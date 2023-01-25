Heavy hitters adorn poster for UFC Fight Night 218 – and its late (1 a.m. ET!) main card start time

After a week off, the UFC will be back in its Las Vegas home base next week with a rescheduled heavyweight fight at the top of the lineup.

In the UFC Fight Night 218 main event, two-time title challenger Derrick Lewis (26-10 MMA, 17-8 UFC) will take on Serghei Spivac (15-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC). The UFC announced the fight in mid-December.

The matchup was set to be the UFC Fight Night 215 headliner, but Lewis became ill the day of the event and the fight was canceled in the middle of the show.

Lewis will be looking to get back in the win column after losses to Tai Tuivasa nearly a year ago and Sergei Pavlovich this past July. Lewis’ most recent win came against Chris Daukaus in December 2021, when he picked up a record-setting knockout.

Spivac has won two straight with stoppage victories over Greg Hardy in March 2022 and Augusto Sakai this past August. The fight will be his first UFC main event in what will be his 10th appearance.

UFC Fight Night 218

UFC Fight Night 218 takes place Feb. 4 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+. Check out the poster for the event above.

The latest UFC Fight Night 218 lineup includes:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 1 a.m. ET)

Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac

Devin Clark vs. Da-un Jung

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcin Tybura

Dooho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson

Adam Fugitt vs. Yusaku Kinoshita

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Anshul Jubli vs. Jeka Saragih

Jeong Yeong Lee vs. Yi Zha

Toshiomi Kazama vs. Rinya Nakamura

Seung Guk Choi vs. Sung Hyun Park

Mandy Bohm vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Junyong Park vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Jesus Santos Aguilar vs. Tatsuro Taira

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 218.