Clayton News Daily
See Kim Kardashian Appear Completely Makeup-Free in Rare Video
In the words of Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian "woke up like this!" The reality star, 42, took to TikTok to share a video of her with a bare face, giving fans a glimpse into her natural beauty and simple morning routine. The beginning of the video showed a rare candid...
‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin
The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
The Troubled and Redeemed Life of Former Teen Idol Leif Garrett, Who's Now 61
According to journalist Lia Beck and Yahoo! Life, "In the 1970s, Leif Garrett came to fame as a teenage actor on shows including Three for the Road, Family, and The Odd Couple. From there, he launched a successful singing career—though it wasn't always his voice on those recordings—and was a fixture in Tiger Beat magazine and on the walls of his teen fans. But, in the years since Garrett was a teen idol, he has been through hard times, including drug addiction and legal problems. Now 60 years old, the actor has opened up about his struggles and his career in a memoir and in interviews."
Clayton News Daily
Sylvester Stallone Dated Vanna White
Can we buy an "O" for "OMG?" Vanna White and Sylvester Stallone were an item back in the day!. The Wheel of Fortune staple and action star were a cute couple in 1988, attending the White House Correspondents Dinner together that April. The Buffalo News reported that the pair first...
Clayton News Daily
'Outlander's' Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish Tease New Collab and Fans Have Theories
Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are up to something—but we're not totally sure what it is. The fan-favorite Outlander duo took to Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 28 to announce that they are once again joining forces on a new mystery project. "We are back together," Heughan, 42, is heard...
Clayton News Daily
Dog Definitely Thinks She Lives In A Horror Film | The Dodo
Dog definitely thinks she's the star of an '80s horror film 🖤🐶. Keep up with the hilarious adventures of Coconut on Instagram: https://thedo.do/COCOIG, TikTok: https://thedo.do/COCOTT and Youtube: https://thedo.do/coconutYT. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us...
Clayton News Daily
Why Rick Astley Is Suing Rapper Yung Gravy
Young rapper Yung Gravy is staring down the barrel of a new lawsuit filed by Rick Astley this week. The ever-viral singer says that Yung Gravy, whose real name is Matthew Hauri, ripped off his hit "Never Gonna Give You Up" without obtaining the proper permissions. According to Reuters, the...
Clayton News Daily
Todrick Hall Reveals How 'Ellen' Scandal Affected Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Todrick Hall is opening up about his late friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' in the wake of his death. The performer recently spoke with Page Six about the pressure the DJ was feeling in the time leading up to his death by suicide last month, which Hall says stemmed from the scandal surrounding The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where Boss worked, in recent years.
Clayton News Daily
Fans Side With 'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant About Misleading Categories
Wheel of Fortune is, once again, drawing scrutiny from fans after a contestant pointed out a discrepancy in the beloved game show's categories and questions/answers appropriately matching up. On a Jan. 26, 2023, episode of the broadcast, Ben of California pointed out that he "wouldn't consider jogging fun and games"...
