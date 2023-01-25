Winter storm watch issued Thursday through Saturday; hazardous road conditions likely

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Regional Airport encourages travelers to keep in contact with their airlines as the weather has impacted flight schedules. Idaho Falls is currently under a Winter Weather Advisory and since Thursday night, flights at IDA have experienced delays. IDA encourages travelers to check their flight status before driving to the airport and, if needed, contact their airline for more information. Airlines’ contact information can be found here on IDA’s website.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 20 HOURS AGO