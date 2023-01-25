Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former actor of James at 15 and Salem's Lot Lance Kerwin Passes away at 62James PatrickSan Clemente, CA
James Kerwin Has Died: Star of TV's Classic "James at 15" SeriesHerbie J PilatoSan Clemente, CA
California witness reports orange ball of light 'flying oddly'Roger MarshCalifornia State
3 Creative Ways to Sell Your House in EscondidoAlexCapEscondido, CA
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
Related
californiaglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Predicts Drastic Downturns In The San Jose, San Diego Housing Markets In 2023
According to a new report by investment bank Goldman Sachs, both the San Diego and San Jose housing markets are likely to see massive declines housing prices this year, with 25% decreases predicted and prices likely to be similar to where they were during the Great Recession in the late 2000’s.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in California
California is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
The 4 best cities to buy a house in 2023
If you’re in the market for a house, you might want to wait a while – the prices of homes in at least four U.S. markets are expected to drop dramatically.
How Much Does It Cost to Play Torrey Pines Golf Course?
First opened in 1957, Torrey Pines Golf Course, which is owned and operated by the city of San Diego, has been an annual stop on the PGA Tour since 1968. And that annual stop has seen many of golf’s all-time greats walk away with a trophy, including Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Tom Watson, Phil Mickelson, and, of course, Tiger Woods.
Sushi Ichifuji to Debut This Spring in Linda Vista
Japanese Omakase Restaurant to Replace Sushi Diner
John Olive and Dave Cassaw, longtime rivals at Torrey Pines and La Costa Canyon, reach milestone victories
(Lead photos by Anna Scipione) SAN MARCOS, Calif. – 26 years after taking the reins of the boys’ basketball program at Torrey Pines, head coach John Olive has reached the 600-win mark. Friday’s win over San Marcos to reach 600 did not come easy for Olive and the Falcons. Torrey Pines trailed by ...
Alohana Acai Bowls To Add New Spot in Oceanside
Healthy Acai Shop Planning Further Expansion in North County
San Diego State viewed as having an "easy case for Pac-12 expansion"
With the two Los Angeles schools leaving the Pac-12 many are tabbing San Diego State as the perfect replacement
Eater
20 Romantic Restaurants in San Diego for Date Night
San Diego might be known as a casual town, but our restaurants sure do know how to set the scene if you’re looking to make an impression on a first date or celebrate a relationship milestone. From dimly-lit bistros to splashy Michelin-starred venues, here are 20 spots ready to help you sweep that special someone off their feet as Valentine’s Day approaches.
Coast News
Rahm tied for 116th at Farmers Insurance Open; three tied for lead
SAN DIEGO — Jon Rahm is in danger of missing the cut in the $8.7 million Farmers Insurance Open today after shooting a 1-over 73 on Torrey Pines Golf Course’s South Course following victories in his past two starts on the PGA Tour. The field will be reduced...
Vehicle rams into Camp Pendleton gate
A car attempted to gain unauthorized access to Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Calif., Friday evening, according to the Marine Corps Base Twitter.
San Diego's 'Sunset Cliffs Sea Cave' Comes with a Stern Warning for Visitors
Following this important rule will keep your visit a safe one.
Netflix series stars of 'Selling Sunet' opening new office in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — The Oppenheim Group, stars of the hit Netflix series "Selling Sunset," announced their plans to open a new sprawling office in San Diego. The real-estate giant group took to social media to share that their fourth and newest office was planned to open in the La Jolla area of San Diego.
La Jolla's La Casa de los Amigos gets historic designation from San Diego board
A local preservationist hails the decision as 'glorious,' and the applicants for a planned development of the property hope for clear guidance on what they will be allowed to do.
How do the waves stay outside of The Marine Room in La Jolla?
SAN DIEGO — If you've ever been to the Marine Room restaurant in La Jolla, you know the food is great but it's the waves that are the big attraction. During the last King Tide, the waves were crashing over the building. But how do the waves stay outside and not crash through the iconic windows? Well, we're going to answer that question.
4 San Diego-area restaurants make Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ in US
This year, eateries across 30 states and Washington, D.C. made the list, though some states have far more restaurant representation than others.
This San Diego Pizza Is One of the 100 Best In America
Here’s where you can get one of the best pizzas in the nation, right here in San Diego!
Scripps Ranch residents ponder moving after falling trees wreak havok
Some residents in Scripps Ranch are considering moving to an area without eucalyptus trees after their neighborhood was hit by fallen trees Thursday.
6 Michelin Guide restaurants in San Diego for a romantic Valentine’s Day
Whether you’re celebrating your first or fiftieth Valentine’s Day with your special someone, if you’re looking to treat them to a romantic meal, here’s a couple local, eateries recommended by Michelin Guide that are sure to make you and your date’s night a memorable one.
Arborist in San Diego explains why wind topples eucalyptus trees more easily
After this week's Santa Ana winds, eucalyptus trees toppled more than any others. ABC10 News Reporter Moses Small spoke to an arborist to learn why so many of these trees are now on the ground.
Comments / 0