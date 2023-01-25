ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laconia, NH

Everyone likes grander vision for WOW Trail at Lakeport Square, but who will pay for it?

By ADAM DRAPCHO, THE LACONIA DAILY SUN
 3 days ago
laconiadailysun.com

125-year-old boathouse collapses into Paugus Bay

LAKEPORT — There were no injuries after a 125-year-old boathouse at Morin's Moorings collapsed into Paugus Bay on Thursday. Jordan Tankard came out of his apartment at 7 Sheridan St. on Thursday afternoon when he noticed that his stepfather's green boathouse had collapsed into the bay.
LACONIA, NH
CBS Boston

New Hampshire's 'Old Man of the Mountain' re-appears - in ice form

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - The Old Man of the Mountain lives again - in ice form - nearly 20 years after crumbling to the ground.The Mount Washington Observatory on Friday morning shared a photo of rime ice that resembled the iconic New Hampshire landmark. They say a summer summit volunteer named Ken was looking at one of the observatory's webcams and noticed the resemblance. The original rock profile was on Cannon Mountain in Franconia and collapsed on May 3, 2003. "It looks like a younger version with a full head of hair!" commenter Kevin Wood posted to Facebook.Rime ice is made up of supercooled water droplets that freeze when they come into contact with an object. The structures are shaped by the direction of the wind.  
FRANCONIA, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102-Year-Old Newspaper Found in a New Hampshire Home is an Amazing Piece of the Past

Ever wonder what the front page of a local newspaper looked like 100 years ago? What were the stories, the prices of items, the topics of discussion?. While renovating my 100-year-old home in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, with my wife, we were fortunate to find many 100+ year old newspapers. All of the clippings were under the floorboards for leveling purposes and noise reduction. No squeaky floors here!
PORTSMOUTH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

No suspects yet in vandalism spree

The Laconia and Gilford police departments currently do not have any suspects in the vandalism spree that damaged seven vehicles and three businesses' windows in Laconia on Jan. 16. At least four more vehicles were damaged in Gilford. During the spree, vehicle bodies and windows were struck with what appears...
LACONIA, NH
nerej.com

Prolman Realty selected to lease 221 Main Street

Prolman Realty, Inc. has been selected by P&P 221 Main, LLC to market for lease a street-level retail/commercial space located at 221 Main St. unit 100. Lisa Ferrari said “the highly visible 3,570+/- s/f street-level space is located steps away from the Nashua Center for the Arts which is scheduled to have their grand opening on April 1, 2023. The space would be ideal for many retail or professional uses. Prominent neighbors include NBT Bank, Santander Bank, Surf, and MT’s Local Kitchen and Wine Bar.”
NASHUA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 113 service calls from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Friday. Four people were arrested.
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

Melting snow leads to roof leaks, building collapse

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — Much of the snow left by recent storms in New Hampshire was melting Thursday, leading to new problems. In Goffstown, several businesses in a shopping plaza on Mast Road had to deal with water inside their buildings because of a clogged roof drain. Fire crews were...
GOFFSTOWN, NH
WMTW

Roofs in Maine collapse under weight of rain-sodden snow

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Evacuations after concerns of a potential roof collapse shutting down several businesses. Officials said it was just after 10 a.m. Thursday when a 911 call came into Scarborough police dispatch from the Super Walmart store. Officials became worried about the structural integrity of the roof considering...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WHAV

Former DiBurro’s Function Hall Gives Way to Plans for 153 Apartments in Ward Hill

Plans for 153 apartments on the site of the former DiBurro’s Function Facility are moving ahead with demolition underway off Route 125 in Ward Hill. Princeton Properties Management Chief Executive Officer Andrew M. Chaban told WHAV Tuesday demolition at the site is expected to continue over the next four to six weeks with underground and foundation work taking place during March. While other recently permitted developments have been slow to start, Chaban said his company is more “narrowly focused.”
HAVERHILL, MA
WMTW

Multiple fire departments battling 2-alarm fire at Casco home

CASCO, Maine — Crews responded to the scene of what one agency referred to as a 'major structure fire' in Casco Friday night. Cumberland County dispatchers confirm nobody was hurt. The fire at 11 Varney Hill Road was reported just before 5:30 p.m. but it was unclear if anyone...
CASCO, ME
nbcboston.com

5 Children Found Living in ‘Deplorable' NH Home With Trash, Feces: Police

Five children were found living in a Manchester, New Hampshire home being described by authorities as "filthy," "unsafe" and "deplorable," and the adult household members have been arrested, according to the city's police department. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, were arrested Thursday and are facing charges that include...
MANCHESTER, NH
WCAX

Man rescued after driving into freezing Connecticut River

PLAINFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - Multiple rescue crews helped save a man who authorities say drove into the Connecticut River on the New Hampshire-Vermont border. The Lebanon Fire Department says it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Plainfield. The car was about 300 feet from shore. They say the man was able to get out of the car and climb on top of it. He was plucked from the car by a rescue boat.
PLAINFIELD, NH

