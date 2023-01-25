Thousands of phone customers are without service in Trinity County. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. big news, our frontier line has been down since 12-11-22. 6 missed appointments, obviously bad equipment, ancient system, crappy customer service (with an even worse on live chat one, yes it is possible) last upgrade was from edison’s estate sale. i don’t know about their cell service, but landline is so bad, it probably isn’t going to get any better in the future.

TRINITY COUNTY, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO