’s homes in the Jan. 8-9 storm. Photo by Neil Farrell. The Jan. 8-9 storm that hit Los Osos caused much...
Santa Maria Police: New officers join enforcement team
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Santa Maria Police have seven new officers who are currently field training in Santa Maria. The post Santa Maria Police: New officers join enforcement team appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Paso Robles homeless shelter celebrates second anniversary
El Camino Homeless Organization’s second campus opened in Dec. 2020. – El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) has been serving those in the community facing homelessness since 2001. But in Dec. 2020, an opportunity arose for ECHO to expand services and open a second campus in Paso Robles. With one-time funding available from the state, a building situated in the city’s Homeless Services Overlay Zone, and a community ready for new services to be introduced, ECHO set to work opening their new campus on a portion of the project offering an emergency shelter program, a residency shelter program, meals, showers, and housing resources available to anyone in the community. Now open for two years what impact has the shelter had on the City of Paso Robles?
Continued bluff erosion closes another popular viewing area in Shell Beach
For the second time this month, a popular coastal viewing area has been closed in Shell Beach due to bluff erosion, which has compromised the stability of some of the cliffs along the seaside community. The post Continued bluff erosion closes another popular viewing area in Shell Beach appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
No More Large Scale Search Operations Scheduled for Kyle Doan
PASO ROBLES — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department is now on its second week of search operations to find the missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan. Doan went missing on Monday, Jan. 9, after being swept away by floodwaters near San Miguel. It was reported by Cal Fire that on Monday morning, the area the car he inhabited was trying to cross was impacted by a downed tree. A neighbor tried to help rescue those inside, and while Kyle’s mother was pulled to safety, he was unable to be rescued.
Santa Maria holds meeting to discuss Homeless Village proposal
The "Hope Village" housing will provide ninety-four private cabins with beds, bathrooms and Wi-Fi. The post Santa Maria holds meeting to discuss Homeless Village proposal appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
