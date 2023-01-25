ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Heavy hitters adorn poster for UFC Fight Night 218 – and its late (1 a.m. ET!) main card start time

By Blue Corner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q546T_0kRMsLJX00

After a week off, the UFC will be back in its Las Vegas home base next week with a rescheduled heavyweight fight at the top of the lineup.

In the UFC Fight Night 218 main event, two-time title challenger Derrick Lewis (26-10 MMA, 17-8 UFC) will take on Serghei Spivac (15-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC). The UFC announced the fight in mid-December.

The matchup was set to be the UFC Fight Night 215 headliner, but Lewis became ill the day of the event and the fight was canceled in the middle of the show.

Lewis will be looking to get back in the win column after losses to Tai Tuivasa nearly a year ago and Sergei Pavlovich this past July. Lewis’ most recent win came against Chris Daukaus in December 2021, when he picked up a record-setting knockout.

Spivac has won two straight with stoppage victories over Greg Hardy in March 2022 and Augusto Sakai this past August. The fight will be his first UFC main event in what will be his 10th appearance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntA55_0kRMsLJX00
UFC Fight Night 218

UFC Fight Night 218 takes place Feb. 4 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+. Check out the poster for the event above.

The latest UFC Fight Night 218 lineup includes:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 1 a.m. ET)

  • Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac
  • Devin Clark vs. Da-un Jung
  • Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcin Tybura
  • Dooho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson
  • Adam Fugitt vs. Yusaku Kinoshita

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Anshul Jubli vs. Jeka Saragih
  • Jeong Yeong Lee vs. Yi Zha
  • Toshiomi Kazama vs. Rinya Nakamura
  • Seung Guk Choi vs. Sung Hyun Park
  • Mandy Bohm vs. Ji Yeon Kim
  • Junyong Park vs. Denis Tiuliulin
  • Jesus Santos Aguilar vs. Tatsuro Taira

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 218.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bjpenndotcom

Randy Couture warns Jake Paul away from facing an established fighter in PFL debut: “Give him the chance to get his feet under him”

UFC Hall of Famer and PFL analyst Randy Couture believes Jake Paul needs to be careful with his MMA career. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since his clash with Anderson Silva last October on Showtime pay-per-view. While ‘The Spider’ gave Paul the hardest fight of his boxing career thus far, the Brazilian came up short. A pivotal eighth-round knockdown healed seal the win for the YouTuber by unanimous decision.
sportszion.com

“Big fight news coming soon” UFC star Jorge Masvidal teases upcoming bout

A veteran in the Welterweight division is seemingly gearing up for his big return inside the Octagon. The 170lbs division was getting boring with Kamaru defeating almost everybody and the top contenders pretty much unwilling to take tough fights. Now Jorge Masvidal finally appears free from all the legal troubles he has gone through and teases a return.
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
MMA Fighting

Bella Mir first fighter to sign NIL deal with UFC

Bella Mir is already making history. MMA Fighting confirmed with Mir’s management that “Lady” — the daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir — has signed a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal to serve as an ambassador for the UFC while competing at the University of Iowa. The news was first reported by ESPN.
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daniel Cormier details 'crazy' in-cage moment between Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill at UFC 283

Daniel Cormier could feel the tension between UFC champs Jamahal Hill and Alex Pereira in the aftermath of UFC 283. Cormier, who was the commentator and in-cage interviewer at this past weekend’s event in Rio de Janeiro, got an up-close look at the dominant performance Hill (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) turned in over Glover Teixeira to win the vacant light heavyweight title in the main event.
PWMania

Solo Sikoa Super Kicks Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown (Video)

Despite Roman Reigns’ specific instructions, Sami Zayn appeared on Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Zayn arrived early in the show to personally thank Jey Uso for saving him on RAW. Later in the episode, Jey and Jimmy were banned from entering the building, prompting Jey to make a phone call for a favor.
sportszion.com

Randy Orton’s wife reportedly texted Nia Jax after her domination in Royal Rumble match got RKO’d

As WWE Royal Rumble is closing in, the anticipation regarding the event is mounting way higher as the 30-men Battle Royal comes with among the most talked about. Nia Jax has been long absent from the WWE ever since she got fired back on November 4th, 2021 at the age of 37. Of course, as is common practice for retired WWE stars, she has been appearing in different shows here and there. On such a similar appearance for the Wives of Wrestling podcast, the former wrestler talked about the time she got RKO’d by none other than the legend Randy Orton in a Royal Rumble Match.
sportszion.com

“You’re a fraud” UFC star Sean Strickland sends cold callout to TikTok star Detroit Self-defense guy

UFC fans don’t usually like their favorite athletes challenging outsiders to full frontal assets owing to skill issues. But some athletes still go out of their way to challenge others in a good old-fashioned mano-e-mano. Sean Strickland has already joined this trend as he challenged one of his online trolls to a fight and beat the bananas out of him.
DETROIT, MI
theScore

Pereira-Adesanya 2, Burns-Masvidal set for UFC 287 in April

UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira is set to defend his title in a rematch with former champ Israel Adesanya in the UFC 287 main event on April 8, UFC president Dana White announced Friday. Welterweight contenders Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal will square off in the co-main event. Additionally, a...
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Alexander Volkanovski thinks Islam Makhachev is underestimating him: ‘He really thinks he’s going to be way too strong’

Alexander Volkanovski is gearing up for his lightweight title shot. Next month, at UFC 284, Volkanovski challenges Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title. It’s a bout between the top two pound-for-pound fighters in the sport and the first one of Volkanovski’s UFC career where he is a sizable underdog, but as the fight approaches, Volkanovski wouldn’t have it any other way.
bodyslam.net

Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker set for UFC 285

UFC 285 is getting bigger with each fight that gets announced. Jalin Turner is set to fight Dan Hooker (22-12) in a lightweight bout at UFC 285, which takes place March 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The bout was first reported by The Mac Life. Turner seeks his...
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

210K+
Followers
261K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy