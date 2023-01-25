Read full article on original website
Ford Pro CEO Touts 'Big Opportunity' To Trim Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning Costs By Using LFP Batteries
Electric vehicle makers, constrained by slowing demand, are striving to make their cars affordable to cash-strapped buyers. Ford Motor Company F on its part is working on ways to trim costs and potentially pass through the benefit to consumers. What Happened: The lithium-iron-phosphate, or LFP, battery, would come to Ford’s...
electrek.co
Awesome Alibaba: Low-cost backyard construction equipment, batteries included
Regularly readers of my Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week column will know that I usually dig around Chinese shopping sites to find the wackiest and coolest little EVs in the world. That’s resulted in finding everything from electric submarines to mini electric Jeeps. But this time I’d say that today’s vehicles are less weird and more awesome, especially if you’ve been looking for your own electrically-powered construction equipment for your property or work site. These little electric mini loaders could be the perfect size for hobby farms and small ranches. And they’re pretty darn affordable, too!
Trucks Are Tanking: America’s Appetite for the Pickup Is Dropping
The 2022 model year was not good for pickup truck sales, continuing a downward slide. So what happened and what's on the horizon? The post Trucks Are Tanking: America’s Appetite for the Pickup Is Dropping appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
torquenews.com
Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!
Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
Washington Examiner
California is scrambling to fix its anti-nuclear mistake
California Democrats are just now realizing that they have made a huge mistake in energy policy, and reality is once again rubbing their noses in it. This time, reality takes the form of federal regulators, who have spiked the state’s attempt to fast-track the extension of the life of its last nuclear plant, Diablo Canyon.
Truth About Cars
Study: Electric Cars Cost More to "Fill up" Than Gas
A Michigan-based think tank has claimed that it now costs less to drive an internal combustion vehicle 100 miles than to charge up a comparably all-electric vehicle using home charging. Though this claim comes with a few caveats, starting with acknowledging that this only applies to “midpriced” vehicles based on the national average for fuel and electricity rates.
China's 2022 smartphone shipments the lowest in 10 years - research firm
SHANGHAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - China's smartphone sales fell 13% year-on-year in 2022, the largest plunge for the sector in a decade as consumers spent cautiously, market research firm IDC said on Sunday.
MotorTrend Magazine
How to Identify a Ford 8.8 Rear Axle
The venerable Ford 9-inch axle, longtime favorite of junkyard-scrounging hot-rodders, has practically been the default pick since its debut in the late 1950s. At this point, however, Ford hasn't built a 9-inch-equipped vehicle in decades, and although the aftermarket has extended the design's longevity, the chances of scavenging a good one in the wild have hit historic lows.
Top Speed
A New Type Of Ford F-150 Is In The Works
Time and again, automakers launch new variants of their models on the market to keep customers' interest in the product high even years after market launch. And this strategy seems to work, considering the large number of manufacturers who participate in it. Ford is no exception and offers its most successful model series, the F-150, in various variants such as Raptor or Tremor with certain engines and equipment options that would otherwise not be available in this combination. To keep the interest in its pickup truck high for the next years, Ford has now secured the naming rights for further variants of the F-150. The "Thunder" could be based on a European model from Ford and give the F-150 an even more robust and edgy look than it already has.
rv-pro.com
Aqua-Hot Debuts the New 125M Heating System
Aqua-Hot, an Airxcel brand that makes hydronic heating systems for the RV market, has debuted its new 125 Modular system. Building on the Aqua-Hot 125 series it created for diesel and gasoline, the 125 Modular is a complete, thermal hydronic heating system that the company said provides comfort and continuous hot water with individual components that can be installed neatly where interior space allows in Class B RVs. The compact modular components easily integrate into areas within the cabinetry, benches, seating or storage.
Dreams of More Affordable Electric Cars Can Be Killed by 1 Factor
The cost of electric cars has been climbing for the past few years. Don't get your hopes up for a price drop anytime soon. The post Dreams of More Affordable Electric Cars Can Be Killed by 1 Factor appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
wealthinsidermag.com
Living With Climate Change: Gas-stove ban: As U.S. moves closer to action, cooks want to know, ‘What’s the real risk?’
The U.S. as a whole could be edging nearer to a ban on gas stoves, if the interest of a federal consumer safety agency is any indication. The agency is reviewing gas stoves and range tops, opening a comment period for now, a member of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission told Bloomberg News in a recent interview. Attention on these appliances has increased in the wake of new studies of respiratory and certain cancer risks linked to their use, as well as research on their contribution to global warming from the greenhouse gases that the combustion of natural gas.
MotorTrend Magazine
Go Inside the New Tesla Semi: Features, Screens, Seats, and More
Tesla fans with Ruffled feathers over perpetually delayed products can finally Lay off the brand. After much waiting (only four years late), the electric Tesla Semi's first customer, PepsiCo, has taken delivery of its first examples of the big rig. The beverage and snack food conglomerate's Frito-Lay division will take center stage in the company's Tesla truck rollout plans at its Modesto, California, factory and distribution center, so we visited the upgraded 80-acre zero-emissions facility to experience the Tesla Semi firsthand and talk to its drivers about what it's like to drive.
demolitionandrecycling.media
Goldhofer to show P12 trailer at ConExpo
Specialized transport equipment manufacturer Goldhofer is to exhibit its latest innovations for the USA at ConExpo in March, including the the new P12 Plus highway trailer. According to the Germany-based company, the P12 offers “decisive advantages for successful operations with a modern fleet,” and can be operated in a 6, 9 or 12-axle version.
3 Trucks Are #1 in U.S. News’ Best Full-Size Pickup Trucks for 2022 and 2023
A three-way tie on a list of full-size pickup trucks isn't unheard of, but it’s rare. Here are U.S. News' top picks. The post 3 Trucks Are #1 in U.S. News’ Best Full-Size Pickup Trucks for 2022 and 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
greenbuildingadvisor.com
A Look at State Premier’s New Heat Pump Water Heater
For the past seven years, my go-to heat pump water heater has been the State Premier Hybrid Electric. It comes in three sizes, 50, 66, and 80 gallons, and has performed solidly for my company. With it, we’ve helped hundreds of customers electrify their water heating and reduce their carbon footprint.
JD Power’s 2022 Midsize Truck Rankings: Which Is More Important to You – Quality or Appeal?
JD Power's recent study of midsize trucks makes it easy to decide between models. It all comes down to what you value the most. The post JD Power’s 2022 Midsize Truck Rankings: Which Is More Important to You – Quality or Appeal? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Rad Power Bikes announces ‘New Rad’ after saying that it ‘made mistakes’
The CEO of Rad Power Bikes, the leading electric bicycle company in North America, just sent out a mass email committing to changes that it says will strengthen the company’s focus on safety, reliability, and customer service. “A new era of innovation.” That’s what was emblazoned across the top...
techxplore.com
Rethinking a waste product of the timber processing industry
An interdisciplinary team of researchers from the Max Planck Institute of Colloids and Interfaces (MPICI) has investigated how the natural properties of native tree bark can be used to create a standardized product for long-term use without the addition of adhesives. In doing so, they have created bark panels by peeling and drying via hot pressing, which could be used in interior design or furniture and packaging, for example, through industrial production.
