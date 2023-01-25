ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV-TV

8th Annual Savannah Traffick Jam raises awareness

The 8th Annual Savannah Traffick Jam was held over the weekend, raising awareness for survivors of human trafficking. The 8th Annual Savannah Traffick Jam was held over the weekend, raising awareness for survivors of human trafficking. Mayor Van Johnson reacts to Tyre Nichols death. Mayor Van Johnson reacts to the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Dean Forest Road to close for 4 days in February

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Those who have plans to travel on Dean Forest Road at I-16 next month will have to take a detour. Today, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced SR 307/Dean Forest Road at I-16 is scheduled to be closed starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, and will not reopen until […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Statesboro peaking at right time

Headed into the final weeks for region play, the Blue Devils are second in Region 1-AAAAA and have won four straight contests. Headed into the final weeks for region play, the Blue Devils are second in Region 1-AAAAA and have won four straight contests. 8th Annual Savannah Traffick Jam raises...
STATESBORO, GA
wgxa.tv

Rose Hill Cemetery preservation and restoration

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- After visiting a cemetery in disrepair, Joey Fernandez brought in an archeologist to take a look and asked who could be called in to repair it. Disheartened by being told there was no one to call, Fernandez spent the next few months researching and realized if anything was going to be done, he'd have to learn how to do it himself. Seeking out preservation experts in Savannah, he began to become an expert himself.
MACON, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Police Department mourns the loss of mounted patrol horse

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department mourns the loss of mounted patrol horse Sgt. Bobby. Sgt. Bobby, 22, the longest serving horse with the SPD Mounted Patrol, passed away Friday night in his stall. Police say he joined the unit in 2004 at the age of 3 and...
SAVANNAH, GA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Oldest City in Georgia

Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
GEORGIA STATE
secretatlanta.co

Downtown Savannah’s Oyster Bar Is The Latest Hotspot For Southern Seafood

Savannah’s historic charm and gorgeous scenery is one of the best things about this quaint city. A close second is all the amazing food that an be found in this Southern city. From steakhouses to seafood houses, and everything in between, Savannah, GA is your destination. Now tourists and locals alike can add one more restaurant to their must visit list in Savannah …Sorry Charlie’s.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah native named as new director of Coastal Health District

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) announced a Savannah native to lead the Coastal Health District. Dr. Bonzo Reddick will now lead the agency, which covers public health programs in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties. WJCL 22 News spoke with...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

8th annual Traffick Jam held Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Human trafficking is an issue that affects communities not just across the country, but across the world. Community leaders in Savannah gathered for the annual Traffick Jam event which explains the dangers of human trafficking and demonstrates how to be proactive. A survivor of human trafficking...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Where’s Bunny Ware?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s time to see Where Bunny Ware has been this week. From the Forsyth Farmers Market, to the Low Country Home and Garden Show, and we can’t forget about the Ardsley Station‘s Sip’s at the Station event with Simply Savannah! There are so many fantastic and fun filled events for everyone to enjoy around the Hostess City of the South.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Georgia Southern student injured in Statesboro apartment shooting

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A student at Georgia Southern University was injured in a shooting late Wednesday night, according to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD). On Jan. 25, officers responded to 111 South Apartments on Rucker Lane on reports of a man shot. Upon arrival, police located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The […]
STATESBORO, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy