WSAV-TV
8th Annual Savannah Traffick Jam raises awareness
The 8th Annual Savannah Traffick Jam was held over the weekend, raising awareness for survivors of human trafficking. The 8th Annual Savannah Traffick Jam was held over the weekend, raising awareness for survivors of human trafficking. Mayor Van Johnson reacts to Tyre Nichols death. Mayor Van Johnson reacts to the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Road could be closed ‘up to four hours’ after cement truck spills in Savannah
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials have closed the lanes between Cloverdale Drive and Carr Avenue after a cement truck spilled over. The road will be closed for “up to four hours” according to Savannah police officials. Area residents and commuters could be impacted, officials say. Motorists...
Dean Forest Road to close for 4 days in February
SAVANNAH, Ga. – Those who have plans to travel on Dean Forest Road at I-16 next month will have to take a detour. Today, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced SR 307/Dean Forest Road at I-16 is scheduled to be closed starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, and will not reopen until […]
WSAV-TV
Statesboro peaking at right time
Headed into the final weeks for region play, the Blue Devils are second in Region 1-AAAAA and have won four straight contests. Headed into the final weeks for region play, the Blue Devils are second in Region 1-AAAAA and have won four straight contests. 8th Annual Savannah Traffick Jam raises...
Georgia DOT plans to raise Savannah bridge for larger ships
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia officials have signed off on a plan to raise Savannah’s towering suspension bridge to make room for larger cargo ships to reach the city’s busy seaport. The state Department of Transportation’s board at its January meeting approved hiring a contractor later this...
wgxa.tv
Rose Hill Cemetery preservation and restoration
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- After visiting a cemetery in disrepair, Joey Fernandez brought in an archeologist to take a look and asked who could be called in to repair it. Disheartened by being told there was no one to call, Fernandez spent the next few months researching and realized if anything was going to be done, he'd have to learn how to do it himself. Seeking out preservation experts in Savannah, he began to become an expert himself.
WSAV-TV
Port Wenworth opens new police substation in response to growing city
The exponential growth of the city of Port Wentworth is creating a bigger need for public safety. On Thursday, the police department introduced its new substation to fill that need. Port Wenworth opens new police substation in response …. The exponential growth of the city of Port Wentworth is creating...
wtoc.com
Savannah Police Department mourns the loss of mounted patrol horse
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department mourns the loss of mounted patrol horse Sgt. Bobby. Sgt. Bobby, 22, the longest serving horse with the SPD Mounted Patrol, passed away Friday night in his stall. Police say he joined the unit in 2004 at the age of 3 and...
WJCL
Bluffton officials to hold open community discussion regarding killing of Tyre Nichols
BLUFFTON, S.C. — The Bluffton Police Chief, town officials and members of Bluffton MLK Observance Committee will host an open discussion Tuesday to give people an opportunity to voice their emotions about the killing of Tyre Nichols. The discussion will take place at the Rotary Community Center within Oscar...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest City in Georgia
Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
Ninth annual GreenFest set for Feb. 18 in Downtown Statesboro
Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful and the City of Statesboro are gearing up for the ninth annual GreenFest in Downtown Statesboro. The event will take place Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with sustainable fun for the whole family to enjoy. The goal of GreenFest 2023 is to...
secretatlanta.co
Downtown Savannah’s Oyster Bar Is The Latest Hotspot For Southern Seafood
Savannah’s historic charm and gorgeous scenery is one of the best things about this quaint city. A close second is all the amazing food that an be found in this Southern city. From steakhouses to seafood houses, and everything in between, Savannah, GA is your destination. Now tourists and locals alike can add one more restaurant to their must visit list in Savannah …Sorry Charlie’s.
WJCL
Savannah native named as new director of Coastal Health District
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) announced a Savannah native to lead the Coastal Health District. Dr. Bonzo Reddick will now lead the agency, which covers public health programs in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties. WJCL 22 News spoke with...
wtoc.com
8th annual Traffick Jam held Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Human trafficking is an issue that affects communities not just across the country, but across the world. Community leaders in Savannah gathered for the annual Traffick Jam event which explains the dangers of human trafficking and demonstrates how to be proactive. A survivor of human trafficking...
WJCL
Hinesville 12-year-old flown to Savannah hospital after being hit by car
HINESVILLE, Ga. — A 12-year-old had to be flown to the hospital Saturday night after being hit by a car in Hinesville. It happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. According to the Hinesville Police Department, the child was walking along the side of the roadway on Shaw Road and Forest Lake Drive when he was hit.
Local Sports Report: Savannah High gets to ten wins
Savannah High gets their tenth win of the season after beating Claxton, 48-39. Long County sweeps in boys and girls basketball against Savannah Country Day.
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections Jan 19 – 28, 2023
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. WAFFLE HOUSE 910. 446 S MAIN ST STATESBORO, GA 30458. Phone Number: (478) 394-0913. Permit Type: Food Service.
WSAV-TV
Alex Murdaugh interview with SLED, Colleton County Sheriff's Office
Video evidence of an interview taken the night of the murders. Alex Murdaugh interview with SLED, Colleton County …. Video evidence of an interview taken the night of the murders. Statesboro peaking at right time. Headed into the final weeks for region play, the Blue Devils are second in Region...
WSAV-TV
Where’s Bunny Ware?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s time to see Where Bunny Ware has been this week. From the Forsyth Farmers Market, to the Low Country Home and Garden Show, and we can’t forget about the Ardsley Station‘s Sip’s at the Station event with Simply Savannah! There are so many fantastic and fun filled events for everyone to enjoy around the Hostess City of the South.
Georgia Southern student injured in Statesboro apartment shooting
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A student at Georgia Southern University was injured in a shooting late Wednesday night, according to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD). On Jan. 25, officers responded to 111 South Apartments on Rucker Lane on reports of a man shot. Upon arrival, police located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The […]
