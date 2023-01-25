ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Netflix Users: Free Password Sharing Is Coming To An End

They've talked about doing it before, and it's likely to tick-off a certain percentage of their overall subscriber base, but it really seems like Netflix is very serious this time about putting a stop to password-sharing, and replacing it with something called "extra member sub-accounts." Illinois residents who take part...
Did Illinois Woman Really Call Cops After Pizza Wasn’t Delivered?

This woman in Illinois must have been really hungry because she called the police after it didn't arrive at her house. Using Food Delivery Service Can Be Great Or Frustrating. Personally, I gave up on getting my meals delivered years ago. It would take a long time and usually arrived cold. Plus, things would be missing. Basically, a huge disappointment. For me, it's just faster, easier, and more reliable to go pick it up. I know the system has grown and improved drastically over the past couple of years with all these third-party delivery services available but there still can be mistakes with your order.
5 Hilarious TV Sitcoms Set in Illinois

When it comes to classic TV sitcoms, the state of Illinois has played host to more than its fair share of iconic productions. From the Windy City of Chicago to the rolling prairies of the Midwest, Illinois has been the backdrop for some of the most beloved and enduring shows in television history. Here are just a few of the greatest TV sitcoms that were filmed in Illinois:
Famous Reality TV Show Filmed Episode About Unique IL Business

The Discovery Channel came to Illinois to film a new episode of their hit show, "Dirty Jobs." Dirty Jobs Is A Hit TV Show On The Discovery Channel. You may be familiar with the Discovery Channel. It features many reality-based shows and science-themed programs. I believe it's a fun and interesting way to learn new things. One of their most popular shows is "Dirty Jobs." During the episodes, they investigate some interesting careers. The host is Mike Rowe.
Women of Illinois Really Want This from Their Man for Valentine’s Day

Once again, women prove the best gifts don't cost a ton of money, in fact, they don't cost anything at all. This is a MUST READ before you go shopping, gentlemen. If your plan was to be running around last minute to find the perfect gift for your partner for Valentine's Day, you're about to have your planes destroyed. And that's a good thing. You weren't going to find the perfect gift anyway. You'd find some great things I'm sure, but you won't find what women really want for Valentine's Day.
Clearing Your Sidewalk in Illinois: A Legal Guide

Are you legally required to shovel your sidewalk in Illinois? The short answer is yes, but with a few caveats. First of all, it's important to note that we've had more snow than usual this week, so it's important to stay on top of shoveling to ensure the safety of yourself and others.
Illinois Driver Tries To Outsmart Cops With Hilarious Car Hack

When you thought you have seen it all, this Illinois driver took beating the system to a whole new level of petty and I'm totally here for it. The Chatham, Illinois Police Department posted to Facebook a photo of an Illinois driver's license plate sticker that wasn't exactly... a valid sticker majority of people would get when they leave the DMV.
