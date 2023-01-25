Read full article on original website
Related
Who Are the Living Relatives of Adolf Hitler?
It must be quite tough to live in the present while people are aware that you are a relative of one of the most terrible persons to have ever lived since the number of lives lost as a result of his ideals will never be forgotten.
A Jewish family fleeing the Nazis sold a Picasso in 1938. Their heirs want it back
One of Pablo Picasso's Blue Period paintings is at the center of a lawsuit between a Jewish family and New York's Guggenheim Museum.
‘A treasure of humanity’: 102-year-old Nazi prosecutor is still pushing for peace
Ben Ferencz, the last surviving prosecutor from the Nuremberg trials, answered the phone in bright spirits. “Good morning,” he hollered. “Ask your questions.”. Nearly 75 years had passed since Ferencz secured convictions against 22 Nazi death squad commanders responsible for the murder of more than 1 million Jews and others. The trials marked the first time in history that mass murderers were prosecuted for war crimes, and Ferencz was only 27 at the time. He went on to play a crucial role in securing compensation for Holocaust survivors and in the creation of the International Criminal Court at The Hague.
The German Couple Beheaded for Protesting Against the Nazi
The German Couple Beheaded for Protesting Against the Nazi. Whenever we talk about Nazi Germany, the first thing that comes to mind is the concentration camps and the mass murder of the Jews.
Winning bidders of ‘despicable’ Nazi memorabilia urged to donate items to Sydney Jewish Museum
SS paraphernalia and an album of 500 photos from concentration camps which sold for $25,000 among items at Queensland auction
3,000-year-old wishing well uncovered in Germany. Take a look at the items left inside
More than 100 artifacts may have been placed in the well as offerings during a long drought.
A Closer Look at the Unforeseen Relationship Between Adolf Hitler and His Jewish Heritage
Growing up, if you were a history nerd, you might have heard at some point that Hitler had Jewish heritage. I've heard it so many times that I can't recall hearing it for the first time. Hitler's paternal grandfather was indeed believed to be a Jew.
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Wagner chief tells inmates 'don't rape women' after releasing them in return for fighting in Ukraine
The prisoners were recruited by Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin who offered them an amnesty in return for joining Russia's failing invasion of Ukraine.
Josef Mengele, known as The Angel of Death, performed disturbing experimentation with prisoners, especially twins.
Also known as The Angel of Death, Josef Mengele was known to conduct inhumane experiments on prisoners at Auschwitz. Josef Mengele was born on March 16, 1911, in Güzburg, Germany.
There Was a Ceasefire Between Germany and Russia To Fight Off Large Packs of Wolves During WWI
During WWI, fighting between Germany and Russia was prolific along the Eastern Front. Trench warfare, chemical weapons, and disease were many of the daily hardships that were endured by soldiers from both countries. However, there was an unlikely foe that actually brought these two countries together for a short period of time. And that was the large quantity of wolves in the area.
Sensuality & Independence: An Interview with Karen Lamassonne
In an early watercolor series by Karen Lamassone—a Colombian American artist with a survey spanning five decades at the Swiss Institute in New York—an anonymous female figure is shown in closely cropped domestic interiors: standing nude at a bookshelf, sitting on a floor, stepping out of a tiled shower. In many of these works (all part of the series Baños, from 1978–81), a mirror becomes a secondary frame within the image, with its reflective surface appearing almost as a precursor to the iPhone screen. Whether their presence is visual, literal, or merely implied, screens and monitors are a recurring motif...
‘I buckled when I saw her remains’ – the biopic about ‘Europe’s first female suicide bomber’
After repeating ‘fake news’ about Hasna Aït Boulahcen’s role in the Paris attacks, Dina Amer switched from journalism to directing – to uncover deeper truths about this tragic misfit
35 Horrifying Images of World War II
To those who haven’t lived – or aren’t living – through it, war often seems distant, geographically and notionally. We read of sieges, battles, destruction, death and understand how tragic they are, but mere words don’t always fully capture war’s horrors – or, for that matter, its triumphs. Photographs – along with films and videos […]
2,500-year-old pantry — still partly stocked — unearthed during construction in Germany
Archaeologists were excavating the area so a school can be built.
Ancient Egyptian pharaoh Ramesses II's 'handsome' face revealed in striking reconstruction
Scientists have used facial reconstruction techniques to show what the Egyptian pharaoh Ramesses II looked like in his prime.
Suella Braverman tells Holocaust survivor she will not apologise for ‘invasion’ rhetoric
Suella Braverman has said she will not apologise for her language after a Holocaust survivor told the home secretary her description of migrants as an “invasion” was akin to rhetoric the Nazis used to justify murdering her family. Braverman was confronted by Joan Salter, 83, during a meeting...
Nazi Scientists Were Secretly Employed By The U.S. Government After WWII: OPERATION PAPERCLIP
As WWII came to an end, countries around the world began gathering up as much information and technology from the German Nazi’s as they could. Fearing that the Soviet Union was also trying to get their hands on whatever valuable information they could get from the Germans, the United States government believed it was in their best interest to adopt the scientists who worked for the Third Reich.
The actor who played Ashley Wilkes in "Gone With the Wind" was shot down by the Germans in World War II
Leslie Howard Steiner (1893 - 1943) was an English actor, director, and producer who is best known for his role as Ashley Wilkes in the classic 1939 movie, Gone With the Wind. As a young adult even before he got into the movies, Leslie became interested in the war effort. During World War I, he voluntarily enlisted as a private in the British Army.
Mass burial of decapitated Roman bodies found in UK
The skeletons of 17 decapitated bodies have been uncovered by archaeologists at a Roman burial site in the United Kingdom, experts said. A team of experts from the University of Oxford discovered the burial sites in Wintringham near St. Neots, Cambridgeshire– about 50 miles north of London, the BBC reported on Saturday. The headless skeletons were among several Iron Age and Roman finds in the area, which is being excavated in anticipation of the development of 2,800 homes. In addition to the skeletons, archeologists uncovered an Iron Age settlement that included a road network, farming enclosures, and 40 roadhouses. Roman coins, brooches, pottery, a...
Comments / 0