Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football visiting four-star Missouri OT on FridayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
From Rock Salt to Beet Juice: How Some American Cities Use Beet Juice to Fight Snow During WinterNew York CultureMinneapolis, MN
Nebraska Football visiting five-star St. Louis WR on ThursdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
atozsports.com
Deion Sanders is trying to steal one of the Tennessee Vols’ top recruiting targets
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders — aka Coach Prime — is trying to steal one of the Tennessee Vols‘ top 2024 recruiting targets. 2024 four-star athlete Boo Carter was described earlier this week by recruiting analyst Mike Farrell as “as close to a Tennessee commit as they get without announcing it”.
Major name emerges as top Broncos head coach candidate
A huge name has emerged as the potential frontrunner for the open Denver Broncos head coaching job. 9News Denver reporter Mike Klis reported on Thursday afternoon that DeMeco Ryans has emerged as a top candidate for the Broncos job. Ryans is currently the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. DeMeco Ryans emerges as a Read more... The post Major name emerges as top Broncos head coach candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Oklahoma DL Enters Transfer Portal
Reed Lindsey spent four years at OU and will leave as a grad transfer with two years eligibility remaining.
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ Seen on TV Goes Viral After Infatuated Viewer Posts Her on TikTok
Internet sleuths have done it again. On occasion, a great mystery consumes the internet, and while this one took a few days to solve, we now know that the Ohio State fan who went viral after being spotted in the crowd at the Peach Bowl playoff game is a young woman named Catherine Gurd.
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Nebraska Football visiting five-star St. Louis WR on Thursday
Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule was in St. Louis, Missouri on Thursday afternoon ,trying to find more recruits for the 2024 class. Rivals.com’s Greg Smith reported that Rhule was likely going to visit 2024 five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo.
‘The Way It Should Be!’ College Coach Blasted for Criticizing How Savannah James Protects Bronny From Recruiters
An anonymous college coach is under fire for seemingly criticizing the way Savannah James chooses to protect her eldest son from hungry recruiters. On Tuesday, ON3’s NIL 100 released its valuation list which ranks all athletes eligible for name, image, and likeness deals. Bronny James came in at number one with a whopping $7.5 million.
Josh Gattis and Iowa football need each other
Josh Gattis got fired by the Miami Hurricanes on Friday and Iowa football should make a move to get him as offensive coordinator. There were two fanbases excited about the news that the Miami Hurricanes have moved on from Josh Gattis as their offensive coordinator. A year ago around this...
Husker Mash: Phone call leaves impression on Alberts; Tony White on LBs; Chris Collins feels NU hoops' pain
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine daily breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. There was a heartfelt phone call at the end of Trev Alberts' radio show on Tuesday night. It came from Al Hansen. He hasn't been to...
No. 1 Quarterback Recruit Dylan Raiola Reportedly Taking Major Visit
Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2024 class, is scheduled to visit with the USC Trojans football program on Saturday, per recruiting insider Adam Gorney. Raiola is a five-star recruit out of Chandler, Arizona, and has offers from nearly every top program in the nation. USC already ...
Report: Former Ohio State Receiver Selects Transfer Destination
A preferred walk-on in Ohio State's 2018 class has officially chosen his grad transfer destination. Austin Kutscher, a fourth-year Buckeye wide receiver, has reportedly transferred to Iowa. He becomes the latest Big Ten player to transfer to the Hawkeyes this winter, joining former ...
Rumors Heating Up Regarding 1 Alabama Defensive Coordinator Candidate
Alabama football currently has openings at both coordinator positions after the departures of Pete Golding and Bill O'Brien. Right now, there is one name being mentioned extensively for the role of defensive coordinator. It's a familiar one for Crimson Tide fans: Jeremy Pruitt. Pruitt did not coach ...
LSU target JJ Harrell pushes back commitment after picking up Alabama offer
One of LSU’s top targets in the 2024 class was set to make a decision following the weekend, but now it seems like JJ Harrell’s plans have changed. After picking up some new offers — most notably from Alabama after coach Nick Saban visited the Sardis, Mississippi, prospect at his school, North Panola High School — Harrell will no longer commit on Jan. 30, he told On3’s Sam Spiegelman.
National Signing Day 2023: Predicting where Top 10 unsigned recruits land
Predicting where the top 10 unsigned recruits will end up signing on National Signing Day. While most of the top college football prospects have already put pen to paper, there are a handful of high school stars who remain unsigned heading into National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 1. For...
atozsports.com
College football insider suggests former Josh Heupel assistant could land with a top Tennessee rival
The Alabama Crimson Tide need a new offensive coordinator after losing Bill O’Brien to the New England Patriots and a former Josh Heupel assistant could be in the mix. College Football insider John Brice, of FootballScoop.com, said during an appearance on 104.5 The Zone’s Blaine and Mickey this week that he’s heard Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s name connected to the offensive coordinator opening in Tuscaloosa.
atozsports.com
Former 5-star Vols recruiting target hints at entering transfer portal
A former five-star Tennessee Vols recruiting target hinted at entering the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday. Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolan, the No. 2 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class, posted a photo on his Instagram story with the caption “portal looking good”. Nolan, who ended...
Look: Ohio State Football Offers Notable In-State Recruit
Ohio State extended an offer to an in-state running back on Thursday. Marquise Davis, who is from Cleveland, tweeted that he received an offer from the school after he had a talk with assistant head coach and running backs coach Tony Alford. Davis is a prospect in the 2025 recruiting class and has ...
Minnesota HS basketball team refuses to play due to reinstatement of opposing coach who used racial slur
A Minnesota high school boys basketball game will not tip off as scheduled on Friday after Eden Prairie head coach David Flom was reinstated from suspension for using a racial slur while speaking to his team. North St. Paul’s players decided unanimously not to play against Flom’s team on Friday....
atozsports.com
National media outlet says Tennessee Vols transfer will be one of the biggest ‘impact transfers’ in the SEC in 2023
Rivals.com made their case for the 10 biggest impact transfers in the SEC in 2023 and one of the Tennessee Vols‘ transfer additions made their list. Earlier this month, the Vols landed a commitment from Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont’e Thornton. Thornton is a 6-foot-5 wide receiver who...
Comments / 0