Hampden, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Dylan Ketcham found guilty on all charges

AUGUSTA, Maine — A jury unanimously found Dylan Ketcham guilty of murder, attempted murder, and elevated assault Friday in connection with an incident in Gardiner in January 2020. Friday's verdict was reached shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the Kennebec Superior Courthouse in Augusta. The jury had been deliberating since...
GARDINER, ME
foxbangor.com

Penobscot County Grand Jury indictments

BANGOR-- An Ellsworth man and Pleasant Point woman were indicted by the Penobscot County Grand Jury in connection with an alleged assault and kidnapping. Kaniah Sockabasin, 28, and David Bennet, 41, were indicted on multiple counts including robbery and kidnapping charges in connection to a November incident in Bangor. Police say officers were called to a residence on November 8th for a report of a male with numerous facial injuries holding a firearm.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Jury begins deliberations in Dylan Ketcham trial

AUGUSTA, Maine — After a mistrial last fall and several weather-related delays this week, the trial of Dylan Ketcham concluded Thursday at the Kennebec Superior Courthouse in Augusta. Ketcham is facing multiple charges including murder, attempted murder, and elevated assault in connection with an incident in Gardiner in January...
GARDINER, ME
WMTW

Maine man pleads guilty to role in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

WASHINGTON — A Maine man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Riot. Joshua Colgan of Jefferson pleaded guilty on Thursday to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. He had previously pleaded not guilty.
JEFFERSON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Jan. 10-25. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Jan. 10. Dereck Maxcy, 41, of...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
truecountry935.com

Pedestrian Fatality in Penobscot County

On Friday, January 27, 2023 at approximately 12:15 pm, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) responded to a pedestrian vs. vehicle fatality on Rt. 69 in Newburgh. The PCSO and the Maine State Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident. Portions of Rt. 69 will be closed to traffic for the next few hours. Additional information will be available at a later time.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Justin Boucher in court for stabbing incident

AUGUSTA-- Justin Boucher appeared in Kennebec County Superior Court for his first hearing Tuesday morning. Boucher faces two charges, including aggravated assault and violation of conditions of release. He faces up to 10 years in jail. He's accused of stabbing an unidentified male six times in downtown Winslow on January...
WINSLOW, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Woman reported missing found dead in Alton crash

PORTLAND, Maine — A woman who was found dead in her vehicle in Alton on Thursday has been identified. Ashley Bloomer, 33, was reported missing by family members shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, when she failed to pick up her child at school after dropping the child off in the morning, according to a news release issued Friday evening by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.
ALTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Public naloxone training held in Southwest Harbor

SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine — More than a dozen people gathered at the Southwest Harbor Public Library Saturday morning to learn about how to administer naloxone. Also known as Narcan, naloxone is a medication that can quickly reverse an opioid overdose. John Lennon, deputy chief of the Bar Harbor Fire...
BAR HARBOR, ME
wabi.tv

Driver identified in Alton rollover crash

ALTON, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about the fatal rollover crash in Alton Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 33-year-old Ashely Bloomer. They say they received a missing persons report after Bloomer dropped her child off at school, but...
ALTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Six arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 201 calls for service for the period of Jan. 17 to Jan. 24. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 581 calls for service. Nicki Winchenbach, 39, of Cushing was issued a summons Jan. 22 for Operating after Suspension, on Blackberry Lane, Nobleboro, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Person dies when car ends up in Maine stream

ALTON, Maine — One person is dead after a vehicle ended up in a stream in the town of Alton. A Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputy was following up on an incident on Argyle Road just before 9 p.m. Thursday when he found a vehicle had gone off the road and ended up out of sight in Birch Stream.
ALTON, ME
wabi.tv

Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A reminder from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office to remove snow safely, after they say they responded to two separate snowblowing incidents that left two dead. The Sheriff’s Office provided no further detail on when or where these fatal medical events occurred, but noted they...
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Pedestrian struck, killed by truck in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - A pedestrian was killed on Route 69 in Newburgh Friday afternoon. According to authorities the person who is yet to be identified was hit and killed just after 12 p.m. State Police and Penobscot County Sheriffs office are continuing to investigate the incident. Portions of the...
NEWBURGH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Maine — One person has died after being struck by a vehicle on Carmel Road North (Route 69) in Newburgh, Maine State Police confirmed in an email Friday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the scene following a call made around 12:15 p.m. Friday reporting a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle on Carmel Road North near Western Avenue (Route 202).
NEWBURGH, ME
