ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

‘It’s hard walking away’: Col. Clements reflects on decades at Providence PD

By Tim White
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mNC7T_0kRMvWxL00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After 12 years as colonel — the longest serving chief of the Providence Police Department since the 1800s — Hugh Clements is preparing to walk out the door.

Clements, who became a Providence patrolman in 1985, begins his new job at the U.S. Office of Community Oriented Police Services on Monday.

In a wide-ranging interview, Clements reflects on his nearly forty-year stint at the department and how policing has changed.

Note: The full interview with Col. Clements will air this weekend on Newsmakers .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

After almost 40 years in Providence, Clements to take final walk

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Police Department is honoring Col. Hugh Clements Friday afternoon after he decided to leave Providence Public Safety after almost 40 years. A ceremonial walkout is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the Providence Public Safety Complex. Last month, as Brett Smiley prepared to take...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island

BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
PAWTUCKET, RI
GoLocalProv

Pawtucket/Central Falls T Station Lacks Design–Architecture Critic Morgan

In 1952 Dwight Eisenhower’s presidential campaign train stopped in at the Pawtucket/Central Falls railroad station in this once important urban nexus. Within a decade, the station closed, and by 1981 rail service to the dying towns was discontinued altogether. So, the opening of a new Pawtucket/Central Falls MBTA commuter station is very welcome news. Add that this stop on the T’s Providence line is a RIPTA hub, and we have the makings of a real economic shot in the arm for this part of the Blackstone Valley–one with more likely concrete results than a phantom soccer stadium.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

East Providence police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of dog

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The East Providence Police Department is investigating the “suspicious circumstances” of a dead dog. A Lakeside Avenue resident told officers that his Husky, Niko, got loose Tuesday morning. Niko was found later that weekend near Forbes and Lunn streets with what seemed...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island State Police announce the death of beloved K-9

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police announced the death of their beloved K-9, Chuck on Friday. Chuck was a patrol and narcotics K-9 at the police department. In a tweet announcing the K-9’s passing, the department said Chuck worked with two handlers throughout his long career.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Providence: The Capital of Litter

Political campaigns often cite decaying quality of life issues as a catalyst for voting for change. As a new government in the city of Providence takes hold, residents are seeking true leadership that encourages community buy-in, community support and community input to stem the degradation of neighborhoods. The lack of any snow cover so far this winter presents a less-than-picturesque landscape within the city of Providence’s urban neighborhoods. As one walks or drives along many a street, last fall’s decaying brown leaf litter scatters along pavement edges, swirling like tumbleweeds amid a potpourri of litter. In my North End neighborhood of Providence -- a collage of commercial, industrial, and residential settings -- litter (in the form of fast-food packaging, alcohol containers, tobacco products, even household trash) is an ever-present and visual blight no matter what the season.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

RI students compete in entrepreneurship challenge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Met High School student won the Lieutenant Governor’s Entrepreneurship Challenge on Saturday.  Daisha Jackson, a senior at the Metropolitan Regional Career and Technical Center, won the $5,000 scholarship after pitching her business idea, “Yoga for All.”   “I am more than happy to be part of this wonderful event; I can’t even put I into words,” said […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Uprise RI

Remembering Allen Charette, who died alone and unhoused in Woonsocket

On Sunday morning night Allen died on a bench, alone. Allen is not the first to die outside and alone in Rhode Island, or even in Woonsocket, this year. At Monday evening’s meeting of the Woonsocket City Council we learned that Allen had interviewed for an apartment and was weeks away from stable housing. The possibility of housing, however, came too late to save his life.
WOONSOCKET, RI
CBS Boston

Murders of 2 children send shockwaves through Duxbury community

DUXBURY – Residents are overcome with sadness as they arrive at a memorial on Summer Street to reflect on the tragedy that occurred inside the Duxbury home Tuesday night.  Lindsay Clancy, 32, is charged with murdering her 5-year-old daughter Cora and 3-year-old son Dawson, and critically injuring their 7-month-old brother. The mother allegedly strangled the children.  She's recovering in a Boston hospital after attempting to take her own life, and will be arraigned at a later date.  For Janet McMann, it's the feeling of wanting to do something as she pauses with flowers.  "Sometimes in life you just have to...
DUXBURY, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy