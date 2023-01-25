ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Wisconsin budget surplus to top $7 billion by July

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s record budget surplus is growing once again. The Legislative Fiscal Bureau on Wednesday said the surplus will now hit $7.1 billion by July. That’s a half-billion dollars more than expected. Almost 90% of that increase comes from money that was set aside during...
WISCONSIN STATE
In search of cheap power and land, crypto companies look to Nebraska

KEARNEY — On an 11-acre plot in Kearney sit dozens of what look like shipping containers. Inside the containers are racks and racks of computers. Thousands of computers, solving complicated math equations around the clock. Here on the outskirts of town, wedged between a solar field and a cornfield,...
KEARNEY, NE
Fee exceptions for journalists proposed for Colorado public records law

Press advocates are proposing state legislation that would make exceptions for journalists in the fee schedule of Colorado’s public records law. Reporters in the state have long asserted that the costs of obtaining public records are often too high and hinder their ability to inform the public about government business.
COLORADO STATE
CDC awards $915,000 to UNMC to place nursing students at K-12 schools

OMAHA — A $915,163 grant from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is allowing the University of Nebraska Medical Center to address a shortage of nurses at K-12 schools throughout Nebraska. The grant will place 25 nurses across UNMC’s five campuses — Omaha, Lincoln, Norfolk, Kearney and...
OMAHA, NE

