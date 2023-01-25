ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Washington Examiner

Whitmer calls for 'immediate' relief in State of the State address

(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for “immediate” relief to some Michiganders from rising prices in her State of the State address Wednesday evening. Whitmer, the Democrat who won a second term in November, said three proposals will make a “real difference” to many residents who are “facing the pinch right now” at the grocery store and with medical bills and prescription costs.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Governor pushing gun reforms in Michigan State of the State

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling on the Democratic-controlled legislature to pass new gun laws. That call is fueling a debate at the Capitol about whether red flag and safe storage laws would prevent shootings. The governor said if the state had these laws on the books,...
MICHIGAN STATE
wlen.com

State Rep William Bruck Responds To Governor’s State of the State

Lansing, MI – State Representative William Bruck, in his response to the Governor’s State of the State address, said his top priorities for 2023 include addressing learning loss, access to mental health care, affordable and reliable energy, the environment and the economy. Rep. Bruck said, “I appreciate the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer’s pre-K for all announcement met with excitement, concerns

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement during Wednesday’s State of the State address that she was proposing free preschool for all 4-year-olds was cause for celebration for many parents and early childhood advocates — but a source of worry for private child care providers. “There is much evidence that connection to quality, evidence-based programs have the power to permanently improve kids' lives,” Cindy Eggleton, co-founder and CEO of Brilliant Detroit, said in an email. “Universal pre-K is a big...
MICHIGAN STATE
mibiz.com

7 takeaways from Whitmer’s State of the State proposals

LANSING — In her fifth State of the State address, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday night laid out several proposals she said are designed to make a difference for workers, young people about to graduate and newborns. A look at key facets in her 47-minute speech, particularly those...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan Legislature approves $1 billion in tax relief; GOP decries fairness

Lansing — The Michigan Legislature approved proposals Thursday that would provide about $1 billion in tax cuts, advancing top priorities of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer less than four weeks after Democrats took full control of the Legislature. Senators voted 27-11 to expand the state's Earned Income Tax Credit, which will...
CBS Detroit

Michigan expands program to help battle opioid epidemic

(CBS DETROIT) – The state of Michigan is making changes to a special program for people who have an opioid addiction and are on Medicaid. It can potentially help tens of thousands of MichigandersThe number of people dying in Michigan because of opioid overdose is higher than ever.According to the state's health department, there were 2,000 more deaths from drug overdoses than car crashes in 2018."It's bad nationally, it's bad in Michigan, but we are seeing some improvements in access to treatment," said Lindsey Naeyaert, state administrative manager with the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services. The state is adding...
MICHIGAN STATE

