Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest on Inver Grove Heights House FireLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Swede HollowThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: Gardiner, Levis score twice as No. 1 Buckeyes prevail 6-2 over Minnesota StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Step his a**: US cops snickered, bragged as Person of color they attacked lay biting the dustsarpathMemphis, TN
Related
Vikings Fans Voice Overwhelming Support for 1 DC Candidate
The Minnesota Vikings will have a new defensive coordinator for the 2023 season, parting ways with 2022 defensive bossman Ed Donatell last week. Minnesota’s defense couldn’t hinder the New York Giants offense in the playoffs, the group wasn’t very productive in the regular season, and a new man or woman will lead the unit within a couple of weeks.
NFL Coaching Legend Has Helpful Advice for Vikings
A mentor to former Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, Bill Parcells has some advice for the purple and gold team — and the 13 other squads that reached the 2022 postseason. Parcells, a two-time Super Bowl champion and two-time AP Coach of the Year, contributes to The 33rd Team...
NBC Sports
Deion Sanders confirms Mike Zimmer is joining his staff at Colorado
Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will have a role on Deion Sanders’ staff at the University of Colorado. Sanders confirmed that during an interview with Thee Pregame Show posted on YouTube on Monday. He did not indicate Zimmer’s role. Zimmer served as an analyst for Sanders at...
Super Bowl champ's brother found guilty in murders of 2 women
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antwaan Randle El's brother, Marcus, a former Wisconsin Badger, has been found guilty of murdering two women nearly three years ago.
Former Vikings LB Signs with Saints
On Thursday evening, one of the multiple Vikings players who saw their practice squad contracts expire this week decided to move on. That player is former Vikings LB Ryan Connelly, who has decided to jump ship and join the New Orleans Saints, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. Connelly,...
49ers Fans Just Couldn’t Learn from Sins of Vikings
It’s NFC Championship week, and the Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers with a Super Bowl berth on the line this Sunday. And the last time Philadelphia hosted a conference title game, it steamrolled the Minnesota Vikings, 38-7. Two days before the event, it appears that 49ers fans or a single rogue enthusiast are recreating sins from Vikings past.
Vikings Projected to Receive Extra Draft Pick
Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah swung extraneous deals for cornerback Akayleb Evans, wide receiver Jalen Reaor, and tight end T.J. Hockenson in Year One of duty, and the 2023 draft cupboard is a little barren. The Vikings are scheduled to draft just four times between April 27th and 29th,...
The 2 Vikings Starters on Offense Who Appear Ready to Move On
For the most part, the Vikings offense is going to be looking pretty similar in 2023. Sure, some of the players might have signed new deals (Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson), but we’re likely to see most of the starters return. There are a pair of potential exceptions, though. There have been 2 Vikings starters who look like they may be heading elsewhere.
Vikings Search for a Defensive Coordinator Narrows
The Minnesota Vikings are guaranteed a new defensive coordinator in 2023, but that man will not be Ryan Nielsen, who was the New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator in 2022. Nielsen accepted the Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator job Friday, tweeted by NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport, “The Falcons have announced Saints co-DC...
The Vikings 4 Realistic Options at QB in 2023
The Minnesota Vikings won 13 games in 2022 — about four or five more than oddsmakers expected. The franchise used late-game heroics and heartstopping transactions to do so and won the NFC North for the first time since 2017. But the playoffs arrived, and the club flopped — at...
Does Re-Hiring a Former Vikings Defensive Coordinator Make Sense?
Earlier in the week, we learned the reasonably surprising news that George Edwards – the Vikings defensive coordinator from 2014-19 – wasn’t being brought back to Dallas. Given the strong effort from Micah Parsons & Friends, Edwards’ dismissal is noteworthy. Now, it just so happens that...
Look: Colin Cowherd Picks Between Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy
NFL writer Peter King made headlines this week when he said he'd start a franchise with Brock Purdy at quarterback over Dak Prescott. "How strange it is to think that if I were starting a franchise right now I’d rather have Brock Purdy be my quarterback than Dak Prescott? And that sounds ...
Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors Just Got More Juice
Following the Green Bay Packers season ending in disappointment after a home loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football, rumors surrounding the future of QB Aaron Rodgers ran rampant once again. It started with his somewhat sentimental postgame press conference where he was asked about retirement multiple times, and it continues into the offseason as rumors move from retirement to a possible Aaron Rodgers trade.
The 3 Single Moves to Create Maximum Cap Space in Minnesota
The upcoming moves to create cap space in Minnesota are going to be fascinating. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is venturing into his second year on the job. So far, he has shown that he isn’t shy when it comes to pulling off trades. He will lean on void years and will also move on from productive veterans (one thinks of Michael Pierce).
AFC/NFC Championship Picks
Eagles -7.5 (W) Perhaps the Brock Purdy magic is real, but this is by far his biggest test yet. The Philadelphia Eagles have an historically great defensive front after recording a ridiculous 70 sacks during the regular season. They once again proved to be dominant last weekend against the New York Giants, crushing their division rivals by a score of 38-7.
Recent History Suggests Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Vikings Should Stay Put
Following their embarrassing loss to the New York Giants in the opening round of the playoffs, the Minnesota Vikings locked in the 23rd pick in the upcoming draft. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will have a difficult decision to make. Upon first glance, picking in the low 20s isn’t ideal, but the recent...
Yardbarker
Jared Goff Had Highest Passer Rating Throwing to Tight Ends
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff found a great deal of comfort tossing the football to his tight ends. The team was forced to make a decision when general manger Brad Holmes decided to trade tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings. “I simply told them that, look, this is...
Questions Answered: The O’Connell Snub, the Jets-Rodgers Hubbub, Jefferson MVP Votes
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the January 26th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Tom Brady to the … Detroit Lions?
Admittedly, this one isn’t my brainchild. Truth be told, I don’t think it’s happening, but it’s a noteworthy idea, especially since it’s coming from one of the largest football sites out there. On Pro Football Talk, Mike Florio floats the idea that Tom Brady could go to the Motor City.
5 Ways the Vikings Can Approach the QB Position This Offseason
The Minnesota Vikings have a number of questions regarding their roster heading into the 2023 offseason. Despite Kirk Cousins more than likely remaining the starting QB next season, the quarterback spot remains a topic of hot debate as the offseason gets underway. Minnesota also has a number of different options towards filling their quarterback spot in 2023 and into the future. Here is a basic synopsis of the 5 ways the Vikings can approach their QB position this offseason.
purplePTSD.com
Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
811K+
Views
ABOUT
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!https://purplePTSD.com
Comments / 0