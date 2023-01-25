ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
abc45.com

Police: Suspect Caught in Cameron Avenue Homicide

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division have diligently continued to investigate the murder of 63-year-old Archie Nash. Police say that 32-year-old Crystal Lakita Spencer James has now been charged with murder. James is currently being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center under no bond with a first appearance scheduled for January 26.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Greensboro Parent Charged in Deadly House Fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On December 12 around 8:00 a.m., Greensboro Police responded to assist with a house fire at 2518 Grimsley Street. After the fire was extinguished, three dead children were found inside the home. While Greensboro Fire started investigating the fire's cause, Greensboro Police began parallel death and...
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Cash Reward Offered for 8-year-old Shooting Information

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — More information is still wanted in Wednesday's shooting of an eight-year-old girl in Greensboro. Now identified as Aacuria Hinton, a bullet reportedly entered her bedroom and struck her in the top bunk bed around 1:00 a.m. She is still hospitalized in critical/life-threatening condition. Anyone with...
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Truck Flips Over on I-85 Killing Driver

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police is investigating a vehicle crash that left one person dead. The crash happened at Interstate-85 North near Alamance Church Rd. A driver identified as 68-year-old Leon Velez was driving a pickup truck, loaded with multiple bags of sand on pallets. The truck was driving north on the interstate when the left rear tire separated from the vehicle. The truck then rotated and flipped over, landing on the roof.
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Design unveiled for pavilion honoring former slave Peter Oliver

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Peter Oliver was born into slavery in 1766 in Virginia. He bought his own freedom in 1800 and returned to Salem, leasing four acres of land off current day S. Liberty St. Now, more than 200 years later, he’s being celebrated with a stunning and educational...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Longtime Reidsville High School Football Coach Jimmy Teague Retires

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — After being rumored, Reidsville High School Rams head football coach Jimmy Teague confirmed he will retire on January 26. Teague had two durations as Reidsville’s head coach from 1992-2008 and from 2012-2022, totaling 26 years in his position. Between his time at Reidsville, Teague was the offensive coordinator at Greensboro College in 2009, then a coach at Danville's George Washington High from 2010-2011. Teague’s overall Rams record is 339-58, including 11 NCHSAA state championship appearances, winning eight times. His total career mark is 380-151 across four different schools.
REIDSVILLE, NC
abc45.com

Boom Supersonic breaks ground on new aircraft superfactory

GREENESBORO, N.C. — A year to the day since Boom Supersonic announced Piedmont Triad International Airport as the new home for their Overture Superfactory, leaders from around the state descended upon Greensboro to move some dirt and get this project off the ground. “We are ready for this to...
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy