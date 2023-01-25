ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Man pleads no contest to attempted murder in 2019 shooting

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ej42c_0kRMsN4z00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of firing into an occupied vehicle and wounding two people pleaded no contest Wednesday to attempted murder and assault with a gun.

Datreyon Coleman, 21, is scheduled for sentencing next month. A second attempted murder charge and two other felonies were dismissed under the plea agreement, according to court records.

‘Her head was destroyed’: Father testifies to horror of seeing family hit by accused drunken driver

The shooting was believed to have resulted from a feud between the Country Boy Crips and East Side Crips, investigators said in court filings. Coleman was in another gang member’s vehicle when he fired shots at a white Dodge Charger the afternoon of Oct. 28, 2019, authorities said.

Co-defendant William Horace Jackson Jr., the man whose vehicle Coleman allegedly used, pleaded no contest in 2021 to accessory and gang participation charges and was sentenced to 16 months.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Murder charge filed in Wasco State Prison strangulation death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A charge of first-degree murder has been filed against a man accused of strangling his cellmate at Wasco State Prison, court records show. Eugene Harlan Stroud, 45, was charged Jan. 12 and is due in court Thursday for his formal arraignment. On March 15, Stroud’s cellmate, Scott James Gunter, 59, was […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

Lisa Core case confirmed for trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Attorneys on Friday said they are ready for trial in the case of a woman charged with two counts of murder for allegedly driving while impaired in a crash that killed two siblings. The next hearing in the case against Lisa Core is scheduled for Feb. 6 to see if a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD: Elderly woman held at gunpoint while suspects robbed home

Two men broke into a southwest Bakersfield home and held an elderly woman at gunpoint while stealing her valuables — an incident with overtones similar to another robbery investigation that happened earlier this month, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The suspects, described as Black men wearing dark ski...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Ex-BPD assistant chief facing DUI charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Evan Demestihas, former assistant chief with the Bakersfield Police Department, had a hearing Friday morning after being charged with driving under the influence. He is on administrative leave, the department confirmed. Court records show Demestihas’ next hearing is scheduled Feb. 16. He’s charged with two counts of misdemeanor DUI. Charges were […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Appeals court upholds Leslie Chance murder conviction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 5th District Court of Appeal has upheld the murder conviction of former school principal Leslie Chance, finding law enforcement’s failure to turn over several interviews to defense counsel non-prejudicial. Chance, 56, will continue to serve 50 years to life in prison in the death of her husband. The court’s opinion […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man, 65 convicted in decades-old Tulare County case

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A jury convicted a 65-year-old man of child molestation in a Tulare County Superior Courtroom Tuesday, according to the Tulare County District Attorney. The District Attorney says Patrick McNeil, age 65, originally of Lindsay was convicted in a decades-old case. According to the DA in 1993, Tulare County law enforcement […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

Gunmen executed infant, teen-mom, 4 others in gang-style slayings in California

Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of active shooting at a home in Goshen, California on Monday, Jan. 16. Upon arriving at the scene, they found six victims, including a 10-month-old infant and the child’s 16-year-old mother. Upon investigating the incident further, authorities believe that the six...
GOSHEN, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County jury convicts Ridgecrest man of murder, attempted murder

A Kern County jury found a Ridgecrest man guilty of killing his neighbor and trying to murder his wife, the Kern County District Attorney's Office announced Friday. Jose Romero, 67, argued with his then-wife on Aug. 20, 2017 before going out for beers, the district attorney's office said in a news release. Romero began arguing with his wife again after returning and then attempted to shoot the woman, Estela Rodas.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Woman held at gunpoint in home invasion robbery in SW Bakersfield: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department are investigating a home invasion robbery where an elderly woman was allegedly held at gunpoint at a home in southwest Bakersfield. According to the police department, no injuries were reported but the woman was held at gunpoint by a suspect while another suspect allegedly ransacked […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Jury hears closing arguments in DUI, hit-and-run trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The driving behavior of Mark Gallegos early Christmas morning 2018 clearly shows he wasn’t able to safely operate a motor vehicle, a prosecutor said. “He was speeding,” Tara Deal said. “He drove through red lights.” And he hit an SUV at 73 mph — more than twice the posted speed limit […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man arrested in Wasco on attempted murder, shot at person in vehicle: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Last week, Kern County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 33-year-old man on attempted murder and related charges after he allegedly shot at a person inside a vehicle. Around 2:30 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 19, deputies responded to the 600 block of North Maple Avenue regarding a...
WASCO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Deputies find $35,000 stolen generator in Tulare County, arrests made

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Thursday for transporting a generator worth $35,000 deputies say was stolen. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies received information about a stolen Mobil generator that was being moved from Los Angeles County. Authorities then set up surveillance detail along the Highway 99 […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CDCR: Condemned inmate dies in Corcoran Jail

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One of the longest-serving condemned people in California has died, officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) announced on Friday. State officials say Malcolm Robbins died on Jan. 27, 2023, while incarcerated at California State Prison, Corcoran. According to authorities Robbins was found unresponsive in his cell and […]
CORCORAN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man brandished firearm at victim arrested in Porterville, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old man who allegedly brandished a firearm at a victim during a verbal dispute in Porterville is now under arrest, according to the Porterville Police Department. Officers say they responded to the 1900 block of West Morton Avenue Sunday around 8:30 a.m. regarding a person brandishing a firearm. During this investigation, […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Former Bakersfield resident among victims of Monterey Park shooting

Local residents are grieving a longtime Bakersfield resident who was killed in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, which also left 10 others dead and nine injured. Diana Tom, 70, died in a hospital from gunshot wounds, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Tom lived in Bakersfield for about 25 years before moving away to take care of her mother. She was shot Saturday night at Star Ballroom Dance Studio while celebrating Chinese New Year.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy