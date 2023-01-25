Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
70and73.com
How concerns over a house are pushing Moorestown toward a historic preservation law.
For 134 years, the huge white house has occupied a corner lot on Moorestown's Chester Avenue, a short walk from the town's historic Main Street. Built for Philadelphia merchant John H. Perkins, the structure's 4,887 square feet held seven bedrooms. In recent years, it was refitted as a funeral home...
Here’s How A ‘Curious Kitty Cat’ Prompted A Fire Department Response In Morris County
No, we’re not kidding! Emergency crews blamed (well, let’s say attributed) the cause of an early morning call regarding a gaseous odor in Morris County to a “curious kitty cat” — here’s how. The cat managed to jump onto the counter of an apartment...
N.J. bakery closing after 43 years in business
An iconic New Jersey bakery is closing after more than four decades. Dom’s Bakery Grand, a Hoboken baking staple, closed its doors for good on Saturday, Jan. 28. The 43-year-old bakery was located at 506 Grand St. “As many of you know, we have made the decision to close...
Peddler’s Village Announces 2023 Festivals and Events at Their Popular Lahaska Shopping Center
Peddler’s Village, a countryside shopping, dining, lodging, and family entertainment destination in the heart of historic Bucks County that is widely recognized for its popular festivals and events, will be presenting a wide range of year-round events in 2023. Created in 1962 and now named as the region’s number-one...
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
Massive indoor go-kart facility reopens in N.J. after 6 months of renovations
A renovated indoor go-kart track has reopened in New Jersey. RPM Raceway unveiled its upgraded indoor go-kart experience in Jersey City on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The entertainment center at 99 Caven Point Rd. went through a six-month remodel that RPM Raceway now heralds as one of the world’s largest go-kart tracks.
County saves Jersey Shore woods as open space in $8.5M deal, killing plan to build houses
Nearly 32 acres of open land owned by the Catholic Church in Brick will be preserved and a plan to build dozens of houses on the site will be scrapped under a preliminary deal reached Wednesday, county officials said. The Ocean County Natural Lands Trust Fund Advisory Committee approved the...
wrnjradio.com
Two Washington Township police recruits graduate academy
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The Washington Township Police Department is welcoming two new officers, following their graduation Friday from the Mercer County Police Academy. In the summer of 2022, Anthony Spiridigliozzi and Christopher Santamaria began their journey to the Washington Township Police Department. During this hiring process...
Ocean County, NJ hopes to nix massive overdevelopment project in this town
🌳 Proposed 59 single family home construction gets rejected in Ocean County. 🌳 Instead of the housing set up, there could be acres of open space preserved in Brick. 🌳 You have a say in determining the next steps for this parcel of land on Laurel Avenue.
Ocean County Deli Manager Remembered By Community
SOUTH TOMS RIVER – The entire community is mourning the sudden loss of a well-known manager from a local deli everyone in the surrounding area came to know and love. Mickel “Mike” DeNino was the manager of Luigi’s Deli Meat Market for over 25 years, and has passed away. DeNino was a Bayville resident for many years.
The Most Spectacular Sunset Views Can Be Seen At This New Jersey Restaurant
You can see a fabulous sunset from this New Jersey restaurant better than anywhere else in New Jersey. Hard to believe because of all the beautiful restaurants right here in Ocean County and Monmouth County with some gorgeous sunset views. According to inyourstate.com, this hidden gem of a restaurant is...
Daily Princetonian
Princeton graduate student found deceased at off-campus residence
This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes availaible. Content Warning: The following article contains mention of death. University Counseling services are available at 609-258-3141, and the Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 988. A Crisis Text Line is also available in the United States; text HOME to 741741. Students can contact residential college staff and the Office of Religious Life for other support and resources. For employees, Carebridge counseling services are available 24/7 by calling (800) 437-0911.
A Must Visit Fantastic Restaurant with a Waterfall View in New Jersey
There is nothing better when it comes to restaurants than combining a fantastic menu with breathtaking sights. That's exactly what you have at this location in Clinton, New Jersey. Great food and fabulous views. According to a recent article by Only In Your State, you get both the food and...
Hearing on assisted living facility on historic Gulick House property will continue in February
It was a standing-room only crowd at the public hearing on Care One at Lawrence LLC’s proposed assisted living facility at the historic William Gulick House property drew a standing-room-only crowd at the Lawrence Township Zoning Board of Adjustment’s meeting. More than 40 residents filled the meeting room...
phillyvoice.com
Two bald eagle eggs spotted on New Jersey farm's nest cam
Fans of the Duke Farms Eagle Cam will have a pair of eggs to keep tabs on in the coming weeks as they wait for the chicks to hatch at the New Jersey nature preserve. The livestream of the nest in Hillsborough Township, Somerset County now shows two eggs in the nest. The first egg popped up earlier this month.
Princeton Police blotter
Someone entered a Jonathan Dayton Court home and stole $4,000 in cash. The theft was reported Jan. 21. A 32-year-old Hamilton Township man was arrested on two outstanding warrants totaling $1,510 from the Hamilton Township Municipal Court after he was stopped by police on Nassau Street Jan. 18. He was turned over to the Hamilton Township Police Department.
Community Bulletin Board: Monroe: Jan. 24
New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
Code Blue in Effect for Madison and Morris County Through Sunday
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ - A Code Blue has been issued for Morris County beginning Thursday January 26. Temperatures are expected to fall into the 30's tonight, stated the National Weather Service. Temperatures will climb to 40 degrees on Friday but fall into the high 20's Friday evening. Warming Center locations can be found at: https://www.nj211.org/njcodeblue
Please Help Return This Monmouth County Lost Dog With Her Family
Our pets are family pure and simple. They love us unconditionally and we love them back. It is unimaginable to think about them being lost and trying to find their way home but that is the situation for a family in Sea Bright and they are hoping you can help.
GoFundMe Started to Support Family of BRHS Teacher, Whose Son Died Friday
BRIDGEWATER, NJ - A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of a Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District teacher, whose son died in a tragic accident Friday. Cody Blihar, the son of a Bridgewater-Raritan High School teacher, died unexpectedly Friday, according to the campaign, and his wife, Monica, is due to give birth to their son in early February. The campaign was started by BRHS teachers Sarah Cleary and Lori Kendis. The money, according to the campaign, is being raised to alleviate the financial burden that his wife will face following Blihar's death and the birth of their son, supporting him as a newborn and later in his education. To donate, click here.
centraljersey.com
