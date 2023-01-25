(CBS DETROIT) – The state of Michigan is making changes to a special program for people who have an opioid addiction and are on Medicaid. It can potentially help tens of thousands of MichigandersThe number of people dying in Michigan because of opioid overdose is higher than ever.According to the state's health department, there were 2,000 more deaths from drug overdoses than car crashes in 2018."It's bad nationally, it's bad in Michigan, but we are seeing some improvements in access to treatment," said Lindsey Naeyaert, state administrative manager with the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services. The state is adding...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO