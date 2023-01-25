ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

NJ.com

N.J. bakery closing after 43 years in business

An iconic New Jersey bakery is closing after more than four decades. Dom’s Bakery Grand, a Hoboken baking staple, closed its doors for good on Saturday, Jan. 28. The 43-year-old bakery was located at 506 Grand St. “As many of you know, we have made the decision to close...
HOBOKEN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Two Washington Township police recruits graduate academy

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The Washington Township Police Department is welcoming two new officers, following their graduation Friday from the Mercer County Police Academy. In the summer of 2022, Anthony Spiridigliozzi and Christopher Santamaria began their journey to the Washington Township Police Department. During this hiring process...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Deli Manager Remembered By Community

SOUTH TOMS RIVER – The entire community is mourning the sudden loss of a well-known manager from a local deli everyone in the surrounding area came to know and love. Mickel “Mike” DeNino was the manager of Luigi’s Deli Meat Market for over 25 years, and has passed away. DeNino was a Bayville resident for many years.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Princetonian

Princeton graduate student found deceased at off-campus residence

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes availaible. Content Warning: The following article contains mention of death. University Counseling services are available at 609-258-3141, and the Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 988. A Crisis Text Line is also available in the United States; text HOME to 741741. Students can contact residential college staff and the Office of Religious Life for other support and resources. For employees, Carebridge counseling services are available 24/7 by calling (800) 437-0911.
PRINCETON, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Two bald eagle eggs spotted on New Jersey farm's nest cam

Fans of the Duke Farms Eagle Cam will have a pair of eggs to keep tabs on in the coming weeks as they wait for the chicks to hatch at the New Jersey nature preserve. The livestream of the nest in Hillsborough Township, Somerset County now shows two eggs in the nest. The first egg popped up earlier this month.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Princeton Packet

Princeton Police blotter

Someone entered a Jonathan Dayton Court home and stole $4,000 in cash. The theft was reported Jan. 21. A 32-year-old Hamilton Township man was arrested on two outstanding warrants totaling $1,510 from the Hamilton Township Municipal Court after he was stopped by police on Nassau Street Jan. 18. He was turned over to the Hamilton Township Police Department.
PRINCETON, NJ
centraljersey.com

Community Bulletin Board: Monroe: Jan. 24

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Code Blue in Effect for Madison and Morris County Through Sunday

MORRIS  COUNTY, NJ - A Code Blue has been issued for Morris County beginning Thursday January 26.   Temperatures are expected to fall into the 30's tonight, stated the National Weather Service.  Temperatures will climb to 40 degrees on Friday but fall into the high 20's Friday evening. Warming Center locations can be found at: https://www.nj211.org/njcodeblue
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

GoFundMe Started to Support Family of BRHS Teacher, Whose Son Died Friday

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of a Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District teacher, whose son died in a tragic accident Friday. Cody Blihar, the son of a Bridgewater-Raritan High School teacher, died unexpectedly Friday, according to the campaign, and his wife, Monica, is due to give birth to their son in early February. The campaign was started by BRHS teachers Sarah Cleary and Lori Kendis. The money, according to the campaign, is being raised to alleviate the financial burden that his wife will face following Blihar's death and the birth of their son, supporting him as a newborn and later in his education. To donate, click here.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

