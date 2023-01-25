Read full article on original website
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for “immediate” relief to some Michiganders from rising prices in her State of the State address Wednesday evening. Whitmer, the Democrat who won a second term in November, said three proposals will make a “real difference” to many residents who are “facing the pinch right now” at the grocery store and with medical bills and prescription costs.
The Michigan Legislature will set aside $200 million out of about $1 billion in spending for a paper mill in the Upper Peninsula
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling on the Democratic-controlled legislature to pass new gun laws. That call is fueling a debate at the Capitol about whether red flag and safe storage laws would prevent shootings. The governor said if the state had these laws on the books,...
Lansing, MI – State Representative William Bruck, in his response to the Governor’s State of the State address, said his top priorities for 2023 include addressing learning loss, access to mental health care, affordable and reliable energy, the environment and the economy. Rep. Bruck said, “I appreciate the...
It's the first time in 40 years that Michigan has a Democratic governor at the podium and a Democratically controlled House and Senate.
During the State of the State address Governor Gretchen Whitmer proposed universal preschool, free for all 4-year-olds in the state. The state would cover the costs of Pre-K, saving families money while getting kids in an educational setting sooner. “We were fortunate because we had access, and we could afford...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement during Wednesday’s State of the State address that she was proposing free preschool for all 4-year-olds was cause for celebration for many parents and early childhood advocates — but a source of worry for private child care providers. “There is much evidence that connection to quality, evidence-based programs have the power to permanently improve kids' lives,” Cindy Eggleton, co-founder and CEO of Brilliant Detroit, said in an email. “Universal pre-K is a big...
Legislators and local dignitaries typically account for the bulk of the attendees at a State of the State address. But the broad message and specific policy vision shared during this annual speech is intended to have the biggest impact on normal Michiganders. So we reached out to a few Michigan residents who...
Wiping the law from the books would send a strong message to Michiganders who have put it all on the line in the last couple of years for better working conditions
LANSING, Mich. — Legislators in Lansing pushed through a massive spending plan on Thursday, marking the Democrat-led Legislature's first significant spending legislation of the new term. A $1.1 billion supplemental spending proposal, Senate Bill 7, is on its way to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk after getting the approval of...
Hundreds of pro-life supporters met on the Capitol lawn for the Michigan Roe V. Wade Memorial March.
LANSING — In her fifth State of the State address, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday night laid out several proposals she said are designed to make a difference for workers, young people about to graduate and newborns. A look at key facets in her 47-minute speech, particularly those...
Knowing some basics of the U.S. Constitution will aid in understanding the role the Michigan Constitution plays in our lives. In particular, it is important to know about the concept of enumerated versus plenary powers, as well as the federal supremacy clause. The federal Constitution was ratified in 1788 and...
Lansing — The Michigan Legislature approved proposals Thursday that would provide about $1 billion in tax cuts, advancing top priorities of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer less than four weeks after Democrats took full control of the Legislature. Senators voted 27-11 to expand the state's Earned Income Tax Credit, which will...
A new system that will automatically expunge Michigan residents’ criminal records based on certain criteria means that as many as 1 million people will have easier access to jobs, housing and education. Run by the Michigan State Police (MSP), the expungement process has historically been labor-intensive: Offenders submit an...
Changes could be coming to the way local jurisdictions set speed limits in Michigan, as a bill makes its way through the state’s House of Representatives.
Changes to Michigan's minimum wage laws have been prevented, at least for the moment, thanks to a ruling from a panel of state judges. Why is Michigan's minimum wage in the news? ...
(CBS DETROIT) – The state of Michigan is making changes to a special program for people who have an opioid addiction and are on Medicaid. It can potentially help tens of thousands of MichigandersThe number of people dying in Michigan because of opioid overdose is higher than ever.According to the state's health department, there were 2,000 more deaths from drug overdoses than car crashes in 2018."It's bad nationally, it's bad in Michigan, but we are seeing some improvements in access to treatment," said Lindsey Naeyaert, state administrative manager with the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services. The state is adding...
Residents of Michigan with public pensions and other specific retirement accounts may soon enjoy new tax breaks under a bill approved by the state Senate on Thursday, and the House has approved a competing plan with significant differences. The Senate bill was approved by a vote of 23-15, with three...
I was scrolling through TikTok when I saw a guy talking about Michigan cities you don't want to visit and it struck a chord with me. The guy's video highlighted three Michigan cities and why you don't want to visit them. I'll get to those three cities in just a second, but I want to share why this upset me.
