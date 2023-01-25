Read full article on original website
McAllen PD searches for suspect in catalytic converter theft
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver in connection to the theft of a catalytic converter. The driver or owner of the vehicle allegedly involved in the theft of a catalytic converter was captured on a surveillance camera, according to police. The photos depict […]
Would-be thief gave up in the middle of job, Brownsville police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man allegedly caught on camera trying to steal a car part before giving up in the middle of the job is wanted by the Brownsville Police Department. On Friday, Brownsville police posted a video of the man in an apparent attempt to steal the car part from a truck parked […]
CCSO: Wanted man arrested at the Gateway Bridge
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A wanted man was taken into custody at the International Bridge in Brownsville, deputies said. Humberto Velasquez, 48, was arrested on Jan. 27 at the Gateway International Bridge on charges of an outstanding warrant of criminal non-support from Nacogdoches County, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. […]
Man pushed sheriff and attempted to escape from custody, deputies say
LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was arrested after allegedly pushing a deputy and attempted to escape from custody, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said. Brayen Fernandez, 24, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 on charges of evading arrest with vehicle, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and escape from custody, according to […]
Edinburg police urge caution after 24 vehicles burglarized
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are urging the public to be cautious after 24 vehicles were burglarized. On Friday, police responded to neighborhoods between the 2100 and 2800 blocks of South McColl Road in reference to 24 vehicle burglaries, the Edinburg Police Department stated in a post. “Through the investigation and surveillance, a male […]
Affidavit provides new details into Mission teacher, student relationship
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) —A probable cause affidavit provided new details in the arrest of an IDEA teacher in Mission. Karen Sosa, 27, was arrested Jan. 19 on charges of improper relationship between an educator and a student, Hidalgo County Jail records show. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, an officer was dispatched […]
Trio tries to steal Gel Blaster Starfire Gun from Walmart
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people were arrested Monday for attempting to steal a Gel Blaster Starfire Gun at Walmart. A 22-year-old man, a 17-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were arrested at the Walmart located at 2501 Ruben M Torres for the offense of theft. According to Brownsville police, the trio selected a Gel Blaster […]
Teen killed in Santa Rosa shooting; Neighbor says it sounded like fireworks
SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Santa Rosa Police Department says a 16-year-old was killed Thursday night in a shooting in Santa Rosa. The identity of the boy, who officials say was shot multiple times, has not been released to the public. The Texas Rangers and Cameron County District Attorney’s Office are helping in the […]
Traffic stop leads to arrest
According to a prepared statement by the Cameron County Sherrif’s Office, on January 18, 2023, a Cameron County Sheriff Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Escape, at the intersection of Frontage and Williams Rd. in San Benito. Upon making contact with the driver, she was identified as...
New charge for alleged murderer delays trial again
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County grand jurors have handed down another felony indictment of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon for alleged murderer Anthony Eliff III. Eliff was indicted in March 2020 for the murder of Guillermo Garcia, also known as Willie G. On Feb. 6, 2020, Harlingen police found Garcia dead […]
Texas judge orders woman to law school after pleading guilty to drug conspiracy
As a special condition to her supervised release, a Texas woman was ordered by a judge to finish law school after being arrested on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.
Edinburg police investigating after discovery of “violent threats” written on Vanguard Academy laptop
A 14-year-old student with Vanguard Academy is being evaluated after the school was notified the student allegedly wrote several documents on a school laptop that contained “violent threats” toward other students and plans to “shoot up the school,” officials said Thursday. Officers with the Edinburg Police...
Feds: Man’s gas tank hid 180 pounds of cocaine at border checkpoint in Texas
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after he was found to be transporting more than 180 pounds of cocaine hidden in a gas tank, authorities said. Glafiro Valle Jr. was arrested Jan. 14 on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiring to possess with intent to distribute a […]
Feds: Undercover DEA sting at McDonald’s leads to prison for Valley man
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after conspiring to sell narcotics to an undercover DEA agent at a McDonald’s, authorities said. Paublo Rueben, 41, pleaded guilty to his charges July 27, 2022, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas. […]
Woman punched CBP officer at Brownsville-Matamoros Bridge, feds say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after allegedly punching a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer in the face, documents show. Nidia Dinorah Morales Gonzalez was arrested Thursday on charges of assaulting, resisting impeding or intimidating U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, records show. According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, Morales-Gonzalez […]
Migrants hid under houses during pursuit in Cameron County, DPS says
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol apprehended several groups of migrants found hiding underneath houses and in the brush. A video from Christopher Olivarez, with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s, posted on Twitter showed a brush and human smuggling pursuit early Wednesday morning in Cameron County. The video shows agents following shoe prints […]
After stopping young driver, HPD finds multiple drugs at Harlingen home
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The traffic stop of a minor in possession of marijuana lead investigators to discover more drugs at a Harlingen residence, police said Monday. At about 2:49 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, Harlingen police conducted a traffic stop on a minor at the intersection of J Street and Frontage Road for multiple traffic […]
Former police corporal who sued Palmview receives $33,000 settlement
A former police corporal who sued the city of Palmview for “unlawful gender/sex discrimination” received a $33,000 settlement in November. Palmview settled with police Cpl. Jorge Padron in November but admitted no wrongdoing. “Mr. Padron will always appreciate the opportunity to serve and protect the residents of Palmview,”...
3 dead in crash on Monte Cristo Road north of Edcouch; Victims identified
EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Agencies are reporting three people are dead after a Wednesday afternoon crash along Monte Christo Road north of Edcouch. The accident involved a Peterbilt truck tractor-trailer traveling west-southwest on FM 1015, and a white Chevrolet Silverado, occupied by one female driver and three male passengers, traveling east-northeast on FM 1015. Sgt. […]
Pharr man sentenced to federal prison after attempting to sell narcotics to undercover officers
A federal judge sentenced a 41-year-old Pharr resident to 20 years in prison for attempting to sell narcotics to undercover agents, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. Paublo Rueben pleaded guilty Friday to a charge of selling, distributing or dispensing a controlled substance. He was ordered...
