VFW Louisiana hosts midwinter conference in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Louisiana is hosting its midwinter conference in Alexandria from Jan. 26-29. The midwinter conference aims to recognize the hard work of certain VFW members throughout the year and highlight VFW supporters from other programs. 80 VFW auxiliaries were represented at the conference from around the state.
18 water systems in Acadiana rated D or F, new state grades show
Acadiana(KADN)- Louisiana Department Of Health has released water system grades for the entire state for residents to learn more about the quality of their water system. Opelousas and Arnaudville are communities whose water systems received a failing grade from the State Health Department. "Would you want to give your child...
This Louisiana Town Is Known For Its Wild And Historic Mardi Gras Festivities
When you think of Mardi Gras, what comes to mind? Beads, floats, music, and a bit of debauchery probably top your list. Early French settlers knew they had one last blow-out before the dreary Lenten season, and they made the most of it with over-the-top parties that are still celebrated in places like Mobile, Biloxi, St. Louis, and of course, New Orleans.
Fort Polk names 2024 Top Army Medic
This year's Children’s Miracle Network Mediathon surpassed its goal and set a new record with just over $60,000 donated!. Meet this week’s Golden Apple-winning teacher from Brame Middle School - Christy Lacombe!. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM...
Louisiana 3rd Graders Suspended After Alleged 'Off-List' Found
The list allegedly contained the names of nine classmates when it was discovered by authorities.
Louisiana's Tallest Waterfall is Located in Catahoula Parish
A waterfall in Louisiana? Yes!
Richard Joseph Reed, Jr. , 44, Marksville
Funeral services for Mr. Richard Joseph Reed, Jr. will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Father Abraham Varghese officiating. Interment will be at Holy Ghost Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
APD looking for missing person
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help finding Skylar Evans, 18. His family reported him missing and they are concerned about his mental health. Evans was last seen leaving St. Frances Cabrini Hospital on January 24. He is 5′9″ tall and weighs about 135-145 pounds....
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person and needs the public’s help.
Former state senator Guillory dies
Robert K. Guillory, who served as a state senator from he Eunice are form 1972 to 1976, died Jan. 25. He was 90 years old. His obituary credits him with writing a bill for a Eunice/Ville Platte Louisiana State University Junior College adding “at Eunice” to it to form what is LSUE. The obituary also states, “One of his accomplishments as a senator is working diligently to pass the North South…
Demons’ depth outlasts Lamar, pushes NSU win streak to four
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Southland Conference’s leading scorer did not dent the scoring column for more than 35 minutes Saturday afternoon. Still, the Northwestern State men’s basketball team was undeterred. The Demons spread out the scoring and were as efficient offensively as they have been all season...
Hitman tied to high-profile Baton Rouge killing found dead in Angola prison cell
ANGOLA - A killer who was set to testify against a Baton Rouge business man who allegedly hired him to carry out a murder plot back in 2015 was found dead in his prison cell Friday morning. WBRZ first reported the West Feliciana Coroner's Office was investigating the death at...
Pineville man arrested for 3 counts of 3rd-degree rape
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Pineville has been arrested for three counts of third-degree rape by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. RPSO said its investigation into Qwantavious Markiese Russaw, 23, began on Sept. 23, 2022, when it was contacted by the Department of Children and Family Services in reference to the possible physical abuse of a one-year-old child in Rapides Parish. Russaw was named as a suspect and was arrested and booked on one count of cruelty to juveniles. On Oct. 5, he was released from jail on a $25,000 bond.
Boyce police arrest man for ‘dangerous chemical substances’
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - A man from Atlanta, Louisiana, was arrested on Jan. 25 on multiple drug charges in Boyce. Boyce police said they responded to a report of an unresponsive man sitting in his car at the Boyce Post Office. They tapped on his window, which he rolled down, and officers spoke with him to ensure his safety. The man was identified as Keith Fletcher, 25, who had an active warrant through the City of Pineville and Alexandria city court.
Winnfield police confirm shots fired near Winnfield Primary
WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - The Winnfield Police Department has confirmed shots were fired near Winnfield Primary School on Wednesday, Jan. 25. WPD said the shooting took place on the 700 block of MLK Drive around 2:40 p.m. yesterday, causing the elementary school to go on lockdown due to the proximity of shots.
Man arrested after crawfish ponds drained near Oberlin
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after water was drained from crawfish ponds near Oberlin. Matt Hebert, with 3H Farm and Ranch, posted that the crawfish ponds were drained overnight costing the farm thousands of dollars. Hebert said the plugs were pulled on drain pipes.
McKinney records seventh straight double-double, snaps LSUA’s 5 game winning streak
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - For the second straight season, Louisiana Christian and LSUA split the season series on the hardwood as the Lady Wildcats avenge a loss to their rival a week and a half ago with a 74-66 win. The win over the Generals is the first for Head...
NSU Lady Demons defeats Houston Christian, 59-48
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Northwestern State spent a large portion of its practice time this week working on defense. That focus paid major dividends in a 59-48 win over Houston Christian on Thursday, Jan. 26, in Prather Coliseum. The Lady Demons (8-10, 4-4) held HCU to a 26 percent shooting effort...
Woodson, defense comes up clutch for Lady Demons against Lamar
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - A last-second shot and another stop at the buzzer propelled Northwestern State to a thrilling 54-52 win against Lamar on Saturday. It was the first home win against the Cardinals since 2008. Tied at 52 and the clock ticking down below 10 seconds, the ball and...
RPSO: 3 arrests made in cruelty, carnal knowledge of juvenile investigation
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office made three arrests in an investigation into a possible crime against a juvenile. RPSO said Michael Travis Charrier, Sr., 39, and Jessica Nicole Charrier, 38, were both charged with cruelty to juveniles. Michael Carl Harper, 52, was charged with four counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and one count of theft. All three are from Boyce.
