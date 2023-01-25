Read full article on original website
Nebraska fights court action by seed companies to block AltEn from transferring funds
Six companies that formerly supplied AltEn with pesticide-coated seed have asked a federal judge to stop the defunct ethanol plant from taking steps to avoid paying for an environmental cleanup at its facility near Mead. Filed last year by Corteva, AgReliant, Beck’s Superior Hybrids, Winfield Solutions, Bayer and Syngenta, the...
Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon: No broad-based tax relief for Washingtonians
(The Centers Square) – Democrat Majority Leader Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon, D-Seattle, threw cold water on the idea of broad-based tax relief – a cut in sales or property taxes – coming out of this year’s Washington State Legislature. Meanwhile, people in other states are seeing lower...
Wisconsin budget surplus to top $7 billion by July
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s record budget surplus is growing once again. The Legislative Fiscal Bureau on Wednesday said the surplus will now hit $7.1 billion by July. That’s a half-billion dollars more than expected. Almost 90% of that increase comes from money that was set aside during...
In search of cheap power and land, crypto companies look to Nebraska
KEARNEY — On an 11-acre plot in Kearney sit dozens of what look like shipping containers. Inside the containers are racks and racks of computers. Thousands of computers, solving complicated math equations around the clock. Here on the outskirts of town, wedged between a solar field and a cornfield,...
Fee exceptions for journalists proposed for Colorado public records law
Press advocates are proposing state legislation that would make exceptions for journalists in the fee schedule of Colorado’s public records law. Reporters in the state have long asserted that the costs of obtaining public records are often too high and hinder their ability to inform the public about government business.
Auditor general questions annual property tax increases for 12 Pa. school districts
Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor this week released an audit of 12 school districts from across the state that uncovers a legal standard practice in which raise local property taxes while holding millions of dollars in their general funds. “These districts represent a cross-section of Pennsylvania — from wealthier...
CDC awards $915,000 to UNMC to place nursing students at K-12 schools
OMAHA — A $915,163 grant from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is allowing the University of Nebraska Medical Center to address a shortage of nurses at K-12 schools throughout Nebraska. The grant will place 25 nurses across UNMC’s five campuses — Omaha, Lincoln, Norfolk, Kearney and...
