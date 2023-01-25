Winter storm watch issued Thursday through Saturday; hazardous road conditions likely

Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
The snow isn’t done yet. Here’s how much is expected to fall the rest of the weekend
IDAHO FALLS — A winter storm warning remains in effect for much of eastern Idaho until 11 p.m. Saturday. Moderate to heavy snow is expected to fall across the area and an arctic front will move into the area, according to the National Weather Service. “This afternoon and evening,...
eastidahonews.com
Heavy snow and wind expected after winter storm warning issued
POCATELLO — A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory are in effect for a large section of eastern Idaho from Thursday night into the weekend. Snow and wind are expected throughout the region, which might make travel very difficult in some areas. The National Weather Service says the warning and advisory go into effect at 11 p.m. Thursday through 5 p.m. Saturday.
eastidahonews.com
Airport travelers urged to check flight info. as winter weather causes delays
IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Regional Airport encourages travelers to keep in contact with their airlines as the weather has impacted flight schedules. Idaho Falls is currently under a Winter Weather Advisory and since Thursday night, flights at IDA have experienced delays. IDA encourages travelers to check their flight status before driving to the airport and, if needed, contact their airline for more information. Airlines’ contact information can be found here on IDA’s website.
Idaho8.com
Freezing fog and snow otw
Winter Storm Watch tonight through Saturday afternoon for our viewing area and extending into Sunday morning for west Wyoming. Snow pickS up tonight for the valley and we'll have possible accumulations of 4-8" for areas of the I-15 corridor over the next 48 hours for Idaho Falls and points east.
Idaho8.com
More of the same for Thursday with a snow storm expected Friday
Areas of freezing fog and light snow overnight with lows back to 6° for Idaho Falls. Overnight lows around 15° for Pocatello. For Thursday, we’re looking again at mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow and areas of morning fog. A high temperature of 22°, with winds at 5-10 mph.
eastidahonews.com
City of Idaho Falls declares snow event, parking restrictions now in place
The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls. The recent accumulation of snow has exceeded two inches which qualifies as a snow event. Parking restrictions are now in place for all roads located within Idaho Falls city limits. This is the fourth round of city-wide snow...
eastidahonews.com
Downeast evacuated, fire department called for report of smoke
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department was called to a report of smoke at Downeast on 17th Street near Hitt Road Friday evening. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. with the person saying light gray smoke was coming out of a vent. Crews responded and evacuated...
eastidahonews.com
Man killed in crash remembered as ‘happy, genuine light who will be missed’
TETONIA — An Idaho Falls man killed in a crash on Highway 33 Friday is being remembered as a “happy, genuine, great light.”. Brian Wright, 52, was driving westbound in a 2017 Ford commercial box truck around 7 a.m. Idaho State Police say a 32-year-old St. Anthony man driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado in the eastbound lane attempted to pass a line of cars behind a snow plow. He slammed into the box truck head-on and Wright died at the scene.
eastidahonews.com
27th Annual East Idaho Fly Tying and Fly Fishing Expo returns
IDAHO FALLS — After a three-year hiatus, the 27th Annual East Idaho Fly Tying and Fly Fishing Expo will return to Idaho Falls, on March 24 and 25 at the new Mountain America Center. The event is organized and hosted by the Snake River Cutthroats, Idaho Falls Chapter for...
eastidahonews.com
Bridge damage on I-15 causes problems for multiple drivers
BLACKFOOT — Officials are urging drivers to be aware and use caution on Interstate 15 north of Blackfoot due to a damaged bridge. “There is damage to a bridge I-15 northbound near milepost 95 in the slow lane,” an alert from Bingham County Sheriff’s Office says. “Expect delays and please slow down through the area. Deputies are on scene directing traffic.”
eastidahonews.com
Crash near Inkom shuts down northbound lanes of I-15
INKOM — Law enforcement is responding to a crash on Interstate 15 near Inkom that has closed lanes for drivers. According to 511, the crash happened on northbound I-15 near mile marker 58 just before 10 a.m. Friday. An EastIdahoNews.com user says a semi truck is jackknifed across both northbound lanes.
eastidahonews.com
Skyline High School evacuated due to gas leak
IDAHO FALLS — Skyline High School is being evacuated due to a gas leak. Students are being moved to Eagle Rock Middle School and Intermountain Gas Company has been contacted to fix the problem. Nobody has reported feeling sick and there are no injuries, according to Idaho Falls Fire...
CPR saves Idaho Falls man’s life
On Friday, Jan. 6, Bill Scott's life was close to certain death after suffering from cardiac arrest.
Comment Period now Open on Proposed Construction of 400 Wind Turbines in Southern Idaho
TWIN FALLS — The release of the Lava Ridge Draft Environmental Impact Statement last week has started a 60-day clock for public comment around the massive south-central Idaho wind energy project proposed by Magic Valley Energy and LS Power. The Bureau of Land Management is encouraging the public to...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
eastidahonews.com
For the first time, the Idaho Falls Symphony will perform a feature-length film
The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Symphony. Coming up on Saturday, Feb. 11, the Idaho Falls Symphony will perform National Geographic’s “Symphony For Our World” – the first feature-length film in the Symphony’s history. Music Director Thomas Heuser will conduct the...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello, Chubbuck, Idaho Chiefs of Police issue statements following Tyre Nichols video
The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello. The City of Pocatello with the Pocatello Police Department does not condone the actions of the officers involved in the Tyre Nichols case. PPD officers endure rigorous training with extensive oversight by their peers. This comprehensive training prepares officers...
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 16
A south Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Kendra Jade Peacock?. Kendra Jade Peacock's juvenile profile was recently added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. The site features missing kids and adults throughout the Gem State, and there are currently dozens of active profiles Idaho police are investigating.
Coroner identifies deceased in semi and pickup truck collision
The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with Idaho State Police, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following a collision between a semi and pickup truck northbound on Interstate 15 at milepost 62 in Bannock County on Tuesday.
Comments / 0