Man pleads no contest to attempted murder in 2019 shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of firing into an occupied vehicle and wounding two people pleaded no contest Wednesday to attempted murder and assault with a gun.

Datreyon Coleman, 21, is scheduled for sentencing next month. A second attempted murder charge and two other felonies were dismissed under the plea agreement, according to court records.

The shooting was believed to have resulted from a feud between the Country Boy Crips and East Side Crips, investigators said in court filings. Coleman was in another gang member’s vehicle when he fired shots at a white Dodge Charger the afternoon of Oct. 28, 2019, authorities said.

Co-defendant William Horace Jackson Jr., the man whose vehicle Coleman allegedly used, pleaded no contest in 2021 to accessory and gang participation charges and was sentenced to 16 months.

