One of LSU’s top targets in the 2024 class was set to make a decision following the weekend, but now it seems like JJ Harrell’s plans have changed. After picking up some new offers — most notably from Alabama after coach Nick Saban visited the Sardis, Mississippi, prospect at his school, North Panola High School — Harrell will no longer commit on Jan. 30, he told On3’s Sam Spiegelman.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO