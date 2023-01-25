ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

kymkemp.com

Contractors Wanted for Upcoming Retrofitting Efforts in Humboldt County

Earthquake Brace + Bolt is a grant program that provides $3,000 state-funded grants to eligible homeowners in areas with a high risk of earthquake activity for earthquake retrofitting. Additionally, homeowners with an annual income of $72K or less may qualify for a supplemental $7,000 in grant funding. Personnel from CRMP...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

M3.2 Earthquake Shakes Just South of Eureka: USGS

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck early Friday morning in Northern California, near Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey. The USGS downgraded the quake's magnitude from its preliminary report of 3.7. The quake hit at 2:28 a.m. and was centered about 15 miles south of Eureka and 2 miles...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Humboldt County Board of Supervisors passes anti-hate resolution, condemns recent acts

EUREKA, Calif. — On Tuesday, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors passed an anti-hate event resolution in an effort to condemn recent acts of hate in the community. "Be it further resolved that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Humboldt hereby openly stands united against hate joining communities around the state and nationwide to combat divisiveness and acts of intolerance while enhancing and strengthening communities of Humboldt County," part of the resolution reads.
EUREKA, CA
North Coast Journal

Hambro to Open CRV Center in Fortuna

The Fortuna Planning Commission has approved a conditional use permit for Hambro Recycling to open and operate a California Redemption Value (CRV) recycling buy-back center in the Friendly City, providing a service closer to Southern Humboldt residents who currently have to travel to Arcata to sell their CRV recyclables. "We...
FORTUNA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: Marco Alvarez, ‘El Hombre Torcido,’ Will Break Your Heart for Tips in Two Languages

“I am the Crooked Man,” says Marco Alvarez, full-time line cook and part-time busker. Busking, otherwise known as street performance, is Alvarez’ outlet for expression and his survival skill. Dressed in an outfit that cost him $29 dollars at our local thrift stores, you would not be able to tell that he recently came out of homelessness.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Man Stabbed and Taken to the Hospital, Say Arcata Police

Yesterday evening about 6:50 p.m., law enforcement learned that a man had been stabbed in the Giuntoli Lane area by an unknown suspect and made it to an Arcata restaurant, Toni’s. From there, explained Sgt. Brian Hoffman of the Arcata Police Department, “[The victim] was transported to the hospital...
ARCATA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

‘Hostile Takeover’: Eureka City Schools Looks to Seize Operation of Academy of the Redwoods, Threatens to Sue Fortuna Union High School District Unless it Complies With That Demand

In a move that’s being described as a “siege” and an attempted “hostile takeover,” an attorney representing Eureka City Unified School District (ECS) on Friday sent a letter to Glen Senestraro, superintendent of Fortuna Union High School District (FUHSD), demanding that his district relinquish operations of Academy of the Redwoods, a public high school located on the main campus of College of the Redwoods.
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

A Fishy Find: Father and Son Discover Pistol Weighed Down in Humboldt Bay

Today, a father and son trying out magnet fishing for only the second time drug in a 9mm pistol wrapped in plastic and weighed down. Jason Kraft told us that his son Jubilee was interested in Magnet fishing. “You attach a magnet to a rope, throw it in water,..and pull up what you find,” he explained. “For Christmas, I bought him a pretty expensive one.”
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Major Roadwork Scheduled for January 27 through February 2

U.S. 101 (14.8/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area. One-way traffic control will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Motorists should anticipate up to 25-minute delays. LC#C101FA and C101OC. U.S. 101 (35.8/36.5) – Tree work near Dr. Fine Bridge will continue. One-way traffic...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Four roads in Humboldt County closed due to slide, flooding

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — Four roads remain closed due to the effects of the recent winter storms in the region. According to Humboldt County's website, Mattole Road is closed 1.5 miles past Highway 254 due to a slide. Three other roads were closed due to flooding and/or flood debris....
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

3.8 Magnitude Quake Hits Near Northern California Coast

A preliminary 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 3:56 p.m. and was centered 21.1 miles south southwest of the city of Eureka, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Frontier Communications Service Down for about 4,500 Customers

Thousands of phone customers are without service in Trinity County. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. big news, our frontier line has been down since 12-11-22. 6 missed appointments, obviously bad equipment, ancient system, crappy customer service (with an even worse on live chat one, yes it is possible) last upgrade was from edison’s estate sale. i don’t know about their cell service, but landline is so bad, it probably isn’t going to get any better in the future.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Two Additional Fatal Accidents Reported During the Month After Christmas

Eureka Police Department spokesperson, Brittany Powell, reported that just two days after Christmas, a 30-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Highway 101 near Herrick Avenue. The collision occurred just before 6 p.m. on December 27, when, according to Powell, the pedestrian entered the roadway prior to being struck.
EUREKA, CA

