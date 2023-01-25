Read full article on original website
Dylan Ketcham found guilty on all charges
AUGUSTA, Maine — A jury unanimously found Dylan Ketcham guilty of murder, attempted murder, and elevated assault Friday in connection with an incident in Gardiner in January 2020. Friday's verdict was reached shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the Kennebec Superior Courthouse in Augusta. The jury had been deliberating since...
Maine Officials Believe a Recent String of Crimes is Connected to a Travelling Gang
We're very fortunate here in Maine to have police and public safety officials that aren't just super-dedicated to stopping crime, but are also wicked good at it. And recently, that ability has been put to the test by what is believed to be a travelling gang. According to an article...
foxbangor.com
Penobscot County Grand Jury indictments
BANGOR-- An Ellsworth man and Pleasant Point woman were indicted by the Penobscot County Grand Jury in connection with an alleged assault and kidnapping. Kaniah Sockabasin, 28, and David Bennet, 41, were indicted on multiple counts including robbery and kidnapping charges in connection to a November incident in Bangor. Police say officers were called to a residence on November 8th for a report of a male with numerous facial injuries holding a firearm.
WPFO
Police say a traveling gang is responsible for Waldo and York County break-ins
(BDN) -- Police have connected a string of thefts in York from early January to car break-ins at the Waldo County YMCA last December. All are believed to be the work of the Felony Lane Gang, an organized theft ring that emerged in 2015, police said. This comes a month...
Maine man sentenced in $322K pandemic loan fraud case
BANGOR, Maine — A Levant man was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor for wire fraud and money laundering Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) funds. Craig C. Franck, 40, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker to 33 months in...
Jury begins deliberations in Dylan Ketcham trial
AUGUSTA, Maine — After a mistrial last fall and several weather-related delays this week, the trial of Dylan Ketcham concluded Thursday at the Kennebec Superior Courthouse in Augusta. Ketcham is facing multiple charges including murder, attempted murder, and elevated assault in connection with an incident in Gardiner in January...
WMTW
Maine man pleads guilty to role in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
WASHINGTON — A Maine man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Riot. Joshua Colgan of Jefferson pleaded guilty on Thursday to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. He had previously pleaded not guilty.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Jan. 10-25. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Jan. 10. Dereck Maxcy, 41, of...
Anson Man Leads Police Chase, Arrested with 1+ Pounds of Fentanyl
An Anson man is facing charges after leading police on a pursuit that resulted in the seizure of over a pound of fentanyl. Cody Mosher, 28, is charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, eluding a police officer, assault, and refusing to submit to arrest or detention. Where Was the...
truecountry935.com
Pedestrian Fatality in Penobscot County
On Friday, January 27, 2023 at approximately 12:15 pm, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) responded to a pedestrian vs. vehicle fatality on Rt. 69 in Newburgh. The PCSO and the Maine State Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident. Portions of Rt. 69 will be closed to traffic for the next few hours. Additional information will be available at a later time.
foxbangor.com
Justin Boucher in court for stabbing incident
AUGUSTA-- Justin Boucher appeared in Kennebec County Superior Court for his first hearing Tuesday morning. Boucher faces two charges, including aggravated assault and violation of conditions of release. He faces up to 10 years in jail. He's accused of stabbing an unidentified male six times in downtown Winslow on January...
Woman reported missing found dead in Alton crash
PORTLAND, Maine — A woman who was found dead in her vehicle in Alton on Thursday has been identified. Ashley Bloomer, 33, was reported missing by family members shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, when she failed to pick up her child at school after dropping the child off in the morning, according to a news release issued Friday evening by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.
Public naloxone training held in Southwest Harbor
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine — More than a dozen people gathered at the Southwest Harbor Public Library Saturday morning to learn about how to administer naloxone. Also known as Narcan, naloxone is a medication that can quickly reverse an opioid overdose. John Lennon, deputy chief of the Bar Harbor Fire...
Murder trial continues for man accused of killing friend in Gardiner in 2020
AUGUSTA, Maine — The murder trial for Dylan Ketcham continued Tuesday in Augusta at the Kennebec County Superior Court after several weather events delayed hearings. Ketcham is facing multiple charges including murder, attempted murder, and elevated assault in connection with an incident in January 2020 in Gardiner. The prosecution...
wabi.tv
Driver identified in Alton rollover crash
ALTON, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about the fatal rollover crash in Alton Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 33-year-old Ashely Bloomer. They say they received a missing persons report after Bloomer dropped her child off at school, but...
penbaypilot.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Six arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 201 calls for service for the period of Jan. 17 to Jan. 24. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 581 calls for service. Nicki Winchenbach, 39, of Cushing was issued a summons Jan. 22 for Operating after Suspension, on Blackberry Lane, Nobleboro, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.
WMTW
Person dies when car ends up in Maine stream
ALTON, Maine — One person is dead after a vehicle ended up in a stream in the town of Alton. A Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputy was following up on an incident on Argyle Road just before 9 p.m. Thursday when he found a vehicle had gone off the road and ended up out of sight in Birch Stream.
wabi.tv
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A reminder from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office to remove snow safely, after they say they responded to two separate snowblowing incidents that left two dead. The Sheriff’s Office provided no further detail on when or where these fatal medical events occurred, but noted they...
wabi.tv
Pedestrian struck, killed by truck in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - A pedestrian was killed on Route 69 in Newburgh Friday afternoon. According to authorities the person who is yet to be identified was hit and killed just after 12 p.m. State Police and Penobscot County Sheriffs office are continuing to investigate the incident. Portions of the...
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Maine — One person has died after being struck by a vehicle on Carmel Road North (Route 69) in Newburgh, Maine State Police confirmed in an email Friday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the scene following a call made around 12:15 p.m. Friday reporting a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle on Carmel Road North near Western Avenue (Route 202).
