4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PeoriaTed RiversPeoria, IL
IHSA Competitive Dance State Finals in Bloomington draws thousands
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 9,000 family members and friends cheered on their favorite team in the Illinois High School Association Competitive Dance State Finals at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington Friday. Ninety teams in three divisions from across Illinois competed in the preliminary round on Friday for 12 slots in the finals […]
25newsnow.com
Eagles, music, and chili - January 28
PEORIA (25 News Now) - There’s a little something for everyone this weekend in Central Illinois. Check out some of the fun events taking place — from watching for eagles to attending a chili brew-off!. Eagle Watch Weekend. Whether you’re an avid bird-watcher or just looking for something...
Central Illinois Proud
Are the Riverman planning on staying in Peoria?
Fans advocating for Peoria Rivermen to remain in …. Fans advocating for Peoria Rivermen to remain in Peoria. Dr. Derrick Booth leaving position with Peoria Public …. Dr. Derrick Booth leaving position with Peoria Public Schools. Accused arsonist joked about smashing Planned Parenthood …. Made comments on social media two...
1470 WMBD
Civic Center officials speak on situation with Rivermen
PEORIA, Ill. – Officials with the Peoria Civic Center and Peoria Civic Center Authority are defending themselves amid growing calls to keep the Peoria Rivermen there when the current season ends. At issue for some is the system that makes the ice in Carver Arena being old and difficult...
Knoxville’s first female superintendent excited to be ‘coming home.’ Meet Andrea Guerrero
Knoxville District 202’s new superintendent of schools will make history when she starts the job this summer. Dr. Andrea Guerrero was approved as Knoxville’s next superintendent Monday, making her the first woman and first Mexican-American ever appointed to the position. A 1992 Galesburg High School graduate, Guerrero is...
25newsnow.com
Tazewell County graduates reach sobriety
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Four participants graduated from Tazewell County’s drug court Wednesday morning. The four graduates - Ethan Fischer, Chris Sarnecke, Brett Engelbrecht and Robert Metcalf - say they exited the two-year course feeling accomplished and whole. “Just be open-minded. Be willing to change. There will be...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Jumer’s Castle Lodge
—— JUMER’S CASTLE LODGE. If you remember Jumer’s, you have to remember their legendary cinnamon rolls!. These are definitely a part of Peoria’s history and you can read more about them in the MBIP Links below. —— WHAT IT IS TODAY: THE GRAND REGENCY OF PEORIA...
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. National Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service is on Friday. This day of service honors MLK’s service to the Civil Rights Movement and social justice. The Center for Civic Engagement is hosting...
Central Illinois Proud
OSF Bloomington bequested grant money for food insecurity
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– OSF Healthcare in Bloomington has received grant money from the John M. Scott Health Care Commission. According to an OSF press release, The City of Bloomington is the trustee of two grants. $15,000 is going to wards OSF Peace Meal and another $15,000 is going towards Smart Meals.
1470 WMBD
Anti-violence TV town hall discusses problems and solutions
PEORIA, Ill. – A town hall-type discussion that aired Thursday night across Peoria television stations looked to find answers to the city’s ongoing violence problem, and talk about options for help. The broadcast was called “United for Peace: Searching for Solutions” and was aired on WEEK, WTVP, and...
wznd.com
Kappa Sigma fraternity suspended from ISU through 2025
NORMAL, Ill. – The Kappa Sigma chapter at Illinois State University has officially been suspended by the university’s Dean of Students office January 25, 2023. The official suspension will begin effective immediately until December 31, 2025. This decision comes in the wake of a superfluity of derogatory actions...
Central Illinois Proud
Local leaders reacting to Tyre Nichols videos
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Local leaders around Central Illinois have begun to release statements related to the videos of the arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Nichols was beaten by police during a traffic stop on Jan. 7 and died three days later. Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington...
videtteonline.com
President Kinzy addresses murder of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police
President Terri Goss Kinzy addressed Illinois State University via email about the murder of Tyre Nichols in Memphis police. Five Memphis police officers were fired and charged with murder after Nichols' death on Jan. 10. The video evidence of the arrest that led to Nichols' death has yet to be released.
1470 WMBD
Peoria woman dead in crash near Morton
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner’s office says a woman died after her car crashed on Interstate 74 Saturday morning. Coroner Charles Hanley says an autopsy will be conducted on the 50-year-old woman from Peoria Monday. Her name is being withheld pending notification of family. The...
Central Illinois Proud
Sophia’s Kitchen in Peoria is in need of donations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Typically around this time of year, donations to non-profits start to dwindle after the holiday season and that’s no exception for Sophia’s Kitchen in Peoria. “We’ve had a very large increase in our need right now. So instead of feeding 50 people in...
1470 WMBD
Another bomb threat at Pere Marquette
PEORIA, Ill. – The second bomb threat in as many weeks has been phoned in to the Pere Marquette hotel in downtown Peoria. Peoria Police Saturday afternoon released details of the incident first reported at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Hotel guests were evacuated to what only police referred to as a “secure location,” until a police bomb unit could determine there was no threat.
Dunkin’ has its ‘sites’ on Galesburg. Doughnut/coffee chain submits plans to city
Dunkin’ is one step closer to serving coffee drinks and its wide assortment of donuts in Galesburg. A group which owns more than 100 Dunkin’ stores nationally has recently submitted site plans to build a Dunkin’ restaurant at 951 N. Henderson St. in Galesburg. According to plans WGIL obtained from the city of Galesburg, the business would include inside seating and a drive-thru window. Site plan drawings show signage that indicates Dunkin’ would share space with Baskin Robins ice cream.
tourcounsel.com
Northwoods Mall | Shopping mall in Peoria, Illinois
We are almost done with the best malls, outlets and stores in Illinois. In this case we will talk about the shopping center, Northwoods Mall, where you will find different stores of popular and local brands. Additionally, offers are the order of the day. Featured shopping stores: JCPenney, Hot Topic,...
Central Illinois Proud
Former Avanti’s restaurant to become new green space for Bradley
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University announced Monday that an acquisition of new property is part of a long-term plan to create more green space on and around campus. Bradley gained ownership of the property on Main Street, which was formerly an Avanti’s restaurant, on Friday, Jan. 20. The university purchased the building, the land it sits on, and surrounding lots for $690,000.
Central Illinois Proud
Programming change: Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune to air overnight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Due to CBS Sports coverage of PGA Golf from Torrey Pines California, Friday’s episode of Jeopardy will air at 1:35 a.m. Friday night / Saturday morning. Friday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune will air at 2:05 a.m.
