Biden administration claims new border program led to 97% drop in illegal migration

Read full article on original website
Robert Campbell
3d ago
If this man was hooked up to a lie detector machine it would blow a fuse. I don't believe anything this man says. Two plus years worth of lies and deceptions. " the border is secure".
Reply(3)
219
J.R. Parsons
3d ago
This is irrelevant. the damage this President and his various appointees have cause irreparable damage....no coming back from the hell he has put our country through.
Reply(4)
168
Clay Reynolds
3d ago
just wait when Dictater Newson gets in were done for sure a 3rd world country get in line and shut up withwe will take care of you
Reply(5)
65
Related
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materials
Lawyers working on behalf of President Joe Biden uncovered a trove of government documents kept in clandestine secrecy this fall. The answers to many lingering questions, buried within the walls of a Washington D.C. office used by Biden during his tenure as an ordinary citizen, may now come to light!
House votes to BAN President Biden from selling America's emergency oil supplies to China
House Republicans are planning to pass a bill to ban President Biden from tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to sell U.S. oil to China.
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
How many immigrants can the US realistically accept?
How many immigrants can the United States absorb, not just this year or next, but over the coming decades?
msn.com
'Lock him up': Republicans erupt at Biden over classified documents
Republican detractors were quick to put President Joe Biden on blast over revelations that classified documents from his vice president days surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank late last year. Drawing parallels with the document ordeal plaguing former President Donald Trump, Republicans scorned Biden and demanded accountability. They emphasized that,...
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
'Joe's No Fool': Desperate President Biden Plans To DUMP Kamala Harris From 2024 Democratic Ticket
Desperate President Joe Biden is determined to win a second term — and the conniving commander-in-chief is convinced dumping dead weight Kamala Harris will put him on the path to victory, RadarOnline.com has learned.The peeved POTUS, 80, is fed up with his vice president's failures on domestic policy issues and blames Harris, 58, for his historically weak poll numbers, according to tipsters who say he's decided to ditch her from the 2024 Democratic ticket and already has his eyes on another female frontrunner."Joe's no fool," said a party source. "He knows if he can add someone like Hillary Clinton or...
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
Democrat Adam Schiff Is Worried That Biden's Mishandling Of Classified Documents Has Put The Entire US Security At Risk
While speaking on ABC's "This Week", Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) suggested that Biden may have put the nation at risk with his mishandling of confidential documents recently discovered in Wilmington, Delaware - an alarming reminder to take proper precautions when handling sensitive material.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Biden believes Secret Service 'lying' about White House dog bite incident, claims agents are pro-'MAGA': Book
A new book promises to reveal details about President Joe Biden’s distrust of his Secret Service agents, especially around his prized German shepherd, Major.
$6 Million Wall Comes Down as Migrants are Dropped Off at the Phoenix Airport
Governor Ducey, Governor-elect Hobbs and Arizona migrantsPhoto byTwitter. If you’ve been to the Phoenix Airport lately, you may have seen some passengers flying to start a new life. Many migrants are dropped off at the airport as they move on to a new destination.
Americans traveling between Mexico, U.S. see vacations turn into nightmares at the border
Americans in recent months have had their vacation plans in Mexico turn into nightmares after they were detained, fined, and in some cases imprisoned over alleged mistakes.
Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase
HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
coinchapter.com
US President Joe Biden Caught in Fresh Corruption Scandal Involving Chinese Donors
US President Joe Biden is involved in a fresh corruption scandal. His think-tank. the Penn Biden Center, received millions of dollars from unknown Chinese donors. Several classified documents were found at the said think-tank. Did the Chinese get them in return for the donations?. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — US President Joe...
msn.com
Biden clashes with Peter Doocy after he’s asked why classified documents were next to his Corvette
Joe Biden clashed with a Fox News reporter after he was asked why classified documents had been found stored next to his Corvette sports car. The president tussled with the conservative channel’s Peter Doocy after the White House admitted that Mr Biden’s personal lawyers had found the Obama-era items stored in the garage of his home.
US will begin expelling Cubans, Haitians and Venezuelans who cross border illegally, White House says
The Biden administration will begin expelling migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who cross into the US illegally between ports of entry as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration while opening a number of legal pathways for people to legally claim asylum, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.Mr Biden announced the new policies in a speech at the White House at 11.15 am, just one day after he said he intends to make his first visit to the US-Mexico border next week when he visits Mexico for a trilateral summit with the Mexican and Canadian heads of government....
Biden’s Proven History of Telling Fake Personal History Stories is Once Again in the Spotlight
In the wake of Long Island Rep Santos and other recent instances of personal credential embellishment, Joe Biden’s decades-long history of lying about dozens of fabricated instances in his personal life is once again making headlines.
Saudi Arabia's Challenge to Biden: Let's Abandon FDR's Deal With Ibn Saud | Opinion
Ibn Saud's grandchildren are themselves now willing to openly accept Israel, without preconditions.
Comments / 255