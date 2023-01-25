Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Lincoln County Baptist Church makes bags for the homeless
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, about ten people filled bags with much needed items for the homeless in Sioux Falls at Lincoln Baptist Church. They collected the items throughout the months of November and December and included essential items such as body wash, lotion, toothbrushes, razors, socks and even some snacks. They also wrote encouraging notes for the recipients.
dakotanewsnow.com
Nearly 200 South Dakotans become American citizens in naturalization ceremony
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 198 individuals from 53 countries were sworn in as U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls Friday. Countries of origin for the new U.S. citizens include Nigeria, Guatemala, Sudan, Burma, Nepal, and Mexico. Mayor Paul TenHaken shared...
KELOLAND TV
Should nuclear power return to South Dakota?
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Should South Dakota open its doors to a nuclear power plant? That’s the question that Republican Sen. Brent Hoffman would like the Legislature to consider. Hoffman, a freshman legislator from Sioux Falls, authored SCR 601, which was approved by the Senate Commerce and Energy...
Lawmaker seeks $5 million to expand adult day centers
South Dakota had 30 state-registered adult day centers scattered across the state at one point. The services provided low cost programming, care and supervision during the day for people who were elderly or disabled, and let them return to their homes and families at night. Now, there are only three left: one in Rapid City, […] The post Lawmaker seeks $5 million to expand adult day centers appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
Semi rollover on Interstate 90 Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The weekend is off to a snowy start in many parts of KELOLAND. Wintry weather will impact several portions of KELOLAND as we go into the final weekend of January. Besides snow, we will also have to deal with a lot of cold weather...
kynt1450.com
City of Yankton Declares Snow Emergency
The City of Yankton has declared a snow emergency. This is the third snow emergency that the city has declared in January, with the first on January 3rd and the second on January 18th. Corey Potts, the Public Works Manager for the City of Yankton previously said that during snow...
KELOLAND TV
Snowy sidewalks and the 48-hour rule in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Theodore Savinov was out shoveling on Friday in central Sioux Falls where he had others in mind. “People walk through here, so it’s kind of annoying to walk through six inches of snow,” he said. Property owners in Sioux Falls have to...
norfolkneradio.com
Bill introduced to make Highway 81 to South Dakota four lanes
LINCOLN - Bill introduction in the Nebraska Legislature concluded last week and 812 bills were introduced. District 40 Senator Barry DeKay says he introduced six bills with one of them being LB484. "LB484 would finish the expansion of Highway 81 to a four lane road by requiring the NDOT finish...
siouxfalls.business
Huether Family Match Pointe announces facility expansion
Huether Family Match Pointe will break ground on a four-court expansion that will include pickleball. Construction is expected to start in April and will bring the center to 10 courts. The $3.6 million project, which is projected to be completed in October, will add 28,000 square feet to the facility.
KELOLAND TV
SD law enforcement weighs in on Memphis traffic stop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Body cam footage of an arrest in Memphis that turned deadly is expected to be released at any time. As many cities prepare for the public’s response, Sioux Falls Police say there are no indications of anything happening here. But the impact Tyre Nichols death is still being felt across the country.
KELOLAND TV
Law enforcement involved in 13 shootings in 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota law enforcement officers were involved in a shooting more than once a month in 2022, according to data from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. Various law enforcement agencies were involved in a total of 13 shootings that were investigated by...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Farm Show brings dealerships to one place
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Tractors, sprayers, seeds and more are on display at the Denny Sanford Premier center Friday. The Sioux falls farm show began its three-day event on Wednesday, drawing in about 20,000 visitors from South Dakota and surrounding states to learn about the latest and greatest in farm equipment.
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Highway Patrol reports semi rollover on I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Facebook post from the South Dakota Highway Patrol on Saturday reported that weather conditions caused a semi to roll over on I-90 at mile marker 131 heading eastbound. The highway patrol is advising drivers to plan their routes accordingly and use caution...
dakotanewsnow.com
Two South Dakota chefs nominated for prestigious culinary award
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota chefs have been announced as semifinalist nominees for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Awards are considered one of the highest honors in the culinary industry. Both Sanaa Abourezk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney...
KELOLAND TV
A look at KELOLAND’s Cow Cam
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s calving season in KELOLAND. You don’t need to live on a farm to experience it — thanks to the KELOLAND Cow Cam. Viewers can get a live look into the calving process — no matter where they live.
KCCI.com
Winter storm to impact north central Iowa on Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Snow will be moving in Friday night from the northwest to the southeast. Snow will begin around midnight in far northwest Iowa. As we get closer to 4-6 a.m., snow will likely begin in the metro area. Heaviest banding of snow will be focused near U.S. Highway 20, with some neighborhoods from Sioux City to Fort Dodge picking up 6-9 inches of snow.
KELOLAND TV
2 South Dakota chefs named semi-finalists for James Beard Award
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota restaurant chefs are semi-finalists for the James Beard Award. It recognizes chefs and restaurants all across the country for their outstanding culinary skills and food menus. One of them is right here in Sioux Falls. Sanna Abourezk, who owns Sanna’s Restaurant,...
KELOLAND TV
Eilers Furs will continue with 4th generation owner
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of South Dakota’s oldest professions is continuing thanks to a 4th generation of owners taking over. In tonight’s Your Money Matters, meet the new owner of Eilers Furs and how she learned to become a furrier. “This right here is sheered...
KELOLAND TV
DeBoer’s new HGTV show spotlights Sioux Falls businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota couple who spent years working on MTV’s Teen Mom is now bringing the spotlight back to their home state in a new way. “I would describe my design style as very South Dakota glam,” Chelsea DeBoer said on her new show Down Home Fab.
dakotanewsnow.com
Since January first, 26 South Dakotans have been reported missing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since the beginning of this month, 26 South Dakotans have been reported missing. In a smaller populated State like South Dakota, it can be alarming to see the list of those missing continue to grow. The attorney General’s office has made changes to better share information with the public in hopes of bringing the lost safely home.
Comments / 0