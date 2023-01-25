ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Winter storm watch issued Thursday through Saturday; hazardous road conditions likely

By Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com
 3 days ago
Heavy snow and wind expected after winter storm warning issued

POCATELLO — A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory are in effect for a large section of eastern Idaho from Thursday night into the weekend. Snow and wind are expected throughout the region, which might make travel very difficult in some areas. The National Weather Service says the warning and advisory go into effect at 11 p.m. Thursday through 5 p.m. Saturday.
Airport travelers urged to check flight info. as winter weather causes delays

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Regional Airport encourages travelers to keep in contact with their airlines as the weather has impacted flight schedules. Idaho Falls is currently under a Winter Weather Advisory and since Thursday night, flights at IDA have experienced delays. IDA encourages travelers to check their flight status before driving to the airport and, if needed, contact their airline for more information. Airlines’ contact information can be found here on IDA’s website.
Freezing fog and snow otw

Winter Storm Watch tonight through Saturday afternoon for our viewing area and extending into Sunday morning for west Wyoming. Snow pickS up tonight for the valley and we'll have possible accumulations of 4-8" for areas of the I-15 corridor over the next 48 hours for Idaho Falls and points east.
More of the same for Thursday with a snow storm expected Friday

Areas of freezing fog and light snow overnight with lows back to 6° for Idaho Falls. Overnight lows around 15° for Pocatello. For Thursday, we’re looking again at mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow and areas of morning fog. A high temperature of 22°, with winds at 5-10 mph.
Downeast evacuated, fire department called for report of smoke

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department was called to a report of smoke at Downeast on 17th Street near Hitt Road Friday evening. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. with the person saying light gray smoke was coming out of a vent. Crews responded and evacuated...
Man killed in crash remembered as ‘happy, genuine light who will be missed’

TETONIA — An Idaho Falls man killed in a crash on Highway 33 Friday is being remembered as a “happy, genuine, great light.”. Brian Wright, 52, was driving westbound in a 2017 Ford commercial box truck around 7 a.m. Idaho State Police say a 32-year-old St. Anthony man driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado in the eastbound lane attempted to pass a line of cars behind a snow plow. He slammed into the box truck head-on and Wright died at the scene.
27th Annual East Idaho Fly Tying and Fly Fishing Expo returns

IDAHO FALLS — After a three-year hiatus, the 27th Annual East Idaho Fly Tying and Fly Fishing Expo will return to Idaho Falls, on March 24 and 25 at the new Mountain America Center. The event is organized and hosted by the Snake River Cutthroats, Idaho Falls Chapter for...
Bridge damage on I-15 causes problems for multiple drivers

BLACKFOOT — Officials are urging drivers to be aware and use caution on Interstate 15 north of Blackfoot due to a damaged bridge. “There is damage to a bridge I-15 northbound near milepost 95 in the slow lane,” an alert from Bingham County Sheriff’s Office says. “Expect delays and please slow down through the area. Deputies are on scene directing traffic.”
Crash near Inkom shuts down northbound lanes of I-15

INKOM — Law enforcement is responding to a crash on Interstate 15 near Inkom that has closed lanes for drivers. According to 511, the crash happened on northbound I-15 near mile marker 58 just before 10 a.m. Friday. An EastIdahoNews.com user says a semi truck is jackknifed across both northbound lanes.
Skyline High School evacuated due to gas leak

IDAHO FALLS — Skyline High School is being evacuated due to a gas leak. Students are being moved to Eagle Rock Middle School and Intermountain Gas Company has been contacted to fix the problem. Nobody has reported feeling sick and there are no injuries, according to Idaho Falls Fire...
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 16

A south Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Kendra Jade Peacock?. Kendra Jade Peacock's juvenile profile was recently added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. The site features missing kids and adults throughout the Gem State, and there are currently dozens of active profiles Idaho police are investigating.
