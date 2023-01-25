ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs fans breathe sigh of relief following Mahomes ankle injury update

By Jacob Kittilstad
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uh70k_0kRMtLZ000

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From the analysis of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ stride to the podium, to his description of his progress, people are paying close attention to all information about QB1’s high ankle sprain.

They have a lot to say about it too. There was a lot of positive chatter on the heels of Wednesday’s update at the Fan Zone at Union Station.

There were sighs of relief seeing Mahomes walking and expressing optimism but that’s not to say all the fan anxiety has disappeared.

End Zone Extra: Sign up to get our Kansas City Chiefs newsletter twice a week

Four days later, Mahomes high ankle sprain is still a fresh pain for fans.

“I ain’t going to lie, man. I was nervous man. I was real nervous,” Kansas City Chiefs fan Tarez Hobby said.

“It was like ‘Oh my gosh’ because I knew we could still beat Jacksonville but Cincy is like the thorn in our side,” Kansas City Chiefs fan Susan Brabant said.

“I thought for sure it was a high ankle sprain. And I thought his season was done,” Kansas City Chiefs fan Benjamin Bogedain said.

“Out of all the injuries that I’ve ever had, the ankle sprain is probably the worst. The pain is excruciating,” Bogedain said.

“It was a three month recovery and I never really fully recovered from it. Because when I had my injury I lost some speed. I lost some strength. So it actually ended my football career,” Bogedain said.

Kansas City Chiefs are underdogs in the playoffs for first time in Mahomes career

During Wednesday’s update “15” cooled some nerves by talking about his incremental re-introduction, admittedly, on a tight timeline.

“We’ll have to see what happens on Sunday for sure,” Bogedain said.

“I can’t imagine he’s going to be 100% healthy. I’m hoping at least 80%. He’s just going to have to change the way he does a couple of things,” Brabant said.

“He’s so invested and you see it in his character. I mean he doesn’t want to let anyone down – but he’s not going to let us down if he heals,” Kansas City Chiefs fan Donna Boemier said.

“Look at how all the other quarterbacks are trying to emulate him. All of them. They’re trying to do this stuff or he’s looking this way and throwing it that way. The guy’s amazing,” Boemier said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SheKnows

Tom Brady's Divorce From Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Took a Bigger Physical Toll Than Anyone Realized

Even though it was Tom Brady’s decision to unretire from the NFL, which led to his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, don’t think for a minute that the split didn’t affect him. One sports reporter is sharing how the athlete’s personal life impacted his mental and physical health during the football season. ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Darlington shared on Twitter that the 45-year-old quarterback lost a considerable amount of weight on his usual 225-pound body. “But Brady also knows his own mental focus was gone for a bulk of the season,” Darlington said in a video clip summing up Brady’s 2022-2023 season....
The Spun

Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo

Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six.  “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Look: 'The Bachelor' Alum Is Engaged To An NFL Player

Hannah Ann Sluss has officially received the final rose.  The Bachelor alum was spotted at a Cabo airport this week sporting an engagement ring. She eventually announced her engagement to Colts running back Jake Funk on social media.  Sluss and Funk have been linked together for ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy