Telluride, CO

coloradosprings.com

Bluegrass-flavored Durango band Stillhouse Junkies to perform in Colorado Springs

Novelist Thomas Wolfe said you can’t go home again. But two members of Stillhouse Junkies, a bluegrass-flavored, Durango-based trio, might disagree. After moving from their southwestern Colorado home, Alissa Wolf and Cody Tinnin returned to their roots and found success. Wolf, a fiddle player and singer, was tired of her job doing sales in Washington, D.C., while Tinnin, a double bassist, banjo player and singer, was done being a chef in Austin, Texas.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Daily Planet

TMS students embrace ‘work hard, play hard’ motto

Last weekend, Telluride Mountain School (TMS) students participated in a three-day introductory course on the mechanics of avalanches — studying where they occur and how to avoid them — while earning Level One Avalanche Certification (L1AC). Using alpine skis with backcountry setups, students undertook classroom training and performed avalanche rescue drills in Ophir, pursued snowpack and terrain analysis on Lizard Head Pass, and coalesced all that knowledge into a backcountry ski adventure at Alta Lakes.
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

A show that feeds the soul

Artistic inspiration struck at the ski resort. It was in the big outdoors that Kelsey Trottier and Claire Beard first pondered a big idea: collaborating on a wintertime performance for the Telluride community. “It started with a chat on a chairlift,” Beard recalled, “and it went from there.”
TELLURIDE, CO
nbc11news.com

GRAPHIC: More details emerge in Sherwood Drive murder case

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - New information on the ongoing Sherwood Drive homicide investigation in Montrose paints a clearer picture of what happened the night of January 23 that left 59-year-old David Lofley dead, and 26-year-old Elijah Johnson jailed and charged with murder. Arrest documents characterize Lofley and his girlfriend as...
MONTROSE, CO

