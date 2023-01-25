ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Who Are the Living Relatives of Adolf Hitler?

It must be quite tough to live in the present while people are aware that you are a relative of one of the most terrible persons to have ever lived since the number of lives lost as a result of his ideals will never be forgotten.
NBC News

‘A treasure of humanity’: 102-year-old Nazi prosecutor is still pushing for peace

Ben Ferencz, the last surviving prosecutor from the Nuremberg trials, answered the phone in bright spirits. “Good morning,” he hollered. “Ask your questions.”. Nearly 75 years had passed since Ferencz secured convictions against 22 Nazi death squad commanders responsible for the murder of more than 1 million Jews and others. The trials marked the first time in history that mass murderers were prosecuted for war crimes, and Ferencz was only 27 at the time. He went on to play a crucial role in securing compensation for Holocaust survivors and in the creation of the International Criminal Court at The Hague.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Kyle Schepperley

There Was a Ceasefire Between Germany and Russia To Fight Off Large Packs of Wolves During WWI

During WWI, fighting between Germany and Russia was prolific along the Eastern Front. Trench warfare, chemical weapons, and disease were many of the daily hardships that were endured by soldiers from both countries. However, there was an unlikely foe that actually brought these two countries together for a short period of time. And that was the large quantity of wolves in the area.
Art in America

Sensuality & Independence: An Interview with Karen Lamassonne

In an early watercolor series by Karen Lamassone—a Colombian American artist with a survey spanning five decades at the Swiss Institute in New York—an anonymous female figure is shown in closely cropped domestic interiors: standing nude at a bookshelf, sitting on a floor, stepping out of a tiled shower. In many of these works (all part of the series Baños, from 1978–81), a mirror becomes a secondary frame within the image, with its reflective surface appearing almost as a precursor to the iPhone screen. Whether their presence is visual, literal, or merely implied, screens and monitors are a recurring motif...
24/7 Wall St.

35 Horrifying Images of World War II

To those who haven’t lived – or aren’t living – through it, war often seems distant, geographically and notionally. We read of sieges, battles, destruction, death and understand how tragic they are, but mere words don’t always fully capture war’s horrors – or, for that matter, its triumphs. Photographs – along with films and videos […]
Kyle Schepperley

Nazi Scientists Were Secretly Employed By The U.S. Government After WWII: OPERATION PAPERCLIP

As WWII came to an end, countries around the world began gathering up as much information and technology from the German Nazi’s as they could. Fearing that the Soviet Union was also trying to get their hands on whatever valuable information they could get from the Germans, the United States government believed it was in their best interest to adopt the scientists who worked for the Third Reich.
New York Post

Mass burial of decapitated Roman bodies found in UK

The skeletons of 17 decapitated bodies have been uncovered by archaeologists at a Roman burial site in the United Kingdom, experts said. A team of experts from the University of Oxford discovered the burial sites in Wintringham near St. Neots, Cambridgeshire– about 50 miles north of London, the BBC reported on Saturday. The headless skeletons were among several Iron Age and Roman finds in the area, which is being excavated in anticipation of the development of 2,800 homes. In addition to the skeletons, archeologists uncovered an Iron Age settlement that included a road network, farming enclosures, and 40 roadhouses.  Roman coins, brooches, pottery, a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy