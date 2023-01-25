ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Comeback

Major name emerges as top Broncos head coach candidate

A huge name has emerged as the potential frontrunner for the open Denver Broncos head coaching job. 9News Denver reporter Mike Klis reported on Thursday afternoon that DeMeco Ryans has emerged as a top candidate for the Broncos job. Ryans is currently the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. DeMeco Ryans emerges as a Read more... The post Major name emerges as top Broncos head coach candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Josh Gattis and Iowa football need each other

Josh Gattis got fired by the Miami Hurricanes on Friday and Iowa football should make a move to get him as offensive coordinator. There were two fanbases excited about the news that the Miami Hurricanes have moved on from Josh Gattis as their offensive coordinator. A year ago around this...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU target JJ Harrell pushes back commitment after picking up Alabama offer

One of LSU’s top targets in the 2024 class was set to make a decision following the weekend, but now it seems like JJ Harrell’s plans have changed. After picking up some new offers — most notably from Alabama after coach Nick Saban visited the Sardis, Mississippi, prospect at his school, North Panola High School — Harrell will no longer commit on Jan. 30, he told On3’s Sam Spiegelman.
BATON ROUGE, LA
atozsports.com

College football insider suggests former Josh Heupel assistant could land with a top Tennessee rival

The Alabama Crimson Tide need a new offensive coordinator after losing Bill O’Brien to the New England Patriots and a former Josh Heupel assistant could be in the mix. College Football insider John Brice, of FootballScoop.com, said during an appearance on 104.5 The Zone’s Blaine and Mickey this week that he’s heard Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s name connected to the offensive coordinator opening in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

Former 5-star Vols recruiting target hints at entering transfer portal

A former five-star Tennessee Vols recruiting target hinted at entering the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday. Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolan, the No. 2 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class, posted a photo on his Instagram story with the caption “portal looking good”. Nolan, who ended...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Football Offers Notable In-State Recruit

Ohio State extended an offer to an in-state running back on Thursday. Marquise Davis, who is from Cleveland, tweeted that he received an offer from the school after he had a talk with assistant head coach and running backs coach Tony Alford. Davis is a prospect in the 2025 recruiting class and has ...
COLUMBUS, OH

