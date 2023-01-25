ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD searches for suspect in catalytic converter theft

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver in connection to the theft of a catalytic converter. The driver or owner of the vehicle allegedly involved in the theft of a catalytic converter was captured on a surveillance camera, according to police. The photos depict […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Wanted man arrested at the Gateway Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A wanted man was taken into custody at the International Bridge in Brownsville, deputies said. Humberto Velasquez, 48, was arrested on Jan. 27 at the Gateway International Bridge on charges of an outstanding warrant of criminal non-support from Nacogdoches County, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg police urge caution after 24 vehicles burglarized

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are urging the public to be cautious after 24 vehicles were burglarized. On Friday, police responded to neighborhoods between the 2100 and 2800 blocks of South McColl Road in reference to 24 vehicle burglaries, the Edinburg Police Department stated in a post. “Through the investigation and surveillance, a male […]
EDINBURG, TX
KLST/KSAN

Affidavit provides new details into Mission teacher, student relationship

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) —A probable cause affidavit provided new details in the arrest of an IDEA teacher in Mission. Karen Sosa, 27, was arrested Jan. 19 on charges of improper relationship between an educator and a student, Hidalgo County Jail records show. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, an officer was dispatched […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Trio tries to steal Gel Blaster Starfire Gun from Walmart

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people were arrested Monday for attempting to steal a Gel Blaster Starfire Gun at Walmart. A 22-year-old man, a 17-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were arrested at the Walmart located at 2501 Ruben M Torres for the offense of theft. According to Brownsville police, the trio selected a Gel Blaster […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
sbnewspaper.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest

According to a prepared statement by the Cameron County Sherrif’s Office, on January 18, 2023, a Cameron County Sheriff Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Escape, at the intersection of Frontage and Williams Rd. in San Benito. Upon making contact with the driver, she was identified as...
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

New charge for alleged murderer delays trial again

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County grand jurors have handed down another felony indictment of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon for alleged murderer Anthony Eliff III. Eliff was indicted in March 2020 for the murder of Guillermo Garcia, also known as Willie G. On Feb. 6, 2020, Harlingen police found Garcia dead […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman punched CBP officer at Brownsville-Matamoros Bridge, feds say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after allegedly punching a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer in the face, documents show. Nidia Dinorah Morales Gonzalez was arrested Thursday on charges of assaulting, resisting impeding or intimidating U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, records show. According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, Morales-Gonzalez […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Migrants hid under houses during pursuit in Cameron County, DPS says

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol apprehended several groups of migrants found hiding underneath houses and in the brush. A video from Christopher Olivarez, with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s, posted on Twitter showed a brush and human smuggling pursuit early Wednesday morning in Cameron County. The video shows agents following shoe prints […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
progresstimes.net

Former police corporal who sued Palmview receives $33,000 settlement

A former police corporal who sued the city of Palmview for “unlawful gender/sex discrimination” received a $33,000 settlement in November. Palmview settled with police Cpl. Jorge Padron in November but admitted no wrongdoing. “Mr. Padron will always appreciate the opportunity to serve and protect the residents of Palmview,”...
PALMVIEW, TX
ValleyCentral

3 dead in crash on Monte Cristo Road north of Edcouch; Victims identified

EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Agencies are reporting three people are dead after a Wednesday afternoon crash along Monte Christo Road north of Edcouch. The accident involved a Peterbilt truck tractor-trailer traveling west-southwest on FM 1015, and a white Chevrolet Silverado, occupied by one female driver and three male passengers, traveling east-northeast on FM 1015. Sgt. […]
EDCOUCH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy