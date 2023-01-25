ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Fans Voice Overwhelming Support for 1 DC Candidate

The Minnesota Vikings will have a new defensive coordinator for the 2023 season, parting ways with 2022 defensive bossman Ed Donatell last week. Minnesota’s defense couldn’t hinder the New York Giants offense in the playoffs, the group wasn’t very productive in the regular season, and a new man or woman will lead the unit within a couple of weeks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Deion Sanders confirms Mike Zimmer is joining his staff at Colorado

Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will have a role on Deion Sanders’ staff at the University of Colorado. Sanders confirmed that during an interview with Thee Pregame Show posted on YouTube on Monday. He did not indicate Zimmer’s role. Zimmer served as an analyst for Sanders at...
BOULDER, CO
purplePTSD.com

Former Vikings LB Signs with Saints

On Thursday evening, one of the multiple Vikings players who saw their practice squad contracts expire this week decided to move on. That player is former Vikings LB Ryan Connelly, who has decided to jump ship and join the New Orleans Saints, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. Connelly,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

49ers Fans Just Couldn’t Learn from Sins of Vikings

It’s NFC Championship week, and the Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers with a Super Bowl berth on the line this Sunday. And the last time Philadelphia hosted a conference title game, it steamrolled the Minnesota Vikings, 38-7. Two days before the event, it appears that 49ers fans or a single rogue enthusiast are recreating sins from Vikings past.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Projected to Receive Extra Draft Pick

Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah swung extraneous deals for cornerback Akayleb Evans, wide receiver Jalen Reaor, and tight end T.J. Hockenson in Year One of duty, and the 2023 draft cupboard is a little barren. The Vikings are scheduled to draft just four times between April 27th and 29th,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

The 2 Vikings Starters on Offense Who Appear Ready to Move On

For the most part, the Vikings offense is going to be looking pretty similar in 2023. Sure, some of the players might have signed new deals (Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson), but we’re likely to see most of the starters return. There are a pair of potential exceptions, though. There have been 2 Vikings starters who look like they may be heading elsewhere.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Search for a Defensive Coordinator Narrows

The Minnesota Vikings are guaranteed a new defensive coordinator in 2023, but that man will not be Ryan Nielsen, who was the New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator in 2022. Nielsen accepted the Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator job Friday, tweeted by NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport, “The Falcons have announced Saints co-DC...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings 4 Realistic Options at QB in 2023

The Minnesota Vikings won 13 games in 2022 — about four or five more than oddsmakers expected. The franchise used late-game heroics and heartstopping transactions to do so and won the NFC North for the first time since 2017. But the playoffs arrived, and the club flopped — at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors Just Got More Juice

Following the Green Bay Packers season ending in disappointment after a home loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football, rumors surrounding the future of QB Aaron Rodgers ran rampant once again. It started with his somewhat sentimental postgame press conference where he was asked about retirement multiple times, and it continues into the offseason as rumors move from retirement to a possible Aaron Rodgers trade.
GREEN BAY, WI
purplePTSD.com

The 3 Single Moves to Create Maximum Cap Space in Minnesota

The upcoming moves to create cap space in Minnesota are going to be fascinating. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is venturing into his second year on the job. So far, he has shown that he isn’t shy when it comes to pulling off trades. He will lean on void years and will also move on from productive veterans (one thinks of Michael Pierce).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

AFC/NFC Championship Picks

Eagles -7.5 (W) Perhaps the Brock Purdy magic is real, but this is by far his biggest test yet. The Philadelphia Eagles have an historically great defensive front after recording a ridiculous 70 sacks during the regular season. They once again proved to be dominant last weekend against the New York Giants, crushing their division rivals by a score of 38-7.
Yardbarker

Jared Goff Had Highest Passer Rating Throwing to Tight Ends

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff found a great deal of comfort tossing the football to his tight ends. The team was forced to make a decision when general manger Brad Holmes decided to trade tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings. “I simply told them that, look, this is...
DETROIT, MI
purplePTSD.com

Tom Brady to the … Detroit Lions?

Admittedly, this one isn’t my brainchild. Truth be told, I don’t think it’s happening, but it’s a noteworthy idea, especially since it’s coming from one of the largest football sites out there. On Pro Football Talk, Mike Florio floats the idea that Tom Brady could go to the Motor City.
DETROIT, MI
purplePTSD.com

5 Ways the Vikings Can Approach the QB Position This Offseason

The Minnesota Vikings have a number of questions regarding their roster heading into the 2023 offseason. Despite Kirk Cousins more than likely remaining the starting QB next season, the quarterback spot remains a topic of hot debate as the offseason gets underway. Minnesota also has a number of different options towards filling their quarterback spot in 2023 and into the future. Here is a basic synopsis of the 5 ways the Vikings can approach their QB position this offseason.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
811K+
Views
ABOUT

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy