Midwest Fast Food Workers Have No F’s To Give, Leave Vulgar ‘I Quit’ Message
Are you tired of the daily grind and ready to quit your job? It's an exciting feeling to finally be able to break free from the monotony of work and move on to something new. But before you hand in your resignation, it's important to consider the consequences of quitting.
Illinois Bakery’s ‘Wednesday’ Valentine’s Day Cookies are to Die For
They're creepy and they're cooky and also they make great cookies. If you're a fan of 'Wednesday' on Netflix, you absolutely need these sweets in your life. We're a little over two weeks away from Valentine's Day, which is a controversial holiday. You might think it's the best day of...
Illinois School Warns Students/Parents Of “Stranger-Danger” App
For many of us, the phrase "Don't talk to strangers" was just one of those things that you, as a kid, frequently heard from the adults in your life. I then turned around and said the same thing to my own kids to protect them from life's potential predators. But,...
Hey Illinois, TikTok Video Goes Viral. ‘Egg Price Conspiracy Theory’ is Factual!
Holy crap, this viral TikTok video about the lack of eggs being laid by chickens, is insane! There was talk about this "bird flu" that was causing issues, but apparently there is WAY MORE to it. TIKTOK. OK so the facts...Egg prices are insane. People are paying 5,6,7 dollars for...
Pet Site Claims Illinois One of the Worst Places to Be a Dog
I want to be clear this is not a statement made by me. I happen to think that Illinois people do a fine job taking care of their dogs. However, there's a major pet website that disagrees and claims the Land of Lincoln is one of the worst places to be a dog ever.
Illinois’ Favorite Way To Get Caffeine Will Surprise You (Not Coffee)
German chemist Friedlieb Ferdinand Runge was the first to identify the chemical caffeine way back in 1819, never realizing that he was about to tell the world about something that we would seek out, consume with glee, and then vibrate with nervous energy in the aftermath. A new study says...
Illinois Netflix Users: Free Password Sharing Is Coming To An End
They've talked about doing it before, and it's likely to tick-off a certain percentage of their overall subscriber base, but it really seems like Netflix is very serious this time about putting a stop to password-sharing, and replacing it with something called "extra member sub-accounts." Illinois residents who take part...
You’ve Probably Never Heard of Illinois’ ‘Most Popular’ TV Show
Are you watching Illinois' 'most popular' TV show? I've never heard of it!. Every once in a while (sometimes more often), there are lists made that feature the most popular tv shows or movies in each state. And whenever I read them, I'm like 'wait what?'. This is another example...
Did Illinois Woman Really Call Cops After Pizza Wasn’t Delivered?
This woman in Illinois must have been really hungry because she called the police after it didn't arrive at her house. Using Food Delivery Service Can Be Great Or Frustrating. Personally, I gave up on getting my meals delivered years ago. It would take a long time and usually arrived cold. Plus, things would be missing. Basically, a huge disappointment. For me, it's just faster, easier, and more reliable to go pick it up. I know the system has grown and improved drastically over the past couple of years with all these third-party delivery services available but there still can be mistakes with your order.
5 Hilarious TV Sitcoms Set in Illinois
When it comes to classic TV sitcoms, the state of Illinois has played host to more than its fair share of iconic productions. From the Windy City of Chicago to the rolling prairies of the Midwest, Illinois has been the backdrop for some of the most beloved and enduring shows in television history. Here are just a few of the greatest TV sitcoms that were filmed in Illinois:
Need A Baby Name? These Were Illinois’ Most Popular Last Year
Even though the individual states in the United States are all different (some are wildly different than others), we tend, as a nation, to stick together and like the same things when it comes to naming our offspring when the time comes. I don't mean that the same names keep...
The 24-Hour Diner in Illinois That is One of Most Delicious in the Entire Country
Nothing beats a long road trip, like finding that AMAZING place to eat. You've been on the road for hours, or even days...Let's Eat. This Illinois 24-hour diner was voted one of the best in the entire country! REDBOOK. I'm sure we've all done the Waffle House, Perkins, Country Kitchen,...
Famous Reality TV Show Filmed Episode About Unique IL Business
The Discovery Channel came to Illinois to film a new episode of their hit show, "Dirty Jobs." Dirty Jobs Is A Hit TV Show On The Discovery Channel. You may be familiar with the Discovery Channel. It features many reality-based shows and science-themed programs. I believe it's a fun and interesting way to learn new things. One of their most popular shows is "Dirty Jobs." During the episodes, they investigate some interesting careers. The host is Mike Rowe.
Women of Illinois Really Want This from Their Man for Valentine’s Day
Once again, women prove the best gifts don't cost a ton of money, in fact, they don't cost anything at all. This is a MUST READ before you go shopping, gentlemen. If your plan was to be running around last minute to find the perfect gift for your partner for Valentine's Day, you're about to have your planes destroyed. And that's a good thing. You weren't going to find the perfect gift anyway. You'd find some great things I'm sure, but you won't find what women really want for Valentine's Day.
10 Types of Items Illinois Goodwill Locations Absolutely DO NOT Want From You
While heading to Goodwill to find "treasures" might be one of your favorite things to do, there are things you CAN'T do. If you have items you want to TAKE TO Goodwill, here are ten things the Illinois Goodwill stores don't want. DCGoodwill. Supplying Goodwill with things that you no...
If You’re In Illinois You Might See Something Weird Overhead
If you live in Illinois and happen to look up at the skies in the next few weeks, you might see something a little out of the ordinary. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) is planning to fly a helicopter over the Illinois River to collect information about the water that is underground.
Clearing Your Sidewalk in Illinois: A Legal Guide
Are you legally required to shovel your sidewalk in Illinois? The short answer is yes, but with a few caveats. First of all, it's important to note that we've had more snow than usual this week, so it's important to stay on top of shoveling to ensure the safety of yourself and others.
Major Illinois City Dubbed One Of The Biggest Homicide Rate Problems In America
It seems like there has been a recent spike in homicides across the United States, according to a report from WalletHub. They looked at 45 of the biggest cities in the country and compared the number of homicides per capita in the last quarter of 2022 to the number of homicides during the same time frame in 2021 and 2020.
America’s Most Expensive Fast Food Chain Has 197 Locations In Illinois
One Illinois fast-food chain, known for its square-shaped hamburgers and frosty desserts, has been named America's most expensive fast-food chain. We live in a world where fast food joints populate on every corner of town. Who needs to cook or pack a lunch for work if there's a Burger King or Taco Bell a block away?
Illinois Driver Tries To Outsmart Cops With Hilarious Car Hack
When you thought you have seen it all, this Illinois driver took beating the system to a whole new level of petty and I'm totally here for it. The Chatham, Illinois Police Department posted to Facebook a photo of an Illinois driver's license plate sticker that wasn't exactly... a valid sticker majority of people would get when they leave the DMV.
