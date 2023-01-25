Read full article on original website
2024 Maserati GranTurismo PrimaSerie 75th Anniversary edition revealed
Maserati revealed the new GranTurismo’s interior earlier this week — but wait, there’s more. Just shown is a special launch edition of the GranTurismo that goes by PrimaSerie. If you recall the MC20 Cielo’s reveal, that model was also launched with a PrimaSerie special edition model. This GranTurismo follows the trend, but in a slightly different package.
Bentley builds a Continental GT as tribute to the car that inspired the model
Bentley is staying quite busy with its tribute models. It's built yet another 2023 Continental GT, in Azure trim, that's based on a notable past model. But unlike the Bathurst cars, this one appears to be just for Bentley, and it's based on a much older car: a 1953 R-Type Continental.
Junkyard Gem: 1997 Ford Mustang GT Convertible
The Ford Mustang is now in its sixth generation since Lee Iacocca signed off on the first Falcon-based '64s, with a seventh coming soon. Though I still find the occasional first-generation Mustang these days during my junkyard explorations, along with some later Mustang IIs and Fox Mustangs, most examples you'll find in your local Ewe Pullet right now come from the fourth generation, spanning the 1994 through 2004 model years. Today's Junkyard Gem, found in a Northern California yard, looked great with its devil-may-care soft top and airbrushed flames … until the day of the crash.
Audi considers a rugged SUV — maybe on the Scout platform
Audi engineers are formulating plans to possibly build a “super saloon” luxury off-roader SUV in 2027, It would compete in a segment that now includes the Land Rover Defender and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, according to a report in Britain’s Autocar. According to Audi designer Marc Lichte, quoted in...
Audi Activesphere blends Sportback, Allroad and ... pickup?
If you had any doubt that electric pickup trucks were the hot new thing, the Audi Activesphere Concept (the last of the "-sphere" concepts) should finally convince you. Yes, it looks like a blend of one of Audi's coupe-like hatches called Sportbacks, and its lifted wagons called Allroads, but it's also a pickup when you want.
2023 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400 Black Opal steals Midnight Purple thunder
The Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400 gets a special wardrobe option for 2023, a Black Opal iridescent paint job that shifts from black to blue to green to purple depending on the light and viewing angle. The paint is matched with satin black badging and an exposed carbon fiber decklid spoiler, accessories certain to suit any of the color-shifted hues. Grouped into a Black Opal Edition Package, the styling upgrade adds $2,200 to the price of the Q50 Red Sport 400 that starts at $59,575 before options.
Mazda CX-90 drops another teaser, this time with interior bits revealed
Mazda has dropped yet another teaser for its upcoming CX-90 luxury SUV. This time, the focus is on the interior. From what we can see, the rear-wheel-drive three-rower with inline-six power sure looks like a sumptuous place to take a drive. It's the latest in Mazda's series of "unboxing" videos,...
2023 Toyota Sienna Platinum AWD Long-Term Test Introduction | The other hybrid van
We're fans of vans here at Autoblog. It's been a good time to be a van fan as of late, too, as more stylish entries sporting cool technology hit the market. One of those is the Toyota Sienna, which features bold, Supra-inspired lines, but more importantly, is the first Sienna to be offered with a hybrid powertrain. In fact, it's the only powertrain option. That makes it the one true competitor to a previous Autoblog long-termer, the plug-in Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.
Asics debuts sneakers made from airbag fabric
Though many companies have tried, automotive-themed footwear is usually a mixed bag. If you weren't told about the automotive connection, you'd be pretty hard pressed to see any in the resulting product. Others are simply things you wouldn't want to be caught dead with on your feet. A new collab...
GM considers a small electric truck, BMW M3 CS revealed | Autoblog Podcast #765
In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Zac Palmer. The duo kicks things off by discussing news of a possible compact electric pickup truck by Chevy. They also touch on Ford's $2,500 offer to folks who give up their Bronco allocation, the 2024 BMW M3 CS reveal, prospects of an electric Volvo minivan and Hagerty's list of five still-affordable classics that gained value last year. The two also talk about the cars they're driving, including the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 SUV, Hyundai Santa Cruz and our long-term BMW 330e PHEV.
Junkyard Gem: 1995 Toyota Paseo Coupe
Toyota sold the Tercel in North America for close to 20 years, from the time the first Corolla Tercels appeared here for the 1980 model year (the Tercel wasn't related to the Corolla, but Toyota wanted the benefit of name recognition) until the Echo showed up for 1999. The Tercel was quite affordable and boasted impressively solid build quality, but it was always an unexciting transportation appliance. Someone at Toyota decided that a sporty little coupe based on the Tercel would be a great idea, and so the Paseo was born. Here's a rare second-generation Paseo, found recently in a Colorado wrecking yard.
2022 Acura NSX Type S Road Test Review | An ode to itself, and a gift for drivers
As we say goodbye to the modern NSX, Acura saw fit to leave the world with a parting gift. As a last blast, the hybrid supercar got a Type S variant as a mighty sendoff, with more performance and improved handling. It’s a rare treat, though, for those who could afford its $171,495 starting price. The first example sold for over a million dollars, and the remaining 299 units were scooped up in a day. Road Test Editor Zac Palmer had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take the NSX Type S for a lap around Daytona, and this fall our driveway had the privilege of being graced by the car’s presence for a few days.
