Jan. 6 rioter who assaulted Capitol Officer Sicknick sentenced to 6 years in prison
A rioter who assaulted law enforcement officers with pepper spray outside the Capitol Building during the Jan. 6 riot was sentenced to 80 months in prison Friday with credit for time served. Julian Khater of Somerset, N.J., pleaded guilty last September to two felony counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding...
A man who killed 8 bicyclists in Manhattan is convicted and may face the death penalty
An Islamic extremist who killed eight people with a speeding truck in a 2017 rampage on a popular New York City bike path was convicted Thursday of federal crimes and could face the death penalty. Sayfullo Saipov bowed his head as he heard the verdict in a Manhattan courtroom just...
A Thai court sentences an activist to 28 years for online posts about the monarchy
BANGKOK — A court in Thailand sentenced a 27-year-old political activist to 28 years in prison on Thursday for posting messages on Facebook that it said defamed the country's monarchy, while two young women charged with the same offense continued a hunger strike after being hospitalized. The court in...
Social media platforms face pressure to stop online drug dealers who target kids
Three years ago Amy Neville went to her son Alex's bedroom and found the 14-year-old lying dead on a bean bag chair. He had overdosed — Neville describes it as a "poisoning" — on fentanyl. "An amazing child who could do anything he set his mind to was...
FBI says it 'hacked the hackers' to shut down major ransomware group
WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice on Thursday announced the destruction of the Russian-linked Hive ransomware group after a global law enforcement operation that ran for months. The criminal syndicate sold ransomware tools and services to affiliates around the world starting in the summer of 2021, at the height...
A look at key takeaways in a Secret Service report on mass attacks from 2016-2020
The U.S. Secret Service has released a first-of-its-kind report that analyzes 173 mass attacks that took place in the country from 2016-2020. It's the first time the agency has put together trends collected from five years of data; the report examines everything from when in the year the attacks took place, to behavioral changes exhibited in the attackers. The report, which comes from the agency's National Threat Assessment Center, looked at attacks that harmed at least three individuals, not including the attacker.
Protests erupt across the country after the release of the Tyre Nichols footage
Numerous protests are breaking out across the U.S. following Friday's release of body camera footage of the killing of Tyre Nichols. All five officers involved in Nichols' arrest were fired and charged with second-degree murder, assault and kidnapping earlier this week. Protests in some cities led to the calling of...
Letters to the editor for Sunday, January 29, 2023
Hurricane's homeless need relief...
Critics say Florida aims to rewrite history by rejecting African American studies
Florida's department of education, under the leadership of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, rejected an Advanced Placement course on African American studies. The decision is leading to a wave of backlash across the country — from other state lawmakers to labor unions and even a potential lawsuit. "One Governor should...
