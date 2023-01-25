Daily Crunch: ‘Network issue’ causes cloud outage that takes down multiple Microsoft services for 4+ hours

Read full article on original website
The massive wave of layoffs is giving tech workers a brutal wake-up call about the reality of work
Workers in Silicon Valley are learning a lesson about their jobs that their peers on Wall Street have always known: your company is not your family.
We asked ChatGPT to write a layoff memo and it turns out this is 'a difficult time'
Yes, the viral AI chatbot sweeping the internet can churn out a tortured and formulaic letter to cut employees just as well as any tech CEO.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Stripe responds to report that it seeks to raise $2B with a terse ‘no comment’
Well, it’s Friday again. And as the Equity pod team noted today, “You could be Wasted and not even know it.” — Christine and Haje. The search for more money: Mary Ann follows up on yesterday’s story about Stripe setting a deadline to go public with some additional information that Stripe had reportedly tried raising additional capital at a decreased valuation. Look for more on this developing story in Mary Ann’s Interchange newsletter, which comes out on Sundays. If you don’t already get it in your inbox, click here.
TechCrunch
Stripe eyes an exit, Dell bets on the cloud, and Shutterstock embraces generative AI
I’ve talked your ears off about it at this point, but I’m under contractual obligation (not really, but still) to mention TechCrunch’s upcoming Early Stage 2023 event in Boston on April 20. The one-day summit on startups will include advice and takeaways from top experts, plus opportunities to meet fellow founders and share your own entrepreneurial experiences. Don’t miss it.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: No-code MVP strategy, hiring under scrutiny, A/B growth testing
Most of us could probably bake one at home, but speed and convenience are powerful incentives at dinnertime. The potential of AI tools like ChatGPT creates a similar dilemma — should companies license large language models without modifications, or customize them and pay much higher usage rates?. “While building...
A woman who worked for Google for almost a decade says she was in the hospital bed holding her hours-old newborn when she learned she was part of the 'golden12K' of laid-off Googlers
The woman, who works in the product, sales and strategy ops, has not yet heard from Google about the status of her maternity leave benefits.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
TechCrunch
TikTok expands its DM settings to let users choose who can message them
The company’s website explains that if you choose the “Everyone” option, that means anyone can send you a DM. Messages from mutual friends and people you follow will appear in your inbox, and messages from people you don’t follow will appear in Message requests. You can choose to accept, delete or report these messages.
Upworthy
Man fired for wanting a raise deletes thousands of hours of work, leaving boss in a fix
Workplaces can get toxic and unhealthy for employees pretty quickly. And in one such instance, an employee decided to ask for a raise in his wages after being given an immense amount of work on a daily basis. To his surprise, he was fired in a few hours. What he did next was unimaginable. A person on Reddit with the username u/This_Manner_ wrote that three years ago, he was working as a videographer doing social media content for a seven-figure company. He wrote, "I was paid roughly just better than minimum wage and was cranking out (at one point) 50 videos a day. I was freelancing and was on a loose contract. I was desperate for the money."
SAP reducing headcount by up to 3,000
SAP will be slashing its headcount by roughly 2.5%, the Germany-based software company announced as it posted its fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday.
TechCrunch
Hear the right way to acquire customers with Cube and Mayfield on TechCrunch Live
I hope you can join us on this TechCrunch Live event on February 8 at 11:30 a.m. PST/2:30 p.m. EST. Christina Ross learned early on in Cube’s history that the solution must meet the customer where they’re at. Cube’s solution is unique in the FP&A world, in that it’s not trying to replace spreadsheets but rather work alongside spreadsheets. This gives her a unique take on finding product market fit — Cube isn’t trying to force customers to abandon their current solution.
TechCrunch
Whalesync wants to simplify the process of syncing data between SaaS apps
No-code is a lucrative market, then — and one chock-full of vendors. But Whalesync is doing its darndest to stand out from the crowd with a tool that bi-directionally transfers data across popular SaaS apps, including Airtable, Webflow and Notion. Whalesync was co-founded roughly a year ago by Curtis...
TechCrunch
Crypto job hunters should build personal brands and be ‘obsessed with web3’
To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important crypto stories delivered to your inbox every Thursday at 12 p.m. PT, subscribe here. Welcome back to Chain Reaction. This month was filled with announcements from major crypto firms that were laying off employees. Of course, this “trend” is...
TechCrunch
Jumia’s investors rethink their stakes — for better and worse
According to the filing, Baillie Gifford disclosed ownership of 18.75 million shares in Jumia, representing 9.39% of the company. In Jumia’s previous filing from a year ago, the asset management firm had 19.85 million shares, owning 10.06% of the company at the time. That’s a 5.50% decrease in shares and a 0.67% drop in ownership.
Laid-off tech workers could find a home at startups trying to solve the climate crisis
Climate startups have a growing talent pool and hiring is on the upswing, according to recruiters, venture capitalists, and recent hires.
TechCrunch
2022 European edtech report: Smaller rounds and fewer deals, but more angel activity
Governments, public sector organizations and many private companies moved heaven and earth to ensure public safety and adequate supply of core services. Quite clearly, spending reached unsustainable levels. But 2022 was the year when this “spending” slowed and was instead more widely rebranded and accepted as actually being “borrowing.” This...
I love the UK. But I’m glad I’m running my small business in the US | Gene Marks
I’m in London this month, and energy costs and inflation are hitting business owners hard. I don’t envy my UK counterparts
TechCrunch
Fifth Wall, focused on real estate tech and managing $3.2B, looks to eat up even more of its market
Brendan Wallace’s ambition is beginning to seem almost limitless. The L.A.-based venture firm that Wallace and cofounder Brad Greiwe launched less than seven years ago already has $3.2 billion in assets under management. But that firm, Fifth Wall, which argues there are massive financial returns at the intersection of real estate and tech, isn’t worried about digesting that capital. It’s heavy-hitting investors — CBRE, Starwood, and Arbor Realty Trust among them — don’t seem concerned, either.
TechCrunch
Where should sales sit in product-led companies?
Elcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. The adoption of product-led growth is changing how B2B companies conduct their business and leading some of them...
Spatial Labs on Its Milestone $10M Seed
The vision driving Web3 start-up Spatial Labs is vast in its implications for fashion, but also deeply personal for its Gen Z founder, Iddris Sandu. The 25-year-old tech entrepreneur raised $10 million in seed funding from high-profile investors for a blockchain technology business with global ambitions. “It’s definitely difficult being...
